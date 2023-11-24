[INTERVIEW] Qualup SAS unveils new Qu4-HT 3D printer with adaptive, high-temperature build chamber at Formnext 2023 

During Formnext 2023, French 3D printer manufacturer Qualup SAS unveiled its newest FDM 3D printer, the Qu4-HT.

This new 3D printer features an adaptive build chamber that automatically adjusts to the height of the part during the 3D printing process. This feature is designed to significantly reduce build chamber heating times, speeding up the 3D printing process.

Having released its first 3D printer with a heated chamber back in 2014, the Qu4-HT is the company’s fourth generation system following the launch of the Qu3-HT last year. Whilst the Qu3-HT incorporates a similar adaptive build chamber, it possesses a smaller build volume of 300 x 250 x 300 mm compared to 400 x 400 x 360 mm on the Qu4-HT.

Set to become commercially available in January 2024, Qualup SAS’ new 3D printer is currently priced in the range of $75,000 to $90,000, depending on optional add-ons.

At Formnext, 3D Printing Industry spoke with Qualup Owner and Technical Manager Philippe Boichut to learn more about the Qu4-HT.

The new Qu4-HT 3D printer from Qualup at Formnext 2023. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Key features of the Qu4-HT

Central to the Qu4-HT is its adaptive bellow-style build chamber, which automatically expands during the 3D printing process. According to Boichut, this allows the build chamber to quickly heat up to the required temperature, reducing downtime and boosting productivity.

“You save a lot of time during heating,” explained Boichut. “We can heat the chamber to 245℃ in less than ten minutes.” According to Boichut, no other 3D printer on the market can achieve these heating speeds for an equivalent 3D print volume. What’s more, thanks to the adaptive build chamber, the build plate is held in place by a vacuum, allowing users to quickly and easily remove the build plate at the end of the 3D printing process.

Boichut also stated that the “airflow is perfect inside the build chamber, giving you a better part.” Indeed, the Qu4-HT’s high-flow laminar AirFlow hyper-ventilated 3D printing chamber provides a constant flow of hot air through the entire 3D printing area, renewing almost twice a second. This is said to ensure perfect thermal uniformity, preventing overheating and warping of parts.

The retracted buld chamber of the Qu4-HT. Photo by 3D Printing Industry

The maximum 3D print chamber temperature of the Qu4-HT is 300℃, with the heated chamber also able to heat treat parts at the end of the 3D printing cycle. As such, Qualup SAS’ new offering is compatible with a range of high-performance materials, including PEKK, PPSU, PI and PEI.

The Qu4-HT also comes with PEEK, PEI, metal and glass 3D print beds, further optimizing the 3D printer for use with a range of high-performance materials at a variety of temperatures. Qualup SAS also supplies STEP CAD files of the 3D print bed on request, allowing users to develop their own 3D print beds.

Boichut highlighted that the Qu4-HT is targeted towards customers in “big industry,” including the automotive sector.

Material compatibility of the Qu4-HT from Qualup. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

The Qu4-HT also offers interchangeable printhead functionality, allowing single extruders, dual extruders, or pellet extruders to be added to the 3D printer. A change in extrusion technology can be made in as little as ten minutes, allowing for a high level of flexibility and adaptability.

The Qu4-HT printheads, which are controlled by technology from Duet3D, can heat up to 490℃ and are liquid cooled, with 500 liters of liquid pumped through the printhead per hour. The cooling liquid is itself cooled by a ventilator, ensuring that the liquid never exceeds 45℃ for 420℃ extrusion temperatures.

Qualup also offers its filament quality assurance system, QuControl, as an optional add-on for the Qu4-HT. This system continuously measures filament diameter during 3D printing, compensating for variations in real time.

“In the back of the machine we have filament quality control,” explained Boichut. “Filament may often vary by +/- 0.05 mm, which results in 12% variation in volume between the maximum and minimum tolerances.” According to Boichut, QuControl offers significant 3D print quality and repeatability improvements, “because you always have the same flow. If you have variation in your filament, it will control it and it will compensate.”

The Qu4-HT’s filament quality assurance system. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Technical specifications

Maximum Print Volume 400 x 400 x 360 mm Materials All Thermoplastics extrudable below 490℃ Filament Diameter (Max Spool Size: ∅300 x 100 mm) 1.75mm (+/- 0.05) Layer thickness Recommended: 0.15 – 0.35 mm Resolution X-Y axis < 8µm – Z axis < 8µm Nozzle Temperature Max 490℃ Heated Print Bed Max 250℃ Print Chamber Temperature Max 300℃ Ambient Operating Temperature 18℃ – 26℃ Input Voltage (AC) Three phase – 16A Power Supplies (DC) 24V – 30A

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up to date with the latest 3D printing news. You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Are you interested in working in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs to view a selection of available roles and kickstart your career.



Featured image shows the new Qu4-HT 3D printer from Qualup at Formnext 2023. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.