Inside Red Bull Racing: How 3D Printing and Scanning create a winning advantage in Formula One

With the 2025 Formula One season now underway, 3D Printing Industry takes an exclusive look inside Oracle Red Bull Racing with the team that propelled driver Max Verstappen to his fourth championship victory in the World Drivers’ Championship.

Visiting the Red Bull headquarters and factory in Milton Keynes, we take a deep dive into Red Bull Racing’s strategy, car development, and the technological advances that contribute to its success.

Formula One is among the most watched sports in the world; it’s also one of the most secretive. Teams make great efforts to protect their cutting-edge advantages, including painting fake bolts or rivets to disguise the true construction of the cars. During my factory tour, I spotted a black and white car shell evidencing such subterfuge and designed to throw rivals off the scent.

With such levels of secrecy, I leaped at the opportunity, kindly provided by scanning specialist Hexagon, to tour the Red Bull factory. During the visit, I saw where the crews practice pit stop changes, heard from the race strategist regarding tactics, and took a look behind the curtain at where some 90% of one of the most successful vehicles in the history of the sport are made.

Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes. Photo by Michael Petch.

Determining a winning strategy

At the core of every Formula 1 strategy lies a hierarchy of key variables that determine race outcomes, with tire degradation as the fundamental factor. Guillaume Ducreux, Race Strategy Analyst at Oracle Red Bull Racing, said, “If we had a tire that wouldn’t degrade at all, all races would be zero-stop events—there wouldn’t be any strategy.”

The next most influential element is overtaking difficulty. “If you have a track like Monaco, even with high tire degradation, you can stay out and defend track position,” Ducreux explained. This leads to a different strategic approach compared to circuits with wider overtaking zones.

Safety car probability ranks third, with its impact varying significantly between tracks. “In Monaco, the likelihood is very high, so you really have to think about it. But at a track like Suzuka, where safety car deployment is much lower, it’s less of a factor,” he said. These variables form a complex matrix of probabilistic scenarios, requiring teams to make decisions based on likelihoods rather than certainties.

Unpredictable factors, such as weather, complicate strategy further. “We don’t have, and I don’t think any team has, a model that can predict rain timing with full accuracy,” said the strategist.

Building to Win and an Incoming Rule Change on the Horizon

No two Red Bull Racing cars are ever identical from one race to the next. Adjustments in setup—ride height, rake angle, camber, and other parameters—are continuously refined based on circuit characteristics, tire conditions, and aerodynamic efficiency.

At Red Bull Racing’s Milton Keynes headquarters, Oliver Glimmerveen, Technical Partnerships Lead, provided insights into the intricate process of race car development, where marginal gains translate directly into on-track performance.

The process of preparing an F1 car for a race weekend is methodical and exhaustive. Every component manufactured across the facility is assembled in a space identical to the race garage. “Before a race weekend, we fully assemble the car to 100% and then check that we have built it correctly,” Glimmerveen explained. “We use Hexagon’s metrology solutions, like laser scanners on tripods, to ensure parameters like ride height and camber angles are set with absolute precision.”

Once validated, the car is dismantled, transported to the circuit, and reassembled in the race garage. Any deviation—whether a millimeter shift in suspension height or a minor aerodynamic misalignment—can impact handling. “Ride height can be a one- or two-millimeter difference that completely changes the feel of the car for the driver,” he added.

Formula 1 operates on a strict regulatory framework, with teams working within design cycles dictated by governing bodies. The current regulations, introduced in 2022, are nearing their final stages before the 2026 rule change. As teams reach the limits of permitted development, finding performance gains becomes increasingly challenging. “By the last year of a regulation cycle, cars are running at the absolute peak of what the rules allow,” says Glimmerveen.

Looking ahead to 2026, new regulations will alter the power dynamics of Formula 1, further complicating strategy. “The cars will be smaller but potentially heavier due to larger battery packs,” Ducreux explained. “The electrical engine will be much more dominant, allowing drivers to deploy all available battery power to overtake—but with the trade-off of completely draining their energy reserves.”

This creates a fundamentally different decision-making process. “Do you drain your battery to pass an opponent, knowing they’ll have the opportunity to re-overtake soon after? Or do you conserve energy for a decisive move later in the race?” said the partnerships lead. “Energy management will become a critical component of race strategy, making it an even greater challenge for engineers and strategists alike.”

