Industrial Scale Additive Manufacturing & Mass Production With SLA 3D Printing

As a critical component of additive manufacturing, Large-Scale High-Speed SLA Technology maintains a prominent position in the field of vat photopolymerization