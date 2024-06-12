Initial Speakers Announced: Additive Manufacturing Advantage Aerospace, Space & Defense

Additive Manufacturing Advantage Aerospace (AMAA) is an exclusive online symposium designed for professionals in the aerospace, space, and defense industries who want to leverage the latest in additive manufacturing technologies.

By participating in this online event, you will have the opportunity to delve into cutting-edge techniques, exchange knowledge on material innovation, and explore the transformative impact of 3D printing on aerospace design and production. The expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and case studies will not only enhance your professional network but also accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in your field.

The AMAA lineup is expanding daily, featuring industry-leading experts and innovators. Here are the initial speakers and panelists who will share their invaluable insights on July 16th, 2024.

Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Paul Gradl is a principal engineer and subject matter expert at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville, Alabama. Mr. Gradl serves as a Principal Investigator and leads several projects for additive manufacturing of liquid rocket engine engines and has supported various development and flight programs over the last 20+ years. He authored and co-authored over 135 journal articles and conference papers; published a book titled, “Metal Additive Manufacturing for Propulsion Applications,” in 2022; holds five patents; and regularly teaches courses in additive manufacturing. Gradl is the recipient of numerous NASA and industry awards and medals; an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and serves as an advisor to industry. Gradl was named one of “The Most Influential Personalities of Additive Manufacturing in 2020” by 3Dnatives and the recipient of “Engineer of the Year” by AIAA in 2022.

Evren Yasa, Head of Additive Manufacturing, University of Sheffield – Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC)

Dr Evren Yasa leads the Additive Manufacturing (AM) group and activities at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) of the University of Sheffield. She graduated with her degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Istanbul Technical University and has actively been working in the Additive Manufacturing field since 2005 when she started her Ph.D. degree with her thesis on the ‘Combined Process of Selective Laser Melting and Selective Laser Erosion/Laser Re-melting’ at the Catholic University of Leuven. Her thesis was awarded the ‘Emerald Outstanding Doctoral Study-Highly commended’. After a short period of post-doctoral study, she worked as a senior engineer at Tusas Engine Industries, a GE-joint venture company, where she led AM activities. Later, she moved back to academia working as an assistant professor for 5 years. Moreover, she has been working as an independent expert in laser-based manufacturing on behalf of the European Commission for the last 10 years.

Youping Gao, Founder and Chief Scientist, Castheon Inc

An expert in materials and processes development, particularly in additive manufacturing for hypersonics and rocket propulsion. Dr. Gao, a Fellow of the Laser Institute and SME, is the first in the Nation to receive a NASA production certification of additive manufactured mission-critical components for manned spaceflight. He has over 35 years working experience in rocket engine and space propulsion and materials processing and manufacturing.

Martin White, Director, Technical Operations – Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs, ASTM International

Martin is a Materials & Structures Specialist, with 20 years of experience in both academic and industrial fields. His recent career has focused on the Certification & Production of Aerospace structures, ranging from the A350-900 XWB Main Landing Gear at Safran Landing Systems, to his most recent role as Chief Engineer for Additive Manufacturing at GKN Aerospace. He holds a Doctorate in High Temperature Fatigue & Fracture, and a Masters in Fatigue in Ultra High Strength Steel.

John Barnes, President, The Barnes Global Advisors

John is the President of The Barnes Global Advisors and the CEO/Founder of Metal Powder Works. John has a 30+ year career in product development and aerospace. He’s been involved in the qualification of advanced manufacturing and metal additive manufacturing throughout his career, beginning in the late 1990s. John is recognized internationally for contributions to additive manufacturing, and his team boasts world-firsts in medical, therapeutic, and aerospace additive manufacturing. John holds a BS and MS from Purdue University and is an Adjunct Professor at Carnegie Mellon and RMIT Universities.

Emily Fehrman Cory, CEO, Airship Consulting LLC

Starting her career at AFRL, Dr. Cory was the chief technology advisor for the America Makes Institute and a program manager in tech transfer and commercialization. She was the Faculty of Practice for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Dayton School of Engineering, where she created a business incubation program for student and faculty led startups. Dr. Cory earned her Ph.D. in Electro-Optics from the University of Dayton in 2014 with a focus on nanofabrication. She is also certified in innovation methods and facilitation through the Innovation Engineering Black Belt (Eureka! Ranch) and Challenge Framing (Solve Next) methods. Dr. Cory has returned to her technical roots in co-founding Dayton Photonics, following her interests in electro-optic materials and nanofabrication techniques. Dr. Cory is also an Executive in Residence for the Entrepreneurs’ Center in Dayton, Ohio, where she mentors SBIR companies through commercializing their technologies.

