INTERVIEW: Ansys Exec on advanced simulation tools for industrializing Additive Manufacturing

Scott Parent, VP & Field CTO of Aerospace, Energy & Industrial at Ansys, discussed the company’s advanced simulation tools and their applications in industrial 3D printing. As someone “on the road all the time,” Field CTO is an apt title, as is speaking to me from an airport lounge; Parent’s role is “making sure that our products make sense.”

U.S.-based Ansys is a leading provider of engineering simulation software, which companies use to predict and optimize the performance of their products in real-world scenarios. Ansys tools enable detailed simulations across various domains, including structural mechanics, fluid dynamics, electromagnetics, and thermal analysis. This multiphysics approach allows for the integration of different physical phenomena to accurately model complex interactions within product designs.

Founded in 1970, the company initially provided finite element analysis (FEA) to Westinghouse Astronuclear Laboratory, which was engaged by NASA to build nuclear-powered rocket engines to explore the solar system. FEA was done by hand at the time. However, the Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application (NERVA) project was canceled in 1973. Westinghouse did go on to develop a nuclear-powered artificial heart.

Ansys went public in the mid-90s and embarked on a long run of acquisitions until the start of 2024 when Synopsys, a semiconductor design and software company, announced a $35 billion deal to acquire Ansys. The transaction, if completed, will create a $105 billion behemoth and, as such, is undergoing scrutiny by worldwide regulators, with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) most recently declaring an interest.

Industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, electronics, and healthcare rely on Ansys to enhance product innovation, improve efficiency, and reduce the need for physical prototypes, ultimately accelerating the development cycle and ensuring higher-quality outcomes.

Integrating Optical and Electronic Physics

Highlighting the importance of computational physics, Parent elaborated on the company’s approach to additive manufacturing. “We try to cover all the physics around additive from meltpool monitoring to melt pool simulation, he says. This encompasses aspects including layer thickness and build chamber metrology.

Parent emphasized the extensive material database Ansys offers, which includes over 20,000 materials and is heavily utilized in aerospace and other industries. He noted, “This collection of physics and material data can be applied in both machine and part design, predicting stress and thermal distortion.”

Addressing the challenges of simulating various additive technologies, Parent pointed out the integration of optical and electronic physics in their solutions. “Whether it’s EBM, laser marking, or binder jetting, our products incorporate the necessary physics to design and optimize these processes,” he explained.

Parent detailed Ansys’ capabilities in addressing the complexities of industrial 3D printing, for example, how varying cooling rates affect different parts of a printed object, like overhangs. “We simulate part geometry and account for factors like thermal distortions using CT scan technology,” he noted.

He emphasized the importance of integrating in-situ measurement with simulation to enhance accuracy and efficiency. “By using in-situ measurement, we can detect anomalies as they occur, saving customers significant time and avoiding costly errors,” he said.

Speeding up the industrialization of 3D printing

Ansys’ approach to maturing additive manufacturing involves leveraging simulations to optimize part design and support structures. “Our focus is on using simulation at the front end to determine the best shape of the part and the necessary supports, minimizing impact on the final product,” Parent explained. This method is further enhanced by machine learning algorithms that calibrate and optimize the printing process layer by layer.

Parent also highlighted the potential of a digital thread in additive manufacturing, which ties together various processes to achieve significant advancements. “We believe that by integrating these processes, we can mature additive manufacturing by a decade in just a few years,” he asserted. This comprehensive approach, although not encompassing every aspect, aims to provide a robust solution for the industry.

In practice, Parent points to several enterprises leading the field in their respective industry verticals. Due to their substantial patent portfolios and advances, he identified Baker Hughes and GE as leaders in additive manufacturing within the energy sector.

Turning to aerospace applications of simulations and discussing computational advancements, Parent referenced the evolution of winglets on aircraft, which significantly reduce drag. “Those winglets save five percent on drag and have become a standard feature on modern aircraft,” he noted, drawing a parallel to sustainability efforts in the energy sector. Parent also mentioned ongoing work with Rolls Royce and Boeing, such as shark skin coatings that enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

The conversation concluded with Parent reaffirming the broader industry adoption of these technologies. “Aerospace is picking it up first, but all industries are going to look at that,” he stated, pointing to a future where additive manufacturing contributes significantly to sustainable industrial practices.

Featured image shows Example FEA of a turbine blade. Image via ANSYS.