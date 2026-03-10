[INTERVIEW] Creality CEO pitches long-term growth story as it prepares for IPO

Desktop 3D printing has grown quickly, but its place in everyday life remains uncertain. As Creality moves towards a public listing, its founder is asking investors to look past product cycles and short-term results to a harder question: whether the market itself can still expand.

Creality’s preparations for a public listing come amid sustained growth in desktop 3D printing and intensifying competition at the consumer end of the market. I sat down with Jack Chen, the company’s founder and chief executive, who told me discussions with prospective investors have focused less on quarterly execution and more on whether the addressable market can continue to expand.

“For many investors, what they care about the most is the future market size of the 3D printing industry,” Chen said. He pointed to industry growth rates of roughly 20 to 30 per cent a year, arguing that the durability of that expansion matters more than near-term volatility. “What they really care [about] is to see the sustainability growth of this market, not just to invest in this industry and then three or five years later there will be no growth.”

Chen repeatedly returned to penetration rather than technology as the core metric. He likened the current stage of desktop 3D printing to personal computing several decades ago, when adoption was limited and uneven. “The picture that I depicted for them is a little bit like phones or laptops 20 or 30 years ago,” he said, adding that the ceiling for household and small business use remains distant.

Creality at Formnext 2025. Photo by Michael Petch

From product launches to market penetration

Earlier public statements from the company focused on individual product launches and hardware features aimed at first-time users. The emphasis has since shifted towards market penetration and long-term adoption across households and small businesses.

That view informs Creality’s product cadence, which has been rapid even by consumer electronics standards. The company argues that fast iteration does not conflict with the longer time horizons public markets expect, provided the underlying demand curve continues to widen. Chen described Creality’s role less as a device manufacturer and more as a distributor of the technology itself, a framing that underpins its heavy spending on outreach and education.

That stance is consistent with earlier efforts to lower entry barriers through pricing, usability, and broad hardware compatibility, particularly during the company’s rapid expansion in the late 2010s.

Openness, scale, and intellectual property

Creality positions itself in deliberate contrast to rivals, for example Bambu Lab, whose tightly integrated hardware and software platforms have won traction among advanced hobbyists and small firms. Chen emphasised openness as a defining principle. “We believe in, and we are also delivering on, openness,” he said, describing Creality as an open source company and returning to the language of evangelism. The emphasis on openness borders a growing portfolio of proprietary protections as the company scales.

That approach has translated into substantial spending on ecosystem development. Chen said Creality invests millions of dollars a year in industry promotion, including sponsoring more than 1,000 universities in China with free printers to establish campus-based clubs and events. The aim, he said, is to raise awareness and familiarity rather than to secure immediate sales.

Competition, in his view, serves that objective rather than undermining it. Chen argued that multiple companies investing in education would expand the overall market, increasing the likelihood that 3D printing becomes a routine household service. A long-term vision may result in “30 to 50 per cent of households” owning a printer or using 3D printing services several times a year, whether for customised goods, gifts, or educational use.

The shift of desktop platforms towards more capable, semi-professional systems has also sharpened attention on intellectual property. High-profile litigation between Stratasys and Bambu Lab has raised questions about how legacy patents might shape the consumer market. Chen declined to comment directly on the case, calling it a matter between the parties involved, but noted that Creality itself holds a substantial patent portfolio.

“We own 800 to 1,000 patents ourselves,” he said, stressing that patent ownership and openness are not mutually exclusive. For Creality, he said, protecting its own inventions sits alongside a broader effort to accelerate adoption across the industry, even as competition intensifies. Intellectual property did not feature prominently in the company’s public messaging during its earlier consumer-led expansion, but now forms part of how Creality positions itself as desktop systems move closer to professional use.

Capital allocation under geopolitical pressure

Geopolitical pressure and the spread of tariffs across electronics supply chains are shaping how Creality allocates capital as it moves towards a public listing. Chen linked the issue directly to the use of IPO proceeds, rather than to any single policy or jurisdiction.

“The destinations of proceeds of our IPO” will include research and development, overseas branding, and tighter control of distribution outside China, Chen said, plus longer-term work on global supply chain operations. Manufacturing, he added, is already dispersed through partners in several regions, including Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, rather than concentrated in a single export hub.

Blurring the line between consumer and professional systems

That distribution strategy is part of a broader effort to broaden Creality’s customer base beyond entry-level hobbyists. The company now treats consumer, prosumer, and professional users as overlapping segments, each requiring different price points and levels of reliability. Chen said Creality plans to offer “a whole suite of solutions for different target users, for different user scenarios”, ranging from machines priced below $400 through to systems above $1,000 aimed at continuous use.

The approach is visible in the product roadmap. While Creality remains best known for filament-based desktop printers, it has begun to extend its reach through partnerships in China that cover stereolithography and selective laser sintering systems. Chen said SLS is not yet part of Creality’s own branded portfolio, but confirmed that the company is already selling SLS and SLA machines through partners in the domestic market.

Software and AI move closer to the centre

Software and automation are becoming increasingly central as machine capabilities improve. Chen outlined three areas where artificial intelligence is being applied across Creality’s platforms: model creation and visualisation, fault detection during printing, and optimisation of print parameters such as supports and toolpaths. “AI can help us to do better 3D modeling,” he said, adding that it is also used for “AI-based detection of faults, of failures”.

Some of that work is already shipping. Creality has introduced AI-driven features such as an automated model generator that allows users to customise designs without conventional CAD tools. Other applications are less visible, embedded in development processes to improve print speed, surface quality and repeatability. “If you were a user, you would just feel everything just come naturally,” Chen said. “But there are various endeavours behind it in our R&D.”

Chen did not reference community-led development or crowdfunding models that previously played a role in product validation, focusing instead on internal R&D and platform-level software integration.

Scale brings expectations, not certainty

China’s dominance in desktop 3D printer shipments brings scale and leverage, but also sets expectations for how the technology spreads beyond early adopters. Chen traced that position to manufacturing rather than invention. Core technologies emerged outside China, he said, while production and cost optimisation moved inland and then out to global markets.

“We manufacture our 3D printers in China, and we provide them to users around the world,” Chen said. He linked Creality’s size to a broader obligation, framed less around market power than outcomes. His reference point remained household adoption. If 3D printing becomes routine in daily life, he said, the benefits extend beyond device sales to employment, small business formation and lower barriers to making physical goods.

Chen returned to a theme that recurred throughout the discussion: most people still have little direct experience of the technology. Misunderstanding remains common, particularly around part strength, speed and reliability. Desktop systems are often dismissed as toys, he said, based on hearsay rather than use. “They only heard of it on the internet,” he said. “They did not see or use any printer.” While 3D printers may not be toys, using them to manufacture toys is a different proposal entirely, with one notable example generating $18 million in sales with this exact approach.

Addressing those perceptions has been a recurring theme for the company for several years, underscoring how slowly public understanding has moved relative to hardware capability.

That gap shapes how Creality thinks about product design and integration. Chen described an early internal debate, dating back to 2018 and 2019, about connecting printers to the internet and embedding artificial intelligence more deeply into development. The goal was to remove technical friction to the point where intent, rather than expertise, becomes the limiting factor.

He offered a simple illustration. A child with an idea should not need to understand modelling software or machine parameters. “You should have options to choose which apple you like to print,” he said. “And then you just put print, and then there we have it.” He said the industry is moving closer to that outcome as AI, hardware and software converge, even if much of the work remains invisible to users.

A young market with room to grow

Market maturity, in Chen’s view, is still distant. He recalled a case study involving Coca-Cola, where a dominant global market share masked a far smaller share of total consumption. The lesson, he said, applies directly to desktop 3D printing. Even if one company leads shipments, the category itself occupies a small portion of daily economic activity.

The analogy also reflects why early expectations of rapid household adoption have proved premature, despite falling prices and wider availability.

“This market is still so young,” he said. Expansion, rather than rivalry, remains the larger prize. Chen framed collaboration and education as prerequisites for growth, arguing that new use cases matter more than incremental gains from competitors. The objective, he said, is to widen the slice of everyday life where printing makes sense, whether in homes, schools or small workshops.

As Creality approaches its IPO, that outlook underpins its strategy. Penetration, simplicity and cost reduction remain the metrics Chen returns to most often. Scale confers influence, but the harder test, he suggested, lies in translating reach into everyday use.

For Chen, the comparison that matters is not with rival 3D printer makers but with industries that only look mature in hindsight. Desktop 3D printing, he insists, still occupies a narrow slice of everyday life, no matter how many units are shipped each year. As Creality moves towards an IPO, the question is whether its reach, capital and technical breadth can close the gap between possibility and habit. If that happens, the company’s scale will look prescient. If not, the limits of adoption will matter more than the ambition behind it.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printingand Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows Creality at Formnext 2025. Photo by Michael Petch