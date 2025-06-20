INNOSPACE Launches In-House 3D Printing Division to Scale Rocket Engine Production

South Korean space company INNOSPACE has launched an Advanced Manufacturing Division specializing in the production of rocket engines and critical components for space launch vehicles through proprietary metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology.

This move enhances the company’s production autonomy and scalability, enabling cost reductions, faster development cycles, and stronger competitiveness in the commercial launch sector. It also positions INNOSPACE for future growth in industries like automotive and semiconductors.

Ground Combustion Test Center. Photo via INNOSPACE.

Cost Efficiency and Operational Benefits of Additive Manufacturing

In launch vehicle development, where frequent design changes and rigorous testing are essential, 3D printing provides an efficient way to shorten production timelines and ensure consistent quality, while maintaining high reliability. Building on this capability, INNOSPACE estimates that integrating AM into its processes could cut costs by up to 50% compared to traditional methods, thanks to reduced material waste, simplified production steps, and more streamlined workflows.

“The new division marks a pivotal milestone to internalize production of core components including launch vehicle engines, securing our unique competitiveness in launch service,” said founder and CEO Soojong Kim. “By applying 3D printing technology, we expect to achieve part lightweighting that reduces rocket mass and increases payload capacity, allowing customers to transport more satellites at a lower cost.”

INNOSPACE team. Photo via INNOSPACE.

Certification Milestone and Production Progress

The Advanced Manufacturing Division began full-scale operations after successfully passing a shipment inspection under ISO/ASTM 52941-20, the international standard for aerospace-grade metal AM systems. INNOSPACE is the first company in South Korea to earn this certification. The division operates through a fully integrated, end-to-end manufacturing system that consolidates all stages of production—from design and development to 3D printing, simulation, surface treatment, machining, and quality control—within a single, streamlined workflow.

To date, the division has completed process development and initial manufacturing of 13 key components for the HANBIT launch vehicle, including oxidizer pumps for both stages and high-precision rotating parts, enhancing process reliability and production readiness.

By the end of the year, INNOSPACE plans to stabilize the 3D printed production of launch vehicle engines and critical components, establish a data-driven quality management system, and further refine its manufacturing strategy to reduce costs and shorten lead times.

3D Printed Space Rockets

INNOSPACE is among a growing number of companies leveraging AM to produce critical rocket components. In May, LEAP 71, a Dubai-based engineering company, entered a new phase in its rocket engine program, concentrating on developing meganewton-class propulsion systems. This effort includes two key engine designs: a 200 kN aerospike and a 2000 kN bell-nozzle, both built upon previous work with smaller-scale engines. The company is using computational engineering techniques and industrial-scale 3D printing to create complex propulsion systems tailored for future space missions.

In 2023, Australian heat transfer specialist Conflux Technology partnered with German space rocket manufacturer Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) to embed their 3D printed heat exchanger into an orbital rocket. Part of the Australian Space Agency’s Moon to Mars initiative, the heat exchanger components are 3D printed using Conflux Technology’s Monel K 500 metal alloy material and EOS M300-4 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) 3D printers.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Ground Combustion Test Center. Photo via INNOSPACE.