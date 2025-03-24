Inside UnionTech’s superior SLA 3D printing showcase at TCT Asia 2025

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer UnionTech recently showcased its latest developments in stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing, at TCT Asia 2025.



Held from March 17 to 19 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, the manufacturer drew significant interest from professionals across multiple industries. Its booth (7F50, Hall 7.1) became a focal point for discussions on how SLA technology is reshaping tire mold manufacturing, robotics, drones, and medical applications.

UnionTech’s booth at TCT Asia 2025. Image via UnionTech.

“At TCT Asia 2025, we had the opportunity to showcase how SLA technology is driving precision and efficiency across multiple industries. We are thrilled to announce that UnionTech has reached a significant milestone—our SLA equipment has now sold over 10,000 units globally. From tire mold manufacturing to robotics and healthcare, our solutions are designed to meet the highest standards of accuracy and scalability,” said UnionTech.

The RA600 SLA 3D printer. Image via UnionTech

Tire mold printing as the benchmark of SLA precision

Among the various SLA applications showcased, tire mold printing stood out as the most precision-intensive. Given the demanding nature of tire production, where even the slightest deviation can affect grip, wear resistance, and overall safety, extreme precision is a non-negotiable requirement.

Addressing these challenges, UnionTech’s RA600 SLA 3D printer was a key highlight, demonstrating its capability to achieve a surface roughness of Ra < 4µm, a roundness deviation of < 0.05mm, and a radial deviation of ±0.1mm. These levels of precision ensure that mold textures, fine details, and intricate patterns, which influence the performance of the final tire, are reproduced with high-level accuracy.

Attendees examining 3D printed tire tread prototypes at a trade show. Photo via UnionTech.

However, precision alone isn’t enough. Manufacturers also need scalability and efficiency. UnionTech addressed this by presenting the RA Series, which combines large build volumes, material stability, and a self-developed electronic control system to maintain consistent accuracy across industrial-scale production.

The advanced spot mode detection system plays a crucial role in keeping print deviations to a minimum, allowing tire manufacturers to maintain stringent tolerances across multiple production runs.

To further streamline tire mold production, UnionTech also introduced its fully integrated digital solution, which goes beyond hardware capabilities.

This solution incorporates specialized SLA 3D printing equipment, proprietary materials, post-processing techniques, and the Tire ONE cloud platform, which centralizes data preparation, print monitoring, and scheduling. This end-to-end approach reduces development cycles, lowers costs, and accelerates the transition from traditional machining to SLA-based tire mold manufacturing.

3D printed tire tread prototypes inside the RA600 SLA 3D printer. Photo via UnionTech.

Companies like Lichond Mould have already adopted SLA-based tire mold production at scale, incorporating 18 RA600 3D printers into their workflow. As a result, they have reported efficiency gains of over 80%, demonstrating the impact of precision-driven additive manufacturing on streamlining production and reducing post-processing requirements.

Image via UnionTech.

“UnionTech, a true leader in industrial transformation through 3D printing, is committed to driving customer success with innovation and adaptability. Our advancements in SLA technology are accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing in the tire mold sector, positioning UnionTech at the forefront of 3D printing innovation,” said Harry Wang, Vice President of UnionTech.

Throughout the event, the Chinese manufacturer’s developments in tire mold printing were a major discussion point throughout the event, with industry professionals exploring how the RA600 and RA Series could address common pain points in mold production, from eliminating post-processing inefficiencies to enabling more precise and repeatable manufacturing workflows.

A close-up shot of a tire sample from UnionTech. Photo via UnionTech.

Expanding SLA’s impact beyond tire mold manufacturing

Alongside tire mold printing, UnionTech also demonstrated how the same principles apply to other industries, including automotive, robotics, drones, footwear, jigs & fixtures, cultural and creative, and medical technology.

For drone and robotics manufacturers, traditional manufacturing methods such as CNC machining and mold-based fabrication often result in high material costs and extended lead times. SLA technology offers an alternative by enabling rapid prototyping, lightweight component production, and design flexibility.

One of the key benefits highlighted at TCT Asia 2025 was the ability to modify and refine designs on demand, allowing manufacturers to make adjustments without causing disruptions to the production timeline. This agility is particularly valuable in robotics and autonomous systems, where component optimization plays a crucial role in performance and efficiency.

In the medical sector, UnionTech showcased how SLA printing is being leveraged for surgical planning models, patient-specific implants, and high-precision prosthetics and orthotics. The ability to customize medical devices with exact dimensions improves patient outcomes by ensuring a better fit, increased comfort, and reduced recovery time

Industry Applications Showcase at TCT Asia 2025. Photo via UnionTech.

According to the company, the detailed anatomical accuracy achieved through SLA 3D printing has made it an essential tool in pre-surgical planning, allowing medical professionals to practice and refine procedures before operating.

A key takeaway from UnionTech’s presence at TCT Asia 2025 was its commitment to developing industry-specific SLA solutions. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, the company focuses on customized solutions tailored to each industry’s unique challenges.

By combining cross-sector expertise, advanced material development, and dedicated customer support, UnionTech is enabling manufacturers to integrate SLA technology into existing workflows with minimal disruption.

Over the course of TCT Asia 2025, UnionTech engaged with professionals across industries, discussing real-world applications, efficiency gains, and long-term production benefits. The company’s emphasis on precision, scalability, and industry adaptability reinforced its position as a preferred partner of high-precision, application-specific SLA solutions, helping businesses push forward in an increasingly digital manufacturing landscape.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows tire mold samples produced using UnionTech’s SLA technology. Photo via UnionTech.