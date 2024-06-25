Introducing Dragon AM software by Helio Additive

Register now for our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online event for insights on AM developments in aerospace, space, and defense sectors from industry leaders!

3D printing startup Helio Additive has introduced its Dragon software platform for process simulation and optimization, to enhance productivity and reduce costs in large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM).

This software addresses a common issue in the industry where users often set process parameters without sufficient information, leading to unpredictable outcomes and increased costs due to waste, under-utilization of materials, and extended engineering time.

Dragon automates the optimization of thousands of parameters, reducing uncertainty and ensuring consistent, high-quality results. By removing the guesswork from the process, Dragon improves both reliability and speed and helps reduce production costs, offering a valuable solution for the LFAM sector, says the company.

“We are excited to launch Dragon at the Rapid TCT event in Los Angeles, where it will be showcased at the Polymaker booth. Polymaker, our launch material customer, has integrated all Polycore materials into Dragon from day one, ensuring seamless compatibility and superior performance,” said, David Hartmann, CEO and Founder of Helio Additive.

The Dragon software optimizes 3D printing workflow. Image via Helio Additive.

Automated precision and accessibility

One of its features includes automated optimization, which ensures precise, first-time-right prints through automated process parameter optimization. This eliminates the trial-and-error aspect of 3D printing, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, Dragon’s no-code interface makes it incredibly user-friendly, allowing for 3D printing to be accessible to a broader audience.

Built on the foundation of first principles physics, Dragon ensures accurate and dependable outcomes. This scientific approach guarantees that the prints are not only precise but also reliable, meeting high standards of quality. Moreover, Dragon drives cost-efficiency by reducing waste by minimizing scrap and maximizing the use of materials.

As part of the launch celebration, Helio Additive is offering a complimentary trial of Dragon, accompanied by Polymaker material at no cost (terms and conditions apply). This limited-time promotion presents users with an opportunity to experience firsthand the capabilities of Dragon and the performance of Polymaker materials.

Helio Additive’s team. Photo via Helio Additive.

In January 2024, Helio Additive received $1.55 million in funding to advance its voxel-level simulation technology. According to the company, his funding is said to support the implementation of pilot projects and practical applications, aimed at expanding printer and material options while enhancing the cost-effectiveness of industrial 3D printing.

Back in 2022, Helio Additive launched a software program to improve part throughput and consistency in 3D printing. Featuring a physics-based AI engine, the software optimized slicing techniques to reduce warping and prevent print failures, with the potential to increase the cost-per-part ratio significantly. This offering targets the challenges of high failure rates and scrap costs common in 3D printing, promising improved quality assurance for applications in serial production.

Latest AM software launch

The AM sector has been experiencing a slew of software launches lately. June alone saw two launches with the recent one being London-based 3D printing software developer Ai Build unveiling its Aibuild 2.0 cloud-based software powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and certified with ISO 27001 for data security.

Debuting at RAPID + TCT 2024 in Los Angeles from June 25-27, this update integrates enhanced automation features and marks a collaboration with WASP to integrate its CAREBRO robotic-arm 3D printing tool. Aibuild 2.0 aims to streamline industrial additive manufacturing processes, improve accessibility through AI assistance, and support various technologies such as polymer extrusion and metal Direct Energy Deposition (DED).

A few days before this, HYBRID Software’s subsidiary AMIS launched the beta version of AMIS Pro software, aimed at binder jetting additive manufacturing. Positioned as a “CAD in, print out” build preparation tool, AMIS Pro supports Mac and Windows and offers post-CAD and pre-print functionalities. Available for free during its beta phase, users can batch-prepare parts for 3D printing, with a 60-day trial period and opportunity for feedback. Future updates, informed by user input and HYBRID Software tech, promise over 30 new features.

