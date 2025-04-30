INTAMSYS releases INTAMSuite NEO 25.1.0 with streamlined UI and expanded materials support

INTAMSYS, a high-performance polymer 3D printer manufacturer based in Shanghai, has launched version 25.1.0 of its slicing software INTAMSuite NEO. The latest update introduces a redesigned user interface and broadens material and printer compatibility, aiming to improve the user experience across industrial additive manufacturing workflows.

The release includes a new startup assistant, updated toolpaths for optimized slicing, and support for recent material profiles developed in collaboration with partners. It also extends compatibility to new printer models including the FUNMAT PRO 310 and FUNMAT PRO 610HT, INTAMSYS’ industrial-grade machines known for handling high-temperature thermoplastics such as PEEK, PEKK, and ULTEM.

The INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO 3D printer. Photo via INTAMSYS.

Workflow enhancements and new features

One of the key improvements in INTAMSuite NEO 25.1.0 is a refreshed user interface that supports both light and dark modes, alongside a simplified printer setup wizard. The updated experience is designed to ease the onboarding process for new users and speed up print preparation for experienced operators.

New slicing algorithms have also been introduced, resulting in more efficient toolpaths and improved support generation. For engineers working in aerospace, automotive, and medical sectors, where part quality and dimensional accuracy are critical, these refinements can help reduce both print time and post-processing labor.

Additionally, INTAMSuite NEO now includes a built-in firmware updater and diagnostics dashboard for INTAMSYS printers, offering greater control and oversight for production environments.

Material integration and ecosystem development

The software update reflects INTAMSYS’ continued effort to strengthen its ecosystem of hardware, software, and materials. With INTAMSuite NEO 25.1.0, users can access validated print profiles for an expanded range of high-performance filaments. These include proprietary materials as well as those developed in cooperation with industry partners, addressing the growing demand for certified solutions in regulated industries.

The integration of these profiles helps ensure repeatability and reliability for functional parts, especially in applications requiring flame retardancy, chemical resistance, or high mechanical strength.

INTAMSuite NEO model analysis & repair wordspace. Image via INTAMSYS.

INTAMSYS expands industrial 3D printing ecosystem with real-world applications

The latest software update follows a series of developments across INTAMSYS’ hardware and industrial partnerships. In 2022, the company’s FUNMAT PRO 410 was reviewed for its high-temperature dual-extrusion capabilities and enclosed heated chamber, positioning it as a strong contender in the engineering-grade materials segment. More recently, Schneider Electric adopted the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO to produce tooling up to seven times faster than conventional methods, demonstrating the printer’s value in accelerating factory-floor innovation. Additionally, INTAMSYS’ role in enhancing satellite production through precision polymer 3D printing has underscored its broader industrial relevance, especially in space and aerospace sectors where lightweight, high-performance components are critical.

Featured image shows the INTAMSuite NEO interface. Image via INTAMSYS.