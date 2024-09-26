Intelsat, Viasat+Inmarsat, ESA, and SWISSto12 Progress on HummingSat Development

Key players in satellite technology, including Intelsat, Viasat+Inmarsat, the European Space Agency (ESA), and SWISSto12 —a company renowned for its advanced radio frequency (RF) solutions and innovative use of 3D printing in aerospace— have reported significant progress in developing the HummingSat product line, following successful Preliminary Design Review (PDR) meetings for the Intelsat 45 and Inmarsat 8 missions. The HummingSat satellites, characterized by their compact size and lower production costs, are being developed by SWISSto12 with ESA’s support under the ARTES program, which involves contributions from nine ESA member states.

HummingSat, weighing approximately 1000 kg and similar in size to an industrial washing machine, is designed to provide cost-effective satellite solutions and are designed for more affordable deployment compared to traditional geostationary satellites. SWISSto12 employs advanced 3D-printing technology to enhance the satellites’ payload performance and reduce manufacturing time and costs. The Intelsat 45 satellite is expected to be the first to launch, providing media and network services, while the subsequent Inmarsat 8 satellites will focus on global safety and emergency communications for maritime and aviation sectors.

Aerospace parts previously 3D printed by SWISSto12. Photo via SWISSto12.

Partnerships and Industry Collaboration

ESA’s Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications, Laurent Jaffart, highlighted the collaboration’s significance: “HummingSat exemplifies a successful ESA Partnership Project and European collaboration in commercial satcoms. Established in record time, the project benefits from a dedicated ESA team working closely with SWISSto12, including one of our most experienced engineers embedded with the industrial team in Switzerland. Following the success of previous ARTES Partnership Projects like Neosat and Novacom, HummingSat is poised to generate exceptional return on investment for European and Canadian states participating in the programme.”

Mark Dickinson, Head of Space Systems at Viasat, which acquired Inmarsat, added: “We’re pleased to see the progress made by the high-calibre SWISSto12 team on the HummingSat design at the Inmarsat-8 PDR this summer. There continues to be outstanding collaboration between the SWISSto12, ESA, and Viasat+Inmarsat teams. The HummingSat product will deliver on the economics offered by the GEO SmallSat solutions and we look forward to including the Inmarsat-8s in our fleet.”

Intelsat’s VP of Satellite Programs and Space Innovation, Loid Saillard, commended SWISSto12’s efforts: “Congratulations to the SWISSto12 team for working to refine the design of their HummingSat product line that culminated with the successful completion of the PDR. SWISSto12 continues to grow their team with top talent and mature their satellite design in order to meet the Intelsat mission.”

Emile de Rijk, CEO and founder of SWISSto12, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration: “SWISSto12 and its partner ESA have put tremendous efforts into the design and optimization of HummingSat over the last couple of years. I am delighted with what we have achieved together through the completion of our first PDR with a satellite design that combines both innovation, small size, and lower cost while enabling competitive mission capabilities and uncompromised reliability for 15-year missions in GEO.”

European Space Agency logo. Image via ESA.

The Role of 3D Printing in the Next Generation of Satellite Technology

Supernova just launched a dedicated Defense and Space business unit to enhance its capabilities in these critical sectors. The new unit focuses on developing advanced satellite and space technologies, leveraging Supernova’s expertise in materials and additive manufacturing. This move is aimed at addressing the growing demand for specialized satellite components and space infrastructure.



In addition, SpaceX has recently extended its ongoing relationship with VELO3D to incorporate advanced 3D printing into its rocket production. By using VELO3D’s Sapphire printers, SpaceX can manufacture complex rocket components that meet the stringent demands of space exploration, reducing lead times and manufacturing costs, while ensuring high performance in aerospace applications. The agreement reflects a broader industry shift toward additive manufacturing as a key enabler of innovation and efficiency in space missions.

As 3D printing technologies continue to integrate into critical infrastructure, these partnerships not only enhance operational efficiency but also open up new possibilities for innovation in global communications and aerospace. With each milestone, the future of space exploration and satellite deployment becomes more dynamic and accessible, driven by smaller, more agile solutions designed to meet the growing demands of a connected world.

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured images show the HummingSat in orbit, aerospace parts previously 3D printed by SWISSto12, and the European Space Agency logo. Photos via SWISSto12 and ESA.