In preparation for the next major regulatory shift in 2026, Red Bull Racing has taken a bold step by developing its own powertrain division. The move was prompted by Honda’s decision to scale back its involvement in Formula 1, leaving Red Bull with a strategic decision: seek an external supplier or bring engine development in-house. “Do we go with a Renault engine? Probably not. Would Mercedes give us one? Let’s be honest, no,” said Kat Farmer, Senior Technical Partnerships Manager at Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Instead, Red Bull Powertrains was established, with Ford joining as a technical partner to develop battery technology. The decision to build an entirely new engine from scratch—while still competing for championships—reflects Red Bull’s confidence in its technical capabilities. “When you consider we are still a subsidiary of an energy drinks company, designing and building the world’s most advanced F1 engine is a pretty impressive feat,” Farmer noted.

Oracle Red Bull Racing cockpit view. Photo by Michael Petch.

What you can’t measure, you can’t manage.

“Mass manufacturing is accelerating, but specialist manufacturers are just as focused on quality and speed,” says Stephen Chadwick, President EMEA of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division

Central to this transformation is metrology, the science of measurement, where Hexagon is pioneering advanced quality inspection solutions. From laser scanning technologies to automated data analysis, the company is enabling manufacturers to integrate real-time quality control into production, reducing waste and improving efficiency.

Hexagon’s quality inspection and metrology solutions play a crucial role in Red Bull’s ability to maintain its competitive edge, ensuring precision in engineering while keeping up with the extreme pace of Formula 1 development cycles.

Hexagon’s expertise extends far beyond motorsport. The company, a silent force behind many industrial transformations, operates across multiple sectors, from automotive to aerospace and energy. With over 27,000 active customers, 24,000 of whom are small to medium enterprises embedded within supply chains, Hexagon is deeply integrated into manufacturing ecosystems.

Hexagon’s technology plays a critical role in measuring and verifying components before they hit the track. One notable example is its early access to the AbsoluteScanner AS1 scanning system, with Red Bull Racing gaining a six-month head start on the use of the technology.

Mark Foden, Head of Quality Control at Red Bull Powertrains, reflected on the origins of this partnership: “The partnership came to fruition about 18 years ago. Hexagon had the right piece of kit at the right time.” The initial technology—a basic AT901 tracker—has since developed into a suite of high-precision instruments, including handheld 3D scanners, laser trackers, and CT scanning systems.

One of the most significant advancements has been the transition from single-point probing to full 3D scanning. “We’ve gone from a single point, which gave us very limited data, to now having handheld 3D scanners capable of taking hundreds of thousands of points per minute,”

Metrology in F1 is far from a one-size-fits-all process. Various tools are used depending on the scale and complexity of the components. Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) remain fundamental for precision part inspection.

Beyond the factory floor, laser trackers play an essential role in both vehicle setup and real-time race weekend operations. “We carry two traveling trackers—one static and one mobile—which we use at circuits to validate car legality,” Foden said. Pioneering the use of laser trackers in pitlane garages and influencing the FIA’s adoption of similar practices across the paddock.

“We proved how we could set up ride height, toe, and camber in the race bay, then demonstrated the live-link process to the FIA,” Foden explained. “That’s probably our fault that you now see trackers in front of every car in the pitlane. We showed how the software and hardware could be used for regulation enforcement, and the FIA ran with it.”

Formula 1 cars are subjected to extreme forces during a race, leading to inevitable material expansion and flexing. “Things will grow, things will distort, things will change,” Foden explained. “The FIA allows for damage and track-related deviations, but they’re very strict when it comes to structural elements.” “If an area is shifting beyond acceptable limits, we reassess the design to improve stability.”

From Physical Testing to Digital Simulation

The era of unlimited track testing in F1 is long gone. Decades ago, teams would conduct extensive test sessions between races, with separate crews running cars at circuits worldwide. Today, cost caps and regulatory constraints force teams to rely heavily on digital simulation. “We used to have test teams running separate from race teams, but now, we only get one or two test weekends a year—Bahrain and Barcelona,” Glimmerveen explained. “Everything else is done in the simulator or through computational fluid dynamics.”

This shift has made digital twin technology indispensable. The ability to run thousands of virtual iterations within cost cap constraints is a critical advantage. Formula 1’s cost cap has introduced new logistical complexities, requiring teams to optimize every aspect of race operations. “We can’t just keep shipping things back and forth,” Kat Farmer, Senior Technical Partnerships Manager, explained. “We have five sets of our garage infrastructure so that we can use sea freight—far more cost-effective than air freight.”

Tailoring the Car to Each Circuit

The characteristics of different circuits also influence lap times, explains Farmer. Each Grand Prix presents unique aerodynamic and mechanical challenges, requiring tailored setups. Farmer outlined key differences between circuits, illustrating how Red Bull optimizes performance through car adjustments.

Monaco

A high-downforce, low-speed circuit that requires enhanced steering load adjustments. “It’s the only track where we allow drivers to fully cross their arms on the steering wheel to navigate the Fairmont Hairpin,” she noted. Despite a strong pace in the early sectors, Red Bull struggled with low-speed mechanical grip compared to Ferrari and McLaren, which ultimately dictated qualifying results.

