Interspectral’s AI Software Boosts 3D Printing at GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace has implemented Interspectral’s AM Explorer software at its Engine Systems Centre of Excellence in Trollhättan, Sweden.

By integrating the process monitoring and quality assurance platform into its 3D printing operations, the aerospace group aims to boost efficiency and cut material waste. This, in turn, will unlock more sustainable aero-engine production while ensuring reliable production of high-quality aerospace parts.

Based in Norrköping, Sweden, Interspectral’s AM Explorer software employs live data and artificial intelligence (AI) analysis to monitor the 3D printing process. The system automatically detects defects, with embedded AI models trained to identify anomalies, issue alerts, and initiate corrective actions. Users can view defects layer by layer and generate build reports in a single workflow, enabling quick identification and response to 3D printing errors.

GKN Aerospace’s Trollhättan Centre of Excellence will run AM Explorer alongside its Nikon SLM NXG XII 600 metal LPBF 3D printers, making over 400 data points accessible to GKN’s engineers.

According to Martin Thordén, Vice President of GKN Aerospace Engines, traditional manufacturing methods such as large-scale forgings and castings can result in up to 80% material waste when producing aircraft engine components. He noted that metal additive manufacturing offers a more efficient alternative, reducing both material waste and energy consumption. This, he explained in a press release, “significantly cuts emissions, costs, and lead time.”

Interspectral’s AM Explorer software. Image via Interspectral.

GKN Aerospace enhances aero-engine production with AM Explorer

GKN Aerospace first adopted Interspectral’s AM Explorer in early 2024 and is now scaling up its use to enhance engine 3D printing capabilities. The two companies are also collaborating on the development of advanced AI-driven anomaly detection tailored to GKN’s materials, applications, and large-format 3D printers.

In a conversation at RAPID + TCT 2025, Isabelle Hachette, CEO of Interspectral, said the company has integrated its AI defect detection software with the majority of industrial metal 3D printer OEMs. These “deep integrations” now cover approximately 60-70% of the metal LPBF market, including Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 series.

AM Explorer’s integration with GKN’s Nikon SLM 3D printers provides engineers with detailed build monitoring and real-time analysis. Data collected during GKN’s operations is automatically processed using an AI model trained on high-resolution images of the NXG 3D printing process.

According to Interspectral, the platform enables failure-free metal 3D printing and streamlines production workflows. It accelerates manufacturing cycles through live insights and enhances process stability with AI-driven defect detection. By minimising failed builds, AM Explorer also reduces material waste, supporting GKN Aerospace’s broader sustainability objectives.

“AM Explorer enhances our manufacturing process by automating complex workflows and ensuring robust quality assurance. It supports our goal of scaling AM production while maintaining stringent aerospace industry standards,” noted Thordén.

Thomas Rydell, a Product Manager at Interspectral, said that the company is “proud to support GKN Aerospace on their journey to industrialize additive manufacturing and contribute to a more sustainable aviation industry.” He added, “Through close collaboration with the team in Trollhättan, we’re tackling real-world industry challenges—driving greater efficiency, automation, and cost savings.”

A Nikon SLM 3D printer at GKN Aerospace Sweden, Trollhättan. Photo via Interspectral.

Defect detection software boosts aerospace 3D printing

Given the need for consistent quality and efficient use of high-cost metal feedstock, defect detection software has become essential to aerospace 3D printing operations.

For example, German aerospace company Isar Aerospace leverages nebumind software in its LPBF additive manufacturing operations. This tool is designed to automatically detect defects when new powder layers are deposited during metal 3D printing. This approach significantly reduces both time and cost compared to Isar’s previous method of manually analysing powder bed images. According to the company, nebumind software can cut the time required to detect 3D print failures by as much as 80%.

Elsewhere, Chicago-based 3D printing quality assurance software developer Phase3D recently introduced a new quality assurance inspection tool for cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM).

Called Fringe Inspection: Cold Spray, the tool was developed with $1.25 million in funding from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). It employs structured light to capture real-time surface data during the 3D printing process, enabling the immediate detection and correction of defects such as cracking, cratering, and pitting. Phase3D also offers Fringe Inspection software for LPBF 3D printing. For one undisclosed aerospace manufacturer, the defect detection software helped to reduce annual losses of $63,000 by over 90%.

Featured image shows Interspectral’s AM Explorer software. Image via Interspectral.