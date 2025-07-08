[INTERVIEW] Flying Taxis by 2026? Joby Thinks So, Others Aren’t Sure

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense! Don’t miss this online event on Thursday, 10th July.

Commercial air travel is beginning to resemble the ease of ridesharing, not in theory but in regulated, certifiable hardware.

California-based aerospace company Joby Aviation is building that future through a blend of additive manufacturing, automotive-derived production systems, and global certification pathways. I spoke with Chris Woldemar, Head of Manufacturing, to understand how these systems are converging to bring electric air taxis closer to everyday use.

That vision came into clearer focus on April 22, when Joby’s S4 aircraft reached a pivotal point in its flight test program. With Chief Test Pilot James “Buddy” Denham at the controls, it became the first piloted, all-electric tilt-rotor eVTOL to transition from vertical takeoff to wingborne flight and back using a single tilt-rotor system.

While other companies have flown piloted transitions, many rely on separate systems for vertical and horizontal flight, making Joby’s milestone a validation of its unified approach. This integrated tilt-rotor system simplifies the aircraft’s mechanics, reduces complexity, and could ease the path to certification as testing advances.

This progress also aligns with recent regulatory steps toward eVTOL commercialization. In October 2024, the FAA finalized new pilot training rules, describing them as “the final piece in the puzzle” for bringing powered-lift aircraft into service. That same year, Joby had indicated plans to complete a full piloted transition with the S4 in 2025. With the April 2025 flight, the company met that goal on schedule.

This achievement was built on years of development and validation. Since 2017, Joby’s S4 has flown more than 40,000 miles in unmanned tests. Its unified tilt-rotor system remains central to preparing the aircraft for real-world deployment.

Where design meets airworthiness

Behind that flight readiness is a manufacturing approach built for both innovation and airworthiness. Woldemar explains that their AM adoption begins with purposeful selection, a process Joby has been refining since 2018 through its early use of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace to access on-demand production services. “We’ve prioritized components where additive manufacturing delivers clear engineering advantages — such as weight savings, part consolidation, and improved structural robustness.”

Many of these parts are designed as single-piece structures, eliminating the joints and seals that typically require inspection and introducing failure points. The result is not only a lighter aircraft but one with reduced maintenance demands and improved long-term durability.

“Additionally, the design freedom of additive manufacturing has enabled more efficient fluid flows and packaging optimization, improving assembly and integration,” he adds, noting that this approach spans multiple systems across the aircraft and its ground support equipment.

These components are still subject to strict oversight. “Additively manufactured parts are maintained and inspected according to the same rigorous standards and regulatory requirements that apply to traditionally manufactured components,” Woldemar notes.

Achieving certification for these components, however, means that innovation cannot outpace compliance. On this end, Joby “actively engaged regulatory authorities early in the development process to shape the certification path in accordance with published industry best practices and guidance,” Woldemar says.

That early coordination has allowed Joby to follow what he calls a “deliberate crawl–walk–run approach,” building confidence through successive development milestones. With more than 60% of its fourth Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification stage completed, the California-based company views regulatory validation as an extension of its controlled manufacturing process.

In the context of AM, that includes an emphasis on traceability and validation aligned with aerospace frameworks such as SAE AMS7003 and standards developed by ASTM International’s Committee F42, commonly used for materials and part qualification. Although Woldemar did not name specific 3D printing platforms, Joby was among the first firms to pursue FAA certification for safety-critical structural titanium parts made via additive manufacturing.

What’s more, the aerospace company’s production strategy is shaped not only by aerospace experience but also by lessons from a leading automotive company. A $250 million investment from Toyota in early 2025 deepened a long-standing partnership and underscored a shared belief in the transferability of high-volume automotive production systems to advanced aerospace manufacturing.

Joby Aviation and Toyota team up in 2020. Photo via Joby Aviation.

As Joby’s largest outside investor since 2020, Toyota has already contributed key design support for Joby’s Marina, California production line and also supplied powertrain and actuation components under a long-term agreement using the Toyota Production System (TPS). Woldemar reflects that TPS is “globally recognized as the gold standard in manufacturing, and our close partnership with Toyota has played a formative role in shaping Joby’s production philosophy.”

Having said that, the alliance hasn’t been superficial. Toyota engineers have worked “shoulder to shoulder” with Joby’s team, embedding TPS principles into processes that now underpin fuselage airframe assembly and flight deck installation. As Woldemar explains, tooling and fixture strategies from the EV industry have also been adapted to meet aviation certification standards, reflecting the dual pressure of innovation and compliance.