Monza

Known as the “Temple of Speed,” Monza demands low-downforce configurations to maximize straight-line performance. “We use the skinniest rear wing possible, often referred to as the ‘tea tray’ because it’s so thin,” she said. The trade-off is reduced cornering stability, but the gains in top speed outweigh the drawbacks.



Mexico City

The highest-altitude race on the calendar presents unique air density challenges. “At over 2,200m above sea level, even walking up stairs makes you breathe heavier—now imagine what that does to a Formula 1 engine,” Farmer explained. To compensate, Red Bull adds extra cooling outlets while balancing aerodynamic efficiency, ensuring the engine does not overheat while maintaining optimal downforce levels.



Engineering at Red Bull Racing: Precision, Performance, and Technological Integration

Kat Farmer also provided a detailed breakdown of the team’s design and development process, highlighting the technological sophistication that underpins the RB20’s performance. From CAD modeling to wind tunnel testing, every element of the car is meticulously engineered to extract maximum performance within Formula 1’s stringent regulations.

From Concept to Track: The Engineering Workflow

The process begins in Computer-Aided Design (CAD), where a team of engineers model every component of the car, considering everything from aerodynamic efficiency to thermal management. “It’s not just pen and paper like the old days,” Farmer explained. “We design every single detail—electrical components, chassis beams, and heat dissipation—before anything physical is built.”

The CAD models are then analyzed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), a virtual wind tunnel that simulates airflow over the car. “We run these simulations to predict how the car will behave aerodynamically,” she said. “If we see inefficiencies, we can go back to CAD and refine the design—without ever producing a physical part.”

Once optimized, the design progresses to simulator testing, where drivers provide real-time feedback on handling and car behavior. “Our simulator is far beyond a PlayStation setup,” Farmer noted. “It replicates every curb in Imola, every chicane in Monaco, and every high-speed section in Austin, giving us invaluable data before we even reach the wind tunnel.”

The FIA Formula One World Constructors’ Championship Trophy. Photo by Michael Petch.

Wind Tunnel Testing and 3D-Printed Components

Red Bull Racing’s current wind tunnel is located in Bedfordshire, a seventy-year-plus facility used for testing and development of supersonic flight and later for Concorde components. However, with advancements in Formula 1’s cost cap regulations and efficiency demands, the team is constructing a new in-house wind tunnel in Milton Keynes, scheduled to be operational in 2026.

“We are only allowed to test at 60% scale in the wind tunnel, so we rely heavily on 3D printing,” Farmer explained. “It’s not cheap, but it’s significantly faster and more cost-effective than traditional manufacturing.” These scaled components are tested under simulated airflow conditions, with data fed back into CFD models to validate real-world aerodynamic performance.

Once all tests confirm the design’s viability, full-scale production begins, and the parts are integrated into the RB20 chassis. To validate the final design, Red Bull Racing employs flow visualization testing, a process where fluorescent flow paint is applied to the car during test runs. “It looks like someone’s thrown bright yellow or pink paint over the car,” Farmer said. “But the patterns it creates allow us to analyze real airflow displacement and compare it with our CFD predictions.”

“We scan components throughout manufacturing and use that data to provide real-time feedback to design, identifying where we are struggling and where improvements can be made,” Foden said. “For example, the aero department can analyze deviations between scanned components and predicted performance models, using that information to refine future designs.”

This process is particularly critical in aerodynamically sensitive areas such as front wings, underbodies, and diffusers, where even minute deviations can have a measurable impact on performance. “We can correlate our scanned data with pressure taps and CFD simulations to understand whether manufacturing variations are affecting real-world performance,” Foden noted.

Composite materials, particularly carbon fiber, present some of the greatest measurement challenges. “Anything carbon or composite is difficult to manufacture to tight tolerances. Floors are particularly sensitive, and they’re also one of the biggest areas for aerodynamic performance. The challenge of scanning reflective surfaces, such as carbon fiber components with resin layers, had previously limited the effectiveness of non-contact measurement methods. “Now, we have no issues scanning glossy surfaces, which is crucial when dealing with aerodynamic components,” says Foden.

A staggering number of trophies at Red Bull Racing. Photo by Michael Petch.

3D Printing at Red Bull Racing

New manufacturing technologies, particularly additive manufacturing, have introduced additional complexities. “Designers can now create any shape they want, and they do. The challenge is measuring it,” said Foden.

While 3D printing has long been a crucial tool for wind tunnel model development, its role in Formula 1 has expanded to include structural and performance-critical components. At Red Bull Powertrains, additive manufacturing is now used across the car, with applications ranging from titanium direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) parts to functional brackets and saddles.