Jeph Ruppert, Vice President, Technical Business Development, 3D Systems

Jeph Ruppert is the Vice President of Technical Business Development within 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) responsible for leading the company’s application development, professional services, and process engineering for the Americas and Asia within the realm of metal additive manufacturing (AM). He is renowned for his expertise in process control, validation & characterization using metal AM within the medical device, aerospace/defense, semiconductor capital equipment & other critical application industries. Jeph has supported the manufacture of nearly 2 million implants as well as AM component manufacturing for parts in space, on airplanes, and in the world’s most complex and cutting-edge lithography and wafer fabrication systems. He is a key contributor to regulatory organizations, providing guidance which is helping to shape industry standards. Jeph received his Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology and Economics from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Stefan Bindl, Director of Engineering, AM Global Holding GmbH

Stefan Bindl is an accomplished engineer specializing in advanced manufacturing and 3D printing. Currently serving as the Director of Engineering at AM Global Holding GmbH, he has over a decade of experience in the aerospace and additive manufacturing sectors. Stefan’s previous roles include positions at Mynaric, AM Ventures Holding GmbH, and EOS, where he focused on engineering, prototyping, and innovation in manufacturing technologies. He holds a Diploma in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Technical University of Munich and has a strong research background in aircraft engine dynamics from his tenure at the Bundeswehr University Munich.

Scott Sevcik, VP Strategy & Business Development, AM Craft

Scott Sevcik leads Strategy and Business Development for AM Craft. Scott’s background spans the aerospace and additive manufacturing industries, with roles in Engineering and Program Management at Lockheed Martin and (what is now) Collins, and Product and Aerospace leadership at Stratasys. Products Scott has helped develop or deliver are flying in orbit and on nearly every modern commercial and business aircraft. Many of those parts are 3D printed, owing to Scott’s role at Stratasys, where he helped establish FDM as an aerospace manufacturing technology. Scott holds an MBA and an MS in Aerospace Engineering from San Jose State University and a BS in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University.

Maximilian Strixner, Senior Additive Manufacturing Engineer, The Exploration Company

Maximilian Strixner is an enthusiast in the field of additive manufacturing (AM), currently in the position of Senior Additive Manufacturing Engineer at The Exploration Company in Munich, Germany. He focuses on groundbreaking work in additive manufacturing for space propulsion components.

Maximilian started developing his AM skills in 2015 as a student assistant in polymer rapid prototyping at the University of Applied Sciences Munich. In 2017, he expanded his expertise as a research assistant in additive manufacturing at California Polytechnic State University and a working student at EOS GmBH, where he also completed his Bachelor’s thesis in process qualification for metal AM serial productions.

In 2018, he worked as a design engineer in lightweight automotive structures at EDAG for high-performance automotive OEMs like McLaren and BMW. Later in the year, he started a profession as project and application engineer at APWORKS GmbH, where he contributed to several AM applications, including bringing a titanium exhaust tail pipe into the Bugatti serial production. From 2020 to 2022, he was an application specialist at AMCM GmbH, focusing on developing rocket engine components from copper- and nickel-based companies for aspiring New Space launch in the USA, Europe and Asia. World-wide attention was given to the copper-aerospike project in 2022, the biggest and most complex geometry of this kind until then.

Currently, at The Exploration Company, he concentrates on all additive manufacturing applications, mostly orbital propulsion components, for the Nyx vehicle developments and is actively involved in scientific publications and technology patenting activities.

Daniel Reed, Manager, Technical Programs, MxD USA

Daniel has over a decade of experience spanning custom and prototype machine design through large scale OEM factory automation and software development. He has developed integrated IT/OT systems spanning multiple organizations and including customer facing web applications through ERP down to shop floor work instructions. As a technology evangelist, he is adept at translating complex topics into a clear value proposition that connects solutions with the real problems they can solve.

In his role at MxD, Daniel scopes projects and leads teams of experts developing digital manufacturing technologies to improve the competitiveness of the US industry overall. This work is informed by his practical solutionist approach to thought leadership and his passion for the potential of Industry 4.0 technologies to transform US/global manufacturing and the work of the future.

Whether you’re an engineer, designer, or industry leader, AMAA is your gateway to the future of aerospace manufacturing and the cutting edge of space and defense.