While there are obvious differences between building cars and certifiable aircraft, Woldemar says the foundation remains strong. “Joby has seen strong alignment between automotive production systems and the needs of aerospace manufacturing,” he says.

Internally, Joby has retained control over most of its 3D printing operations. “As a vertically integrated company, Joby produces the vast majority of its additively manufactured components in-house,” says Woldemar. The in-house approach ensures that design, production, and integration remain tightly coordinated.

To manage complexity, the company also relies on external digital tools. “We leverage the 3DEXPERIENCE platform solely for design and product lifecycle management,” he says. The software is used to manage data traceability and configuration control, supporting a closed-loop feedback system that can meet stringent aviation requirements.

Designing for additive manufacturing (DfAM) begins not on the shop floor but through high-fidelity simulation. He says, “Simulation and design optimization are essential to Joby’s additive manufacturing process.” Starting from a clean-sheet aircraft has given the company the rare advantage of designing each part without legacy constraints, applying principles that were once aspirational but are now actively shaping certified aerospace manufacturing.

“Every candidate part is evaluated and optimized specifically for additive, with its unique constraints and capabilities in mind.” Simulations including thermal, structural, and fluid, are applied routinely to validate performance and reliability.

Joby also maintains tight control over design changes. “We front-load design changes into the early development and testing phase,” he explains. “Once a part is released, any further changes are governed by a robust change management process, which can include full substantiation to meet compliance requirements.” That discipline ensures consistency even as the design evolves.

Two Joby eVTOL’s flying side by side. Photo via Joby Aviation.

Preparing for global operations

Joby’s market ambitions extend far beyond US borders. A recent series of successful Dubai flight tests marked a first in the sector and are part of a broader push to begin commercial service by 2026.

Since the April 2025 milestone, Joby has delivered its first aircraft to the UAE, completed additional piloted flights with multiple crew members, and begun infrastructure development, including a vertiport at Dubai International Airport and three more across the city. Under an agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Joby holds exclusive rights to offer air taxi services in the city for six years.

While Joby aims to begin commercial service next year, industry watchers remain cautious. A 2024 forecast by Aviation Week projected 2,000 eVTOL deliveries by 2030. That is double last year’s estimate, yet the outlook was still described as “pragmatic,” citing battery limitations, certification delays, and tough fundraising conditions. Much of the early growth is attributed to EHang’s government-backed sales in China, a market dynamic that may not translate to regions like Europe or the US.

That mix of progress and uncertainty became evident in the stock’s movement. Last month, news of the delivery and test flights sent Joby’s stock up 12%, reflecting initial enthusiasm around its progress. However, that momentum shifted earlier this month following a downgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “neutral” rating, contributing to a nearly 8% drop and renewed scrutiny of the company’s valuation and long-term financial outlook.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the aerospace company is working with Virgin Atlantic to introduce electric air taxi routes from Heathrow and Manchester airports, including eight-minute journeys to central London, routes intended to rival premium rideshare prices. This effort builds on an earlier agreement with Delta Air Lines and reflects the company’s long-term strategy to integrate into global airline ecosystems.

In contrast, some of Joby’s European peers are facing challenges in their eVTOL efforts. Germany’s Lilium recently filed for a second bankruptcy, and Volocopter’s funding outlook remains uncertain. While those setbacks raise questions about the near-term viability of European eVTOL deployments, EHang has advanced with a pilotless test flight in Spain, billed as the first in a European city.

Joby’s own expansion into the Middle East highlights this shifting dynamic. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with international trade and development firm Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ) hints at a much larger expansion. The agreement outlines the potential delivery of up to 200 Joby aircraft to Saudi Arabia, with a value of approximately $1 billion.

This collaboration will also explore aftermarket services, including pilot training and maintenance infrastructure in the region. Although specifics of local production have not been confirmed, the MoU is part of a broader alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aimed at transforming mobility and creating new high-skill employment pathways.

“We recognize that providing high-quality, responsive maintenance and training support will be key to successful operations in international markets,” Woldemar says. The company has also exhibited its aircraft in New York, Japan, Korea, and the UK, and continues to pursue type certification approvals across jurisdictions, including the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB).

Joby’s eVTOL aircraft pictured in Japan, highlighting the company’s partnership with Toyota. Photo via Joby Aviation.

With additive manufacturing established in critical systems, production processes aligned with regulatory standards, and international operations underway, Joby’s next challenge lies in delivering consistent, certifiable performance as it scales. How well it meets that challenge will shape not only its commercial trajectory but public trust in the next generation of urban flight.

