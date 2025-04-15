Introducing Farsoon’s Upgraded FS350M Platform: Enhanced Laser Power and Multi-Laser Capabilities

China-based manufacturer Farsoon has introduced two new configurations of its FS350M metal 3D printing platform, developed to enhance production efficiency and support scalability across industrial applications. With upgraded laser power and expanded multi-laser setups, the new systems aim to meet increasing demands for throughput, material adaptability, and cost-effective manufacturing in sectors such as aerospace, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

Farsoon’s Upgraded FS350M Platform. Photo via: Farsoon

Farsoon FS350M: Combining Laser Power, Speed, and Flexibility

Originally launched in 2023, the FS350M 4x500W system features a 433 × 358 × 400 mm build volume within a compact footprint. It was designed to deliver a balance of build productivity, material flexibility, and cost efficiency. The platform has since been adopted in a range of industries including aerospace, automotive tooling, and footwear mold production, with over 100 units installed in the consumer products sector alone.

The first of the new configurations, the 4x1000W FS350M, increases total laser power and incorporates design updates aimed at improving build speed and support for advanced materials, particularly specialty alloys. When paired with Farsoon’s Beam Shaping Technology, the system can deliver up to twice the build efficiency of the original 4x500W configuration. This model is targeted toward research institutions and manufacturers focused on developing new applications requiring higher performance.

The second new model, the 6x500W FS350M, was developed in collaboration with industry partners to enable industrial-scale production. It features advanced multi-lasers and a reengineered production workflow, supporting high-throughput, serial manufacturing of small to medium-sized metal parts. This configuration is intended for industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and medical devices, where consistent output at scale is a key requirement.

Farsoon’s Robot Hip component. Photo via: Farsoon

In a press release, Farsoon explained that both the 4x1000W and 6x500W configurations retain a compact 6 m² footprint, allowing for dense factory integration and flexible production line layouts. The platform’s gas management system is designed to complete full chamber purging in 11 minutes and maintains an inert gas flow rate between 3 to 5 liters per minute during printing—below average for systems in its class. This contributes to lower consumable costs and improved process stability.

Additional process enhancements include laser scanning speeds of up to 10 m/s and a high-speed recoating system that spreads powder at 400 mm/s, completing each layer in approximately 8 seconds. The FS350M supports multiple layer thicknesses within a single build, enabling users to customize the process for specific application needs. Optimizing the recoating process can further boost productivity by 30–40%. Dynamic overlap adjustments help distribute the workload among lasers, minimizing production time, while each layer can be divided into contour and in-fill zones.

The FS350M series integrates a range of proprietary technologies that enhance both efficiency and control. Key features include a Support Reduction System that reduces material waste and simplifies post-processing. The Precision Cube enables multi-laser calibration, boosting processing speed and minimizing manual intervention. Additionally, the advanced Manufacturing Execution System (MES) provides real-time monitoring, material tracking, and quality assurance throughout the entire build process.

All models in the series are now equipped with an integrated permanent filtration system. This is intended to support extended print runs with minimal maintenance, improve safety when working with reactive materials, reduce filter replacement frequency, and maintain overall system uptime.

Farsoon’s Previous Innovations

In December, ​​Farsoon introduced the Flight HT601P-4, a large-format polymer powder bed fusion (PBF) system featuring four 300-watt fiber lasers. The new system offers a substantial build volume of 600 × 600 × 600 mm (216 liters), enabling the efficient production of large components or high-volume batches.

In November, Farsoon also introduced the FS191M, a next-generation metal powder bed fusion (PBF) machine designed to enhance productivity and cost-efficiency across a range of industrial uses. Building upon the foundation of its FS121M system launched in 2016, the new system aims to offer a scalable solution for both pilot projects and low-volume manufacturing.

Featured image shows Farsoon’s Upgraded FS350M Platform. Photo via Farsoon.