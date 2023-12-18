INTAMSYS announces global partnership with WorldSkills, paving the way for innovative 3D printing solutions in skills development

Industrial 3D printing company INTAMSYS has formalized a global partnership agreement with WorldSkills International, becoming the Global Partner for 3D printers within the organization.

Known for its role in fostering confidence, empowering communities, and contributing to economic growth, WorldSkills International has made significant contributions. Considered as the gold standard for skills excellence, the WorldSkills Competitions provide a platform for young participants to exhibit their skills and transform their passions into professional pursuits.

“We are excited to be the WorldSkills Global Industry Partner,” expressed Charles Han, CEO and Founder of INTAMSYS. “Through our technical support and training initiatives, we are committed to bridging the gap between industry practices and vocational education, ensuring that young talents receive adequate training for real-world applications. Our goal is to inspire young people for technology and to strengthen industry and prosperity in society.”

Signing ceremony. Photo via INTAMSYS.

Empowering skills through 3D innovation

In the past, INTAMSYS has partnered with WorldSkills in numerous national events, projects, and the evolution of competitive disciplines. Along with providing competition equipment, INTAMSYS is committed to enhancing global vocational education through comprehensive training solutions. Preparing for WorldSkills Lyon 2024, INTAMSYS, a Global Industry Partner, is set to support Mechanical Engineering CAD (Skill 05) and Additive Manufacturing (Skill 57). With a range of 3D printers covering professional to industrial applications, INTAMSYS stands as a versatile partner capable of ensuring high productivity, says the company.

During the signing, Chris Humphries, Chair of WorldSkills stated, “We look forward to benefiting from INTAMSYS cutting-edge expertise and impressive resources and capabilities. You are a world-leader and a pioneer in industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Like our talented competitors, we can see how highly you regard performance, precision and quality.”

The partnership showcases a dedicated commitment to empower a broader audience of young professionals with 3D printing technology. As the first official Global Partner for 3D printers, INTAMSYS aims to contribute to a future where cutting-edge technology integrated into the WorldSkills platform advances skills development.

David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International, added, “This partnership comes at a very exciting time. Globally, we are witnessing a rapid growth in the use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing. We can already see how much we will learn from your experience working in multiple sectors, across international markets, and with customers of all sizes and scales.”

INTAMSYS becomes WorldSkills International’s Global partner. Photo via INTAMSYS.

INTAMSYS’ comprehensive solutions across industries

INTAMSYS stands at the forefront of the additive manufacturing industry on a global scale, offering an extensive range of solutions. The company’s offerings include industrial 3D printers, software, high-performance materials, and printing services. Established by a team of experienced engineers, the company leverages their extensive knowledge in developing precision equipment and researching high-performance materials.

Covering a diverse range of applications, INTAMSYS’ additive manufacturing solutions include rapid prototyping, functional testing, tooling, jigs and fixtures, along with the production of end-use parts and small batch manufacturing. These offerings are not limited to a specific sector but extend their reach to a diverse array of industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, manufacturing, consumer goods, healthcare, research, and more. In essence, INTAMSYS caters to the unique and evolving needs of a broad clientele across various sectors.