“We do have various components dotted around the car where we are using titanium DMLS products—some that require post-machining, some that don’t,” said Mark Foden, Head of Quality Control at Red Bull Powertrains. “There are some very critical parts on the car that are DMLS, including structural elements.”

The ability to produce complex geometries quickly has made additive manufacturing a valuable asset, but it also presents new metrology challenges. “With 3D printing, they can design anything they want—and they do,” Foden noted.

The transition from race to road

“Formula One has always been a laboratory for transition from race to road,” said Ignazio Dentici, VP Automotive of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. “Think about electronics, active suspensions, automated manual transmissions—these innovations first appeared in Formula One before being adopted in passenger cars.”

Agility is another key factor. The rapid development cycles in motorsport are now mirrored in mainstream manufacturing, where automakers are pressured to cut development times and costs. Advanced manufacturing methods, such as additive manufacturing and generative design, are shortening production timelines.

Inspection time has also been slashed by up to 75%, as companies integrate automated quality control processes. Hexagon’s solutions facilitate seamless transitions between design, manufacturing, and inspection, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.

As production shifts towards electric vehicles, manufacturers must scale up battery production while maintaining cost efficiency. Dentici pointed to digitalization, automation, and supply chain localization as critical areas of investment.

“Reducing costs is an obsession today,” he said. “The same principles of cost reduction and performance optimization seen in Formula One are now being applied across the entire industry.”

“In design, we provide tools for structural, material, and acoustic simulation,” Dentici said. “For production, our software solutions enable automated manufacturing, especially for high-precision machining and sheet metal fabrication.”

Metrology, historically a final checkpoint in manufacturing, is now embedded throughout the entire product lifecycle. Hexagon’s solutions range from physical and optical metrology to non-destructive testing, allowing manufacturers to detect internal defects that may compromise long-term reliability.

“Metrology isn’t just about inspecting a finished part—it’s about creating a closed-loop system where real-world measurements refine digital models,” he said. “By integrating test data into digital twins, we can make simulations more accurate and reduce physical prototyping.”

Adding AI to the mix

As manufacturers collect increasing amounts of production data, managing and interpreting it effectively is becoming a key challenge.

“The more data you gather, the more computational power and processing capability you need,” Dentici explained. “Automation and AI allow manufacturers to filter useful insights from the overwhelming amount of raw data, ensuring that the right information is applied to improve production efficiency.”

Hexagon is seeing significant momentum in AI-driven inspection technologies, particularly in battery production. One such application, using a computed tomography spectral layer, allows manufacturers to examine the internal structure of a battery beyond conventional electrical tests.

“You can test a battery, and it may pass, but defects inside could lead to thermal events after thousands of hours of use,” Dentici explained. “With AI, we can identify invisible risks and prevent failures before they occur.”

“The future of manufacturing is self-learning,” Dentici said. “Machines will autonomously decide how to inspect parts based on real-time production data.”

Hexagon is expanding its suite of AI-driven manufacturing solutions to address the specific challenges of electric vehicle (EV) production. The shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to battery powertrains is forcing a rethink of design and production processes, requiring new technical developments and data-driven approaches.

“Producing a battery-powered EV is not the same as producing a four-cylinder engine or an eight-speed automatic transmission,” said Ignazio Dentici, VP Automotive at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. “With ICE powertrains, manufacturers know exactly what to optimize—the eigenvalues, the frequencies, the key performance metrics. With EVs, the challenge is different. What needs to be prioritized for safety and efficiency in production? This is where new AI-powered tools become critical.”

Hexagon is developing bespoke use cases for battery systems and powertrains, integrating machine learning to improve predictive modeling, defect detection, and process optimization. The complexity of battery manufacturing, with its strict thermal and structural integrity requirements, demands real-time monitoring and adaptive quality control systems.

While data models and advanced technology provide a framework for decision-making, drivers’ real-time feedback remains crucial. “Sometimes the driver completely disagrees with the model,” Race Strategy Analyst Ducreux admitted. “The simulation might suggest pitting in 10 laps, but if the driver is yelling on the radio that the tires are gone, we have to compromise.”

The balance between predictive data and human judgment defines a strong strategy team. “There are times when we can’t see what the driver is feeling in the data, so we trust the model. But when their feedback is confirmed by telemetry, we adjust accordingly,” said Ducreux.

Perhaps this is an important reminder that when technology meets the high demands of a sport like Formula 1, people still remain a critical factor for success.

For more in-depth and exclusive articles, subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel.What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

Featured image shows many Red Bull Racing Formula One cars. Photo by Michael Petch.