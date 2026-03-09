INTERVIEW: Will Perseus Materials’ Bet on Self-propagating Chemistry be “world’s fastest” Composite Manufacturing Technology?

A Stanford-spinout startup is developing a continuous composite manufacturing process it says can produce structural parts larger than the machine making them, using a self-propagating chemical reaction to eliminate the need for ovens, autoclaves or conventional molds.

The chemistry originated at the California university, where researchers were working on a chemically recyclable resin for composite applications. Wind blades were the initial target, given the apparent overlap between recyclability requirements and structural performance. That thesis did not survive contact with the sector’s economics. What emerged was that the resin’s exothermic behaviour could be exploited in ways conventional composite manufacturers spend considerable effort avoiding. Standard practice in composite processing aims for isothermal conditions, keeping tool, laminate and everything else at uniform temperature to prevent localised overheating.

I spoke to Perseus Materials’ CEO and co-founder, Dan Lee, about how the Knoxville, TN-based company inverts that logic.

Founded in 2022, and now approaching double-digit headcount, their process sits somewhere between pultrusion and Continuous Fibre Composite 3D Printing (CF-3DP). Pultrusion offers excellent fibre volume fractions and processing consistency, but produces only constant cross-section parts, requiring full retooling for any geometry change. CF-3DP trades geometric freedom for speed. Perseus is attempting to occupy the space between them by shrinking a conventional one-metre pultrusion die down to roughly one centimetre and making it actuatable, so the cross-section can change continuously as the part is pulled through.

The Perseus Materials team. Photo via Perseus Materials.

Shrinking the Pultrusion Die

The cure mechanism draws on a phenomenon known as self-propagating high-temperature synthesis. The polymerisation reaction releases enough heat to initiate curing in adjacent material, which in turn initiates its neighbours, propagating through the laminate without requiring sustained contact with a heated tool. “Instead of the heat coming from the tool, it comes from my neighbour,” Lee said. Because the reaction is self-propagating, the part does not need to remain in contact with the die once initiated, allowing thick laminates to be pulled through at around 30 centimetres per minute.

Pressure, normally supplied by an autoclave, is applied mechanically by actuators built into the adaptive die, reaching 90 to 120 PSI in open air. There is a trade-off: the harder the actuators squeeze while the part is being pulled, the more they deflect laterally, degrading dimensional tolerance. The current system can hold shape to within one or two millimetres, depending on how much clamping force is applied, a constraint Lee acknowledges is still being characterised across different geometries.

Because the process is continuous rather than batch-based, part length is no longer constrained by machine size. The company’s first paid pilot is in wind blade components, where structural members run between 60 and 130 metres. Conventional tooling must exceed the length of the part being made. Perseus claims its machine length remains constant regardless of how long the part is. Lee frames the scalability argument in stark terms: “How do we get to 10,000x production rates at half the cost? Doubling production by doubling capex, to me, is fake scalability.”

Perseus Materials Backing and Business Model

Lockheed Martin is among Perseus’s backers, drawn, Lee says, by the ability to produce airfoil-geometry parts at low cost with moulding-grade quality. Large featureless panels, wing skins, spars, and stiffening elements are the primary targets. The process trades off the fine-feature capability of conventional 3D printing for high throughput on structurally continuous, large-format work.

The company is not selling machines. Lee is blunt about why: the usability threshold required to hand a system to a third-party operator is, in his assessment, far beyond where the technology sits today. Perseus is instead operating as a contract manufacturer, accepting component orders and handling some assembly and finishing. Its current pitch is the economics of a standardised production run combined with enough geometric flexibility to avoid the retooling costs that make short composite production runs prohibitively expensive.

The underlying reaction class is ring-opening metathesis polymerisation, or ROMP, a chemistry whose development earned Robert Grubbs the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2005. ROMP is not yet widely used commercially, but its unusual kinetic properties are what enable the self-propagating cure behaviour on which the process depends.

When asked why ROMP hadn’t been industrialized before, Perseus gave the following answer. “Hardener costs and catalyst sensitivity to air made ROMP very difficult to work with in industrial settings. Generally, ROMP is so active that once the resin combines with hardener, it reacts within seconds. This leaves very little time for composite processing like infusions or wet layups. It’s been used in high-pressure RIM of resin-only plastics, but this is pretty much the only process capable of using ROMP because injection times are low.”

“Perseus has found a way to control the reactivity—both tamping it down when we want it to not react, and simultaneously being able to turn up the reaction intensity when desired. This gives us both the stability we need to work with it and the unique curing behavior for our high-rate process.”

Two years in, the company’s own assessment is that repeatability is the sharpest remaining challenge, and the stakes are higher than in batch additive manufacturing. “If you’re 3D printing a whole bunch of 30 parts and one of them doesn’t work out, you still have 29 that work,” Lee said. “We’re making a large, contiguous part. If we have an irreparable defect at metre 99 out of 100, we have to throw the whole part away.” The company is building digital twins to continuously monitor process parameters, including resin age and temperature.

Performance Data and Process Limits

Follow-up questions put to Perseus after the interview drew out more precise figures on process performance. Current void concentration is highest at the edges of parts, a consequence of the adaptive die having open sides to permit shape changes. Interlaminar shear strength is comparable to vacuum-assisted resin transfer moulding laminates. Void content has not yet been measured by burn-off testing. The company is operating at below 80 kilopascals, well short of the 800 kilopascals typical of autoclave processing, though Lee says reaching autoclave-equivalent pressures is a target for the next few years.

The thickest laminate demonstrated to date is 1.3 centimetres at a pull speed of around 30 centimetres per minute. Defect propagation is a known vulnerability: an inconsistency in one zone disrupts frontal polymerisation control, which then affects adjacent material. Without closed-loop feedback, the process currently runs with a small excess heat margin as a buffer. Lee says the team is working to reduce that margin as control systems improve, which would open up further process flexibility.

On energy consumption, Perseus puts its process at around 10⁻³ joules per kilogram of material cured, against roughly 10³ J/kg for 3D printing and 10⁵ J/kg for autoclave processing. The company is targeting a finished part cost below $15 per kilogram, though it acknowledges the economics have not yet been validated at scale.

RTM offers faster cycle times and finer surface detail for high-volume identical parts, and automated fibre placement remains superior for precise fibre orientation, limitations Perseus acknowledges alongside the closed cross-section geometries it cannot yet produce.

Qualification and Long-Term Ambition

Full qualification for wind or defence applications is a long road. Fatigue testing alone can run six to twelve months for structural components. Perseus is working directly with OEMs on qualification pathways, but Lee is measured about timelines.

The longer-term vision is less about displacing specific manufacturing processes than about changing the economics of large composite structures at scale. “It is wild that building with steel and concrete is easier than building with composite materials,” Lee said, “because all the feedstocks that go into a composite are synthetic.” The goal, as he puts it, is to give designers across industries access to something approaching the unit economics of a standardised part, without forcing them into fixed cross-sections. Wind energy is the entry market, but the company groups its target applications by part topology rather than by sector: monocoque skins appear in turbine blades, ship hulls and aircraft alike, and Perseus is in early conversations across shipbuilding and defence.

