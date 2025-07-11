Inova MK1 Open-Source SLS 3D Printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

SLS4All, a Czech open-hardware initiative created by engineers Tomas Starek and Pavel Dyntera, has released the Inova MK1, a selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer designed for functional prototyping, educational use, and small-batch production. Developed over three and a half years, the system offers full control over hardware and software, with complete documentation made publicly available for non-commercial use.

The MK1 employs a 10W blue diode laser operating at 450 nm, focused through a Galvo scanner with a spot size of approximately 350 microns. Vertical movement is controlled by a Nema17 stepper motor and ball screw. The machine features a 177 x 177 x 200 mm build chamber (6.3 liters), with an effective volume of 150 x 150 x 180 mm (4.1 liters) for printing PA12 nylon-based parts.

Print speed reaches 9 mm/hour in the Z-axis at 25% scan density and 100-micron layer thickness, with scanning speeds up to 2,800 mm/s. Preheating requires under 45 minutes for 230V units and under 75 minutes for 110V. Cooling time ranges from 30 to 50 percent of the total cycle, depending on part geometry and thermal load.

Diagram showing the Inova MK1’s footprint and height. Photo via SLS4ALL.

Materials, Thermal Management and Connectivity

Inova MK1 supports polymer powders only. PA12 and TPU-based materials are validated, while other thermoplastics with melting points under 200°C may be tested at user discretion. The system is not intended for metal powders. SLS technology allows unsupported printing, enabling complex designs and consistent surface quality. Printed parts are suitable for functional testing, end-use applications, and engineering evaluation due to their mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance.

The system integrates closed-loop temperature monitoring and automatic firmware shutdown in the event of heater or sensor failure. A dedicated hardware watchdog monitors system health independently. A 5MP onboard camera provides real-time chamber visibility. Protective goggles for 450 nm laser use are included.

Remote operation is available via browser over LAN or Wi-Fi. A 7-inch IPS touchscreen allows full local control of nesting, slicing, printing, and maintenance tasks. USB ports provide additional file management options. Both 110–120V and 220–230V versions are supported.

Front view of the Inova MK1 with integrated 7-inch IPS touchscreen. Photo via SLS4ALL.

Software and Hardware

SLS4All Compact, the system’s control software stack, is built on Klipper and handles low-level motion control, slicing, nesting, and heating routines. Firmware updates are delivered through a single-click internet-based procedure. Users can customize toolpaths, chamber heat profiles, scan density, and material parameters. The system is managed by a Raspberry Pi 5, included in both kit configurations.

The full kit includes all structural, electronic, optical, and thermal components required for assembly, including insulation, wiring, and a touchscreen interface. Estimated build time is four to seven days using the included manual and instructional videos.

The DIY version provides optics, electronics, sensors, and heaters but omits all structural panels, 3D printed components, insulation, fasteners, and wiring. Builders must fabricate or source these independently. Functionality cannot be guaranteed if the printer is assembled with non-standard or incompatible parts.

Main touchscreen interface of the SLS4All Compact system. Photo via SLS4ALL.

Documentation, Licensing, and Community

Documentation for mechanical parts, electronics, and control firmware is publicly available. The design is covered under a non-commercial open-source license that prohibits resale or production of derivative printers for profit. Most firmware source code is already released; remaining components will be published incrementally.

Advanced users can modify firmware routines, chamber geometry, galvo behavior, and thermal profiles. The machine’s frame is designed to support mechanical upgrades. All critical electronics and optical components are sourced from suppliers with publicly available replacements.

SLS4All provides support through Discord, email, and WhatsApp. Workshops are planned once the user base grows. A $10 sample kit containing three PA12 prints made on the MK1 is available for users seeking to evaluate resolution and surface quality. Sample sets ship within three business days if in stock or within a week when backordered. Custom part printing and live demonstrations are available upon request.

Parts from the Inova MK1 sample kit, printed in PA12. Photo via SLS4ALL.

Shipping and Pricing

Inova MK1 is available in two configurations. The full kit is priced at $6,990 (€6,490), including all components required for complete assembly. The DIY set is priced at $3,860 and is intended for users who can fabricate or source the remaining structural elements. Prices exclude VAT and shipping. Full kits begin shipping in October 2025. DIY sets are delivered within 6 to 10 weeks of purchase. FedEx and DHL handle global shipping, with rates calculated at checkout. Total package weight is approximately 55 kilograms.

Technical Specifications

Technical Specification Details Common layer thickness 100µm Laser source 10W blue diode laser, 450nm Supported materials PA12, TPU, others below 200°C melting point Build chamber volume 177x177x200mm (6.3 liters) / 7x7x7.8in (382.2cu in) Effective build volume for PA12 Nylon 150x150x180mm (4.1 liters) / 5.9×5.9×7.1in (247.2cu in) Printer dimensions 665 x 455 x 932 mm / 18 x 17.91 x 36.69 in Printer weight approx. 55kg / 121lbs Average scanning speed 2,800mm/s (at packing density 25%) Print speed approx. 9mm/hour at 25% scanning density at 100µm layer height User interface 7-inch touch screen display Visual monitoring 5MP onboard camera Connectivity Wi-Fi, LAN, USB Power supply 110–120V or 220–230V options

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows front view of the Inova MK1 with integrated 7-inch IPS touchscreen. Photo via SLS4ALL.