IperionX Awarded $47.1 Million DoD Contract to Strengthen U.S. Titanium Supply Chain

IperionX Limited, a U.S.-based materials company, has secured a US$47.1 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This funding is aimed at fortifying the U.S. Defense industrial base by advancing the development of a reliable, cost-effective, and fully integrated titanium supply chain—from mineral extraction to metal production—thereby enhancing national security and economic resilience.

The agreement represents a combined investment of US$70.7 million, which will fund a two-phase development program over the next two years. In the first phase, the DoD has allocated US$5 million through the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, with IperionX contributing an additional US$1 million. These funds will expedite the Titan Critical Minerals Project in Tennessee, advancing it to project-ready status—an essential step in establishing a new domestic source of titanium, rare earths, and zircon critical minerals. The remaining US$42.1 million will be allocated to IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, ensuring vertical integration and scaling titanium production capacity.

“This award is a pivotal moment in IperionX’s mission to re-shore the U.S. titanium industry. For too long, American industry has been reliant on foreign-controlled supply chains for this critical high-strength metal. IperionX’s proprietary technologies, combined with the Titan Project, offer a pathway for a resilient end-to-end U.S. titanium supply chain. We are proud to be selected by the DoD as a key partner in strengthening U.S. industrial and defense capabilities,” said Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO, IperionX.

The news follows a broader national security trend seeking to secure critical material supply chains, ensuring the resilience of U.S. manufacturing.

Why is Titanium critical for the US Defense Industry?

Titanium is crucial to the U.S. defense industry for its strength, high temperature, and corrosion resistance. It is twice as strong as aluminum and is used in aerospace, naval defense, armored vehicles, and advanced technologies. In aerospace, titanium’s strength-to-weight ratio is critical for military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, and for parts exposed to high temperatures. In naval defense, its corrosion resistance makes it ideal for submarines and ships. Furthermore, the silver metal is crucial in missile and rocket systems, as well as in developing next-generation military technologies such as experimental aircraft.

Currently, much of the world’s titanium comes from the top three producers: China, Japan, and Russia. To address this challenge, in 2024, the DoD issued a competitive solicitation to bolster the resilience of the titanium supply chain. IperionX’s Hydrogen-Assisted Metallothermic Reduction (HAMR™) and Hydrogen Sintering and Phase Transformation (HSPT™) technologies, which offer cost-effective and high-performance alternatives for titanium production, were selected for funding.

Strengthening Supply Chains: Security and Economic Resilience

Securing national supply chains has become a prominent focus of renewed interest in industrial sovereignty. With this in mind, a number of initiatives are underway.

U.S. enterprise, 6K Additive was awarded a $23.4 million DoD grant to bring waste material back into the supply chain. “Our country’s national security relies heavily on materials used across numerous applications, and controlling the supply chain from within the borders of the United States is paramount,” commented Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “No other organization has the history, experience, infrastructure or potential 6K Additive has in upcycling materials like titanium, nickel superalloys and refractory metals,” added Roberts.

More efficient material production is another approach. In the UK, Metalysis is developing an alternative to the Kroll process. The company talks of a “revolution in metallurgy not seen since the Bronze Age,” in relation to its development of the Fray, Farthing, and Chen (FFC) Cambridge electrolysis method. Instead of using titanium sponge, the FFC method can use oxides, specifically titanium dioxide.

Featured image shows IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia. Photo via IperionX.