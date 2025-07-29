Integration of Materialise Magics SDK with Synera’s AI Platform Streamlines AM Workflows

Low-code engineering platform Synera has partnered with Belgian software and 3D printing services provider Materialise to integrate the Magics SDK into Synera’s AI-driven automation platform. The collaboration targets one of the most persistent challenges in additive manufacturing (AM): manual build preparation—a time-consuming step that can slow production and raise operational costs.

By embedding Materialise’s trusted tools within Synera’s intelligent agents, the integration helps automate key design-to-production steps—reducing manual input, accelerating throughput, and improving consistency across operations. “With the Magics SDK, we’re opening decades of additive manufacturing expertise to help manufacturers automate and scale their workflows,” said Gilles Claeys, Partnership Manager at Materialise. “The connection with Synera allows for a tighter integration between design and build preparation workflows, providing designers with immediate feedback on manufacturability and build optimization directly within one environment.”

The Magics SDK connector is now available in the Synera marketplace.

Materialize Magics SDK partners with Synera’s AI platform. Photo via Synera.

Automating AM Workflows: Magics SDK Integration with Synera’s AI Platform

Materialise Magics, a widely used software for AM data and model preparation, offers tools for file repair, part orientation, support generation, and slicing—helping engineers optimize complex geometries for reliable printing and fewer build failures. With the Magics SDK, these capabilities can now be integrated directly into third-party platforms like Synera.

Magics 2025. Image via Materialise.

Meanwhile, Synera allows engineering teams to deploy collaborative AI agents to manage product development tasks autonomously. Its visual interface supports everything from basic automations to full-scale process orchestration, now enhanced by Materialise’s functionalities.



Synera process automation. Image via Synera.

The new integration allows users to automate file repair and preparation, support structure customization, and advanced file editing—all directly within Synera. Combined with additional marketplace tools like nesting, simulation, and machine-specific applications, teams can manage the entire AM process from concept to print within one cohesive environment.

Global automotive manufacturer BMW, an early adopter of the integration, noted the benefits of increased efficiency and consistency. “As an engineer working in additive manufacturing for years, performing file repairs repeatedly on hundreds of parts is one of the most time-consuming yet critical tasks in the workflow. Having Materialise’s robust AM capabilities integrated into Synera’s automation platform means we can now set up and adapt the build preparation to our own workflows to automatically identify and fix common issues. This not only saves hours of tedious manual work but also ensures consistent quality across all projects,” said Johannes Kolb, Engineer at BMW AG.

AI in Additive Manufacturing

The collaboration between Materialise and Synera underscores the accelerating role of artificial intelligence in additive manufacturing, particularly in automating complex, labor-intensive workflows.

At Formnext 2024, 1000 Kelvin, a company specializing in AI-driven additive manufacturing solutions, introduced AMAIZE 2.0, an advanced AI-automated build preparation workflow for metal 3D printing. Showcased at Hall 11.1, D39, the solution delivers advancements in the laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process—optimizing part orientation, support structures, and thermal behavior to improve print reliability and throughput. AMAIZE 2.0 is aimed at manufacturers seeking to scale up metal AM production without sacrificing part quality or operational efficiency.

AMAIZE 2.0 platform showcases build preparation insights with a macro-scale temperature map. Photo via 1000 Kelvin.

Elsewhere, Dyndrite, a developer of 3D printing software, unveiled the SMART Python script designed to automate compliance with ASTM/ISO standards in additive manufacturing. This script works with Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro software to create 3D printing layouts that meet industry requirements, achieving up to 99% labor savings and minimizing human errors. Tasks that previously took over a week can now be completed in minutes.

