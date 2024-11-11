[INTERVIEW] How Lynxter’s Application-based 3D Printing Unlocks Market Growth

According to Thomas Batigne, Lynxter’s application-based approach unlocks significant growth opportunities within the competitive polymer 3D printer landscape.

In a recent conversation with 3D printing Industry, Batigne, the company’s CEO, highlighted the importance of addressing customer needs and meeting specific user demands. This approach has enabled the French 3D printer manufacturer to achieve 140% growth over the past year alone.

Batigne also outlined the firm’s multi-pronged product strategy, which sees it offer modular 3D printers and dedicated IDEX systems alongside customer-specific white-label solutions. The latter addresses applications spanning 3D printed medication to reusable aerospace coatings masks.

Additionally, he explained how Lynxter’s user-friendly 3D printing software makes high-quality 3D printing more accessible and discussed Lynxter’s efforts to expand its global reach to North America and beyond.



During the discussion, Batigne identified key market trends and shared his vision for the future of 3D printing. He warned against the emergence of “AI-gimmicks” and detailed how Lynxter is capitalizing on a maturing industry which is transitioning from novelty to necessity. He also discussed whether the 3D printing industry is consolidating, countering the narrative that recent M&A activity reflects a difficult period that might not be a constructive consolidation yet, but a potential fertile ground for it in the upcoming years.

Thomas Batigne, Lynxter’s CEO. Photo via Lynxter.

Lynxter’s 3D printer portfolio

Lynxter’s dual-pronged product approach seeks to meet the evolving needs of the additive manufacturing market. The company offers a modular 3D printing solution as well as dedicated 3D printers optimized for high-productivity production.

The former, Lynxter’s S600D 3D printer, features quick-change tool head capabilities, allowing users to switch between different nozzles for different materials in a matter of minutes. Designed for research and development applications, the S600D is optimized for those exploring new processes and materials and requiring flexibility. The modular 3D printer is notable for its compatibility with Lynxter’s tool heads for various filaments (FIL11), pastes (PAS11), and liquids such as silicone (LIQ21).

“Today, some people use the S600D to print materials we’ve never seen or even envisioned,” explained Batigne. He noted that the range of applications for this platform is broad, as customers increasingly integrate third-party modifications to enhance its capabilities.

On the other hand, Lynxter also offers specialized extrusion systems for customers seeking a straightforward, turnkey production-grade 3D printer for serial production. Leveraging Dual Extruder (IDEX) technology, these 3D printers include the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 and the recently announced S300X – FIL11 | FIL11.

Launched in 2022, the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 stands out for its compatibility with industrial and medical-grade silicones and polyurethanes. This makes it ideal for the production of dampers, seals, skin contact-ready orthoses, functionalized textiles and surface treatment masking devices.

The S300X – FIL11 | FIL11, set to be officially unveiled at Formnext 2024, is designed to process industrial thermoplastics. It boasts 10,000 mm/s² acceleration and 24 mm3/s extrusion capacity, unlocking high-speed, dual-material 3D printing.

According to Batigne, the decision to transition from the delta architecture of the S600D to IDEX 3D printing was driven by its application, speed, and cost advantages. He believes tool head independence offers users flexibility without sacrificing productivity. For instance, duplication mode, which simultaneously fabricates two identical parts, instantly doubles 3D printing speeds.

Lynxter’s 3D printer portfolio. Image via Lynxter.

Lynxter’s application-based 3D printers

Batigne also outlined how the company collaborates with customers to develop application-based, white-label 3D printers.

The approach sees Lynxter take on projects that align with its roadmap, skill sets, and core interests. It empowers the company to place its technology in the hands of experts who can customize it to meet their unique needs. “People don’t buy a 3D printer; they buy a solution for their problem,” added Batigne.

The CEO highlighted the pharmaceutical sector as a prime example. Lynxter recently partnered with healthcare firm MB Therapeutics to develop a bespoke system for 3D printing personalized medicine for children. The MED-U Modular and MED-U Prod 3D printers are based on Lynxter’s S600D and S300X systems. They can 3D print various rheologies like gel or paste, and are compatible with thermosensitive active ingredients. The specialized systems can produce customized medication with individually adjusted dosages, shapes and sizes, meeting individual patient needs.

Lynxter has also targeted the aerospace sector by developing solutions for surface treatment. Batigne explained that using masking tape when painting large parts is inefficient and can damage surface quality. 3D printing custom custom plugs from an elastomeric material offers a reusable, time-saving alternative.

Lynxter 3D printed applications. Image via Lynxter.

Streamlining 3D printing software

On the software front, Lynxter offers “HUB,” its 3D printing platform designed to simplify machine control, documentation, and user interaction. Developed with ease of use in mind, HUB integrates interactive documentation directly on the 3D printer, centralizing key data and information in one place.

