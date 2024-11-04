InssTek to unveil its innovative AM developments at Formnext 2024

South Korean industrial 3D printing solutions provider InssTek will showcase its material research and aerospace manufacturing solutions range at Formnext 2024 in Hall 12.0, Booth D98.

Featured technologies include the MX-Lab 3D printer, designed for precise alloy research, and multi-material aerospace components, such as a rocket nozzle and nozzle extension that have undergone rigorous testing. Attendees at the tradeshow will have a chance to explore these technologies and gain insight into InssTek’s work in additive manufacturing and metal 3D printing.

The MX-lab 3D printer. Image via InssTek.

MX-Lab 3D printer for material research

One of the highlights of InssTek’s display is the MX-Lab, a metal 3D printer tailored for material research with precise In-Situ Alloying capabilities using six independently controlled powder feeders. Operating with a Ytterbium Fiber Laser at 300 W, adjustable to 500 W, the printer is equipped with DMT Closed-Loop Control to maintain consistency in deposition. InssTek’s MX-Lab OS supports compatibility and fine-tuned control over a wide range of material compositions.

In Situ Alloying. Image via InssTek.

MX-Lab’s build volume measures 150 x 150 x 150 mm with a fixed beam diameter. Designed to meet the demands of research settings, the compact system includes six powder feeders with a feed rate of up to 0.03 – 2 g/min, based on Ti-6Al-4V material. The printer’s size, at 680 x 684 x 835 mm and approximately 220 kg, makes it a practical addition to laboratories.

Through its Clogged Vibration Method (CVM) system, the MX-Lab achieves a stable powder feed rate, broadening the feeding rate range and enhancing the system’s durability. This technology is compatible with both gravity powder and gas-assisted direct powder supply, making it suitable for various DED applications. CVM technology is also available in standalone powder feeding models, such as PCM Multi/Single units, with a feed rate of up to 15–20 g/min for materials like Ti-6Al-4V.

With around 40 units in operation across more than 15 countries, MX-Lab is widely implemented in academic and research institutions, contributing to a growing number of publications on material research. Formnext attendees can explore case studies and watch live demonstrations at InssTek’s booth.

Research publications statistics featuring InssTek’s technology. Image via InssTek.

Multi-material aerospace components on display

In addition to its 3D printer, InssTek will also showcase components developed for the aerospace sector, including a Multi-Material Rocket Nozzle and Nozzle Extension. Tested successfully, this Rocket Nozzle and Nozzle Extension completed 20-second and 60-second firing tests, respectively, with a combined 60-second firing test planned for next year.

Built with a cooling channel of aluminum bronze (Cu alloy) with 1mm internal spacing and an outer wall of Inconel 625 (Ni alloy), the Rocket Nozzle demonstrates the versatility of multi-material design. The accompanying Nozzle Extension, constructed from C-103 (Nb alloy), showcases additional high-performance applications. This will be the first time both components are presented together at Formnext 2024, with video demonstrations of their testing available for viewing.



DED Technology Zone: in-house innovations

InssTek will also introduce visitors to its DED Technology Zone, where the company’s proprietary innovations are highlighted. Key technologies on display include the 5Axis-AM-CAM and LFM2 (Zoom Optics Module).

The 5Axis-AM-CAM is a comprehensive 5-axis tool path generator that enables simultaneous 5-axis machining, addressing limitations in existing DED technology. Integrated within the 5Axis-AM-CAM, the MiXO Pro software supports precise tool path generation and simulation, essential for complex geometries and multi-material applications.

Additionally, the LFM2 Automatic Zoom Optics allows for real-time adjustments to beam size ranging from 800 µm to 2400 µm, supporting various applications by offering flexibility between rough and smooth structures. Tests have shown that adjusting the beam size from spot diameter measurement (SDM) 800 µm to 1600 µm reduces deposition time by approximately 30%, making the LFM2 ideal for efficient builds, such as cooling channels and layered parts.

