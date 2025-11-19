INTAMSYS launches FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO high-temperature 3D printer for PAEK applications

INTAMSYS, a high-performance polymer 3D printer manufacturer based in Shanghai, has introduced the FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO, an industrial system engineered for PAEK materials and continuous manufacturing workflows. Announced alongside Formnext 2025, the new machine combines high-speed extrusion, active material drying, and an intelligent control platform designed to support PEEK prototyping and end-use PAEK part production. According to INTAMSYS, the system is capable of producing parts with 2× higher Z-axis mechanical strength and over 40 MPa tensile strength. INTAMSYS is offering a 10% early-bird discount for a limited time.

FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO. Image via INTAMSYS.

Technical overview

The FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO is built around a high-temperature ecosystem validated for engineering polymers including PEEK, PEEK-CF/GF, PEKK, VICTREX AM 200 FIL, PPS, PPS-CF/GF, PC, PC-ABS, PC-FR, ABS-HS, PPA-CF/GF, PA6/66, PA12, ASA, and a range of support and fiber-reinforced materials. The printer features a fully heated architecture with a 450°C nozzle, a 100°C enclosed chamber, and a 160°C build plate to maintain dimensional stability, interlayer strength, and reliable performance under high-temperature conditions.

The system uses an Independent Dual Extrusion (IDEX) arrangement, with two separately controlled print heads optimized for high-temperature materials. The printer reaches speeds up to 500 mm/s, with PAEK printing optimized at up to 200 mm/s and 8000 mm/s² acceleration. Automated mesh leveling (up to 100 points) and dual-extruder auto-calibration streamline setup and reduce operator intervention.

A 3 kg sealed filament chamber with a reusable molecular sieve provides active drying with real-time temperature and humidity monitoring, enabling week-long printing of hygroscopic materials. Additional features include nozzle-clogging alarms, filament run-out detection, power-loss recovery, integrated HEPA and activated-carbon filtration, remote monitoring and control, and OTA updates. The printer offers a build volume of 305 × 260 × 260 mm in single-nozzle mode and 260 × 260 × 260 mm in dual-nozzle mode, with interchangeable HPP and EP build plates.

Driven by INTAMSUITE NEO, the APOLLO integrates multi-physics control of temperature, flow, and toolpathing, combined with INTAMQuality for production data tracking and traceability. INTAMSYS positions the system for continuous manufacturing, high-performance material printing, and production-level consistency in applications requiring load-bearing strength and elevated thermal resistance.

FUNMAT PRO 310 APOLLO Launch Video. Video via INTAMSYS.

High-performance polymer AM sees renewed activity in materials and machine development

Research activity in the polymer segment has accelerated, including work on self-healing polymers that could improve durability and extend the functional lifespan of 3D printed parts. In parallel, new high-temperature hardware continues to reach the market, illustrated by Aether’s recent RapidPrint platform aimed at improving throughput for engineering-grade polymer production. Together, these developments underscore the growing focus on performance, reliability, and advanced material capabilities within industrial polymer additive manufacturing.