According to Batigne, Lynxter’s software expands the company’s addressable market. “We move from just targeting additive manufacturing enthusiasts to opening up usage for nearly everyone.” He added that HUB turns Lynxter’s industrial 3D printers into a “convenience printer” by removing the need for knowledge around print preparation and slicing. It also provides easy-to-follow instructions for key functions like feeding materials and cleaning the nozzle, lowering the barrier to entry to additive manufacturing.

Lynxter is working to expand the features available on HUB over the next year. Batigne teased that the company will introduce new capabilities for fleet management, allowing manufacturers to streamline operations and manage multiple units efficiently. The company also plans to add tools for resellers, enabling them to utilize HUB for customer support to keep teams in sync with machine diagnostics.

Lynxter remains committed to maintaining an open yet straightforward system for its machines. Targeting users who “just want a straightforward approach,” Batigne emphasized that the company’s 3D printers are manufacturing systems and therefore “should not be closed.”

Close-up of a Lynxter silicone 3D printer. Photo via Lynxter.

Targeting international expansion

Batigne discussed Lynxter’s international growth trajectory, with the company set to build on its existing presence in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. The company’s main expansion goals include strengthening its presence in Germany and further investing in North America.

In Germany, Batigne sees potential for exponential growth, describing it as a “dynamic market” where Lynxter aims to establish a larger footprint. He called it a “neighbors market” where they don’t have many machines, but the “potential is great.”

Elsewhere, Batigne stated that Lynxter has “really great partners” in North America. He added that these partners “allow us to see significant growth without investing a lot.” The company is working to sustain this growth by having “more Lynxter people on site over there.”

Batigne acknowledged the challenges in scaling globally. Establishing the right local partnerships has been crucial while ensuring consistent customer experience across regions is also a priority.

Lynxter has also implemented initiatives like reseller days and streamlined communication channels to unify its global network. “If a customer in California buys a printer, they should have the same positive experience as a customer in France,” he explained. Since launching these initiatives earlier this year, the company has improved partner engagement and customer satisfaction. It plans to continue refining this approach into 2025.

Lynxter’s IDEX 3D printing technology. Photo via Lynxter.

Is the 3D printing industry consolidating?

Nano Dimension’s efforts to acquire Desktop Metal and Markforged have raised questions about the level of 3D printing industry consolidation. Contrary to some narratives, Batigne argued that the sector is not undergoing significant consolidation. Instead, he believes it is “purging” companies that lack market adaptability.

According to Batigne, true consolidation “adds value to the customer” through the strategic merger of “important players with a smart product portfolio.” He stated that recent activity has mostly seen larger companies buying failing entities at low costs.

Therefore, current mergers and acquisitions, Batigne suggests, represent the “purge of the second generation”—a necessary filtering of companies unable to address real market needs. He believes this process will identify which companies have “actual roots within the real market.”

How will Lynxter approach mergers and acquisitions over the next three to five years? According to Batigne, the company will focus on enhancing its ecosystem for customer benefit rather than accumulating competitors and technologies that don’t serve its core mission.

Industry trends and the future of 3D printing at Lynxter

Batigne approaches industry trends with skepticism. In the face of what he calls “AI gimmicks” and “super-high-speed” claims that do not add real value, Lynxter is pursuing a pragmatic strategy. The company is prioritizing functional advancements over hype, offering useful features (powered with AI or not) and high-speed 3D printing preserving final parts and machine durability “only where they truly benefit the application.”

Batigne believes the 3D printing industry is transitioning from novelty to necessity, reflecting a key period of market maturity. He remarked, “AM isn’t ‘cool’ anymore—it’s useful,” with players who focus purely on technology without having a “clear application strategy” likely to fail. “For the upcoming five years, we will keep growing,” he added, highlighting that there remains a substantial market to exploit in terms of applications and territory.

While Lynxter has various new products in development, it will selectively introduce them based on specific market demands. The company reportedly still has new extrusion technologies in the pipeline. “We have not exploited all of our R&D,” explained Batigne. “We still have a lot of things we haven’t commercialized, and we are just waiting for the right moment, right vehicle, and right application to release them.”

In terms of future 3D printing materials, Lynxter plans to expand its product range with a “deep dive into elastomer materials.” Batigne identified how various thermoplastics have certifications for specific applications. However, this does not currently exist in the AM elastomeric market (ie. electrostatic discharge (ESD), FDA, flame retardancy).

Batigne explained, “For example, if you want an ESD-capable polyurethane material for a true elastomeric 3D printer, you can’t find it.” To address this gap in the market, Lynxter material scientists are working with their partners to support customers targeting specific elastomeric 3D printing.

Featured image shows Lynxter’s silicone 3D printing. Photo via Lynxter.