[INTERVIEW] LEAP 71 Bets on Code-Driven Engineering to Accelerate Advanced Manufacturing

Josefine Lissner, co-founder and CEO of LEAP 71, wants to replace repetitive engineering work with reusable algorithms: starting with rocket engines. Speaking from Dubai, where the computational engineering startup is headquartered, Lissner outlined how the company’s core model is built on proprietary software tools that allow rapid design iteration and scaling with minimal human interaction.

“We accelerate every day,” she said. “Our company has two employees. Everything you see online is my work and that’s only the fraction we’re allowed to show.”

Lissner’s journey began during her time at Hyperganic, where she worked on the high-profile aerospike demonstrator in collaboration with AMCM. That project, her first serious exposure to code-based design sparked the idea for a more focused venture. “When Lin [Kayser] and I left Hyperganic, we decided to build a company around hardcore engineering, not consumer products,” she said. “Dubai felt like the right place for it. Very futuristic, very fast-moving.”

LEAP 71 operates with a hybrid strategy: offering custom computational design services while developing its own stack of engineering software. The open-source voxel-based geometry kernel PicoGK (pronounced “Peacock”) forms the foundation, allowing engineers to build shapes entirely through code. “You write C# code that describes how to combine and manipulate objects Boolean them, offset them, apply gyroid infill,” Lissner explained. “The kernel is small, so: ‘pico’ plus ‘GK’ for geometry kernel. And in Dubai, peacocks walk the streets. You can’t run them over. They even cause traffic jams.”

Sitting atop the kernel is Noyron, LEAP 71’s proprietary engineering engine. It contains a growing repository of algorithms that encode domain-specific engineering knowledge across aerospace, thermal management, bioengineering, and mechanical systems. Lissner described Noyron as a kind of structured memory. “It’s a library of encoded heuristics and physical insights. The idea is that you only have to encode a concept once and then you can reuse and focus on the next thing.”

The approach is deeply shaped by Lissner’s disillusionment with traditional workflows stemming from experience working in Formula One as an aerodynamicist. Lissner explained that from the outside Formula One looks fast-paced and innovative, but really it’s just hundreds of engineers redrawing the same winglet. “They throw a lot of manual engineering labor at the problem,” she said. Rather than manually redrawing something, the engineer should write code that captures the logic they apply every time. Then they can test variations in minutes, not weeks, freeing up time to “think” rather than “do”.

Unlike traditional CAD workflows, LEAP 71’s process decouples geometry creation from human drawing. Engineers encode logic in a way that can be reused, improved, and scaled. “It’s kind of ridiculous,” Lissner added, “that after completing the thought process, an engineer becomes a glorified truck driver, moving a mouse to redraw geometry that could be generated instantly.”

That principle underpins their progress on one of the most complex engineering tasks: regeneratively cooled rocket engines. Lissner can produce a new design in a week, complete with variations and testable outputs. “Designing a rocket engine usually takes massive teams years,” she said. “For us, it’s casual. But it’s only possible because the system accumulates engineering knowledge.”

A 6 kN Kerolox design, printed from Inconel 718 with HBD Additive Manufacturing. Photo via LEAP 71.

Code-Based Engineering for Physical Objects, from Rocket Engines to Luxury Watch Complications

LEAP 71 has also explored fields as diverse as biological tissue modelling and mechanical clockwork systems, applying the same computational engineering framework. By finding new challenges, “we deepen the system.”

Lissner describes the current state of computational engineering as akin to capturing the source code or “DNA” of physical systems. “We try to think in terms of encoding the DNA of entire families or classes of objects,” she said. “All rocket engines, all heat exchangers they have a certain DNA to them,” and from that come the “phenotypes” or characteristics which in nature are a product of the interaction between the environment and genes, but in this metaphor are related to the underlying physical principals and inputs: for example size or thrust requirements.

Rather than defining specific shapes through parameters, LEAP 71’s system makes high-level engineering decisions via conditional logic. Most of the code doesn’t describe geometry directly, explains Lissner. “It can make high-level decisions based on engineering data, logic, and mathematics.” With inputs such as material, thermal loads, and flow rates, PicoGK can generate whatever shape is required.

This model enables the base algorithm to produce radically different objects by running code that is “95% the same” to generate both traditional bell nozzle cylindrical rockets and “completely different” aerospike rocket engines, Lissner said. “It’s almost like a toggle”.

One of the company’s early applications involved heat exchangers and oil and gas filtration systems. These required multi-domain modelling across fluid dynamics and thermal properties. “There’s often no textbook you can consult for some of these edge cases,” said Lissner. “We generate objects, test them, and collect real-world experimental data that no one else has. It gives us a feedback loop to refine our models with real performance data.”

In another example, LEAP 71 collaborated with a Fraunhofer Institute to prototype an electric motor using a multi-material 3D printing process. The complexity of modelling material distributions in 4D meant that little had been achieved with the process prior. “They had the machine, but no way to fully model the system,” said Lissner. “We built the code that could.”

