INNOSPACE Becomes First Korean Private Space Company to Earn ISO 37301 Certification

South Korean space company INNOSPACE has earned ISO 37301 certification, a globally recognized standard for compliance management issued by the International Organization for Standardization. The milestone highlights the company’s readiness for ethical and legal governance while laying a strong ESG foundation to foster trust with global customers and partners.

“We view ethics and compliance not as a short-term task, but as a core value of sustainable management,” said Soojong Kim, Founder and CEO of INNOSPACE. “We will continue to actively implement this across the company, responding proactively to evolving global regulatory environments and building a transparent and accountable governance structure.”

INNOSPACE has earned ISO 37301 certification. Photo via INNOSPACE.

ISO 37301 Certification

INNOSPACE is the first private space launch vehicle company in South Korea to receive ISO 37301 certification, confirming that its governance framework meets international compliance standards and legal and ethical obligations. This enhances the company’s credibility with customers, partners, and regulatory authorities.

Given the space launch industry’s complex regulatory landscape—including export controls, security protocols, and aerospace quality standards—ISO 37301 demonstrates INNOSPACE’s ability to manage compliance risks throughout the entire launch service process, from licensing and site operations to satellite handling and mission control.

The certification is part of the company’s staged adoption of global governance standards under its ESG strategy. Earlier in the year, INNOSPACE obtained AS9100 certification for aerospace quality and has stated plans to work toward additional international standards, including ISO 14001 (Environmental), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety), and ISO 27001 (Information Security).

Ground Combustion Test Center. Photo via INNOSPACE.

Certification Benchmarks Across AM Sectors

In addition to INNOSPACE, multiple additive manufacturing companies in the aerospace sector have recently achieved certifications designed to meet industry-specific standards.

In April, Materialise, a Belgium-based AM company, secured EN 9100 certification for its metal 3D printing operations. The designation, which builds on ISO 9001, confirms that the company meets rigorous quality management standards specific to the aerospace industry, including traceability, process control, and regulatory compliance. The certification enables Materialise to expand its role in aviation and space supply chains by offering certified metal components produced through additive processes.

Elsewhere, A3D Manufacturing, a US-based manufacturing-as-a-service provider, recently earned AS9100 certification from the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQC). This approval confirms that A3D’s 3D printed components and processes meet the high precision, environmental tolerance, and safety standards demanded by aerospace applications. The AS9100 standard is often a prerequisite for doing business with large aerospace manufacturers.

