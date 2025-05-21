Introducing PrismSlicer by Additive Appearance: Photorealistic Software for Complex Multi-Material 3D Printing

Prague-based startup Additive Appearance, a spin-off from Charles University, has released PrismSlicer, a slicing and design-for-additive-manufacturing (DfAM) software developed specifically for multi-material inkjet 3D printing. PrismSlicer focuses on delivering high-fidelity color accuracy, precise volumetric control, and efficient material use, addressing needs across sectors such as industrial design, healthcare, dental, model making, education, and rapid prototyping.

To address limitations found in traditional slicing software, PrismSlicer incorporates a photorealistic rendering engine, material-aware slicing algorithms, and voxel-level volumetric authoring. These capabilities aim to reduce trial-and-error, decrease print failures, and accelerate production workflows.

“Many users struggle to anticipate how a print will turn out, especially with complex gradients and intricate color textures, ” said Tobias Rittig, Ph.D., CTO at Additive Appearance. “We built PrismSlicer to eliminate that uncertainty. With precise previews and interactive controls, it becomes much easier to get it right on the first print.”

PrismSlicer Software. Image via Additive Appearance.

Key Differentiators

Distinct from conventional surface-based slicers, PrismSlicer adopts a volumetric approach that supports native 3D gradients, material property interpolation, and adaptive color mixing. This approach enables precise spatial distribution of visual and functional features, maximizing the utilization of hardware capabilities.

Core features include photorealistic visualization with realistic translucency effects, automated color and texture optimization through device-specific material profiles, and volumetric design tools allowing integration of pre-sliced models with 3D gradients and digital materials. The software supports widely used platforms such as Stratasys PolyJet, Quantica NovoJet, and various custom inkjet printing systems, running across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.

Printout 3. Image via Additive Appearance.

“The early version released in collaboration with Quantica validated our core technology, ” noted Rittig. “Now, the full-featured PrismSlicer is here and it’s ready to support a much wider user base across multiple ecosystems.”

Designed to meet the evolving needs of industries dependent on multi-material, full-color 3D printing, PrismSlicer combines speed, accuracy, and intuitive workflows—including guided steps to simplify complex processes. For users without direct access to printers, its predictive preview capability provides a cost-effective way to test designs digitally before production.

PrismSlicer Photorealistic Preview. Image via Additive Appearance.

In addition, PrismSlicer supports sustainability by significantly reducing the need for physical test prints, thereby cutting material waste, saving time, and lowering costs. This digital print verification aligns with broader efforts to promote environmentally responsible manufacturing.

Offered through a subscription licensing model, PrismSlicer benefits from regular quarterly updates and feature enhancements. Future development plans include expanding support for additional printer models, refining design tools, and further improving visualization accuracy.

Additive Appearance is also actively growing partnerships across sectors such as medical prosthetics and dentistry, commercial printing, industrial prototyping, toy and figurine production, and visual effects.

Developments in Multi-Material 3D Printing

Multi-material 3D printing is a growing area throughout the additive manufacturing industry. In 2024, a team from the University of Colorado Boulder conducted a study that developed a “Pantone system for material properties.” Their findings outline how repeatable 3D printed properties can be achieved by mixing three “primary” materials – a soft elastomer, a rigid plastic, and liquid constituents.

Custom software was used to design hundreds of digital composite material samples. The mechanical properties of the 3D printed samples were then tested, characterized, and mapped. This ultimately allowed users to find the perfect material mixture to achieve the desired properties of their 3D printed part.

Elsewhere, researchers from the MIT Media Lab, Harvard University’s Wyss Institute, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute used multi-material inkjet 3D printing to fabricate hybrid living materials. Called the Hybrid Living Material (HLM) fabrication platform, the team created customized material recipes to combine resins and chemical signals. These signals can activate certain responses in biologically engineered microbes, offering the potential for producing 3D printed medical devices with therapeutic agents.