The company’s pitch is a departure from established parametric or generative design. Parametric design, Lissner argues, is limited by the geometric constraints set at the beginning. With a parametric approach, the designer defines an object, such as a cylinder, with parameters for its height and diameter. “You can change these parameters, but it will always be a cylinder. It will never become a box. Parametric design is probably the closest, but it’s kind of the baby level,” she says.

By contrast, LEAP 71’s system can generate entirely different object classes depending on the inputs and embedded rules. PicoGK can “generate whatever shape it thinks is the best.” The implications extend beyond design automation. Lissner argues that encoding engineering logic in reproducible, readable formats is a prerequisite for responsible use of AI in physical systems.

The output is fully deterministic. “If you input the same values, you get the same object. It’s reproducible every time,” Lissner said.

This deterministic quality stands in contrast to the Generative AI methods used in large language models, where outputs vary depending on non-deterministic sampling parameters. “You cannot ask a black-box AI to generate an airplane and then trust that it works,” she said. “No one will board a plane whose structure no engineer can understand.”

LEAP 71 envisions a future where engineers and AI systems co-author design code using validated building blocks, like pre-coded wing or landing gear modules from Noyron, rather than hallucinated geometries. AI would help at the high level: selecting modules, arranging them, and combining logic. But the fundamental calculations, heat transfer, lift, and stress, for example, would remain explicit, mathematical, and debuggable.

The company has not yet announced commercial applications, but Lissner says several projects are progressing toward deployment.

AMCM 3D printed rocket engine using LEAP 71’s Noyron model. Photo by Michael Petch.

LEAP 71 Pushes Rocket Engine Design Into the Algorithmic Age

Upending the development cycle for rocket engines by shifting from traditional CAD-led workflows to fully algorithmic, code-driven models is particularly notable as the venture has just two employees. The company has tested nine unique engine designs in the past year, all of which went from code to hot-fire test without a single manual tweak once the algorithm was finished.

The co-founder and CEO, describes this as a fundamental departure from how engineering is typically practiced. “I wrote the algorithm, executed it, and the output geometry was tested as-is. No human touched the design. And it worked,” she said. “That’s a radically accelerating development cycle.”

LEAP 71 encodes validated engineering knowledge as modular, auditable logic and knowledge. “We think in terms of encoding the DNA of object families,” said Lissner. “Once you capture the logic for, say, a heat exchanger or a rocket nozzle, the same base model can generate variants based on a wide range of input sets, including material, thermal constraints, or flow requirements.”

The approach has enabled the company to move quickly from small-scale demonstrators to interest from launch providers building larger propulsion systems. “These are usually multi-year programs with huge teams and budgets,” said Lissner. “But we’re now seeing that the same approach can be adapted to turbomachinery and larger components and scaled into those (large propulsion systems) applications.”

The implications for the space economy are significant. “Right now, all launch startups are vertically integrated because you can’t just buy a rocket engine,” said Lissner. “That’s the bottleneck. If we productise engine design, we open the door for the aerospace industry to follow a model more like automotive or aviation, with specialist suppliers, modular integration, and a far shorter path to launch capability.”

But she is clear that additive hardware still comes with challenges. “We can generate 20-gigabyte geometry files on a MacBook Air,” Lissner said. “Hardly any slicing software today can even handle those files. The software side of AM is extremely underpowered.”

LEAP 71 is particularly interested in very large-scale printers and multi-material platforms, citing a recent tour of Chinese OEMs where multi-metre build volumes are now standard. “We’re looking to print some of the largest components to date this year,” she said.

Despite its small size, LEAP 71 is not rushing to scale its workforce. “We’re so efficient that even adding a third person would be a big overhead,” Lissner said. “But if we want to build and test our own hardware in-house, or launch our own products, that’s where we’ll need to expand.”

Given LEAP 71’s code-driven approach Lissner has a perspective on simulation that might be surprising. “Simulation gives you pretty images and huge compute bills,” she said. “But real insight comes from fast iteration and practical testing.” The company avoids building its own simulation engines. Instead, it front-loads models with explicit heuristics and only uses physical testing for validation. “We prefer reality over CFD,” Lissner said. “Simulation is slow. Our code runs in minutes. That speed gives you far more learning per hour than waiting on a supercomputer.” She adds, “no feedback is more honest than reality.”

The company’s contrarian stance extends to its attitude toward user interfaces. There is no GUI, and no abstraction layer shielding engineers from working with source code. “If you don’t want to write code, you won’t be happy with us,” Lissner said. “But if you do, you get full system access. That’s where speed and flexibility come from.”

As the company prepares to announce new collaborations with major launch providers, it expects to play a foundational role in the emerging space economy. “Right now, very few countries or companies can build reliable engines. If we can reduce that barrier, we make space accessible for many more players.”

Asked how agencies like NASA or ESA view their work, Lissner offered a wry smile, “I guess they’re watching us.”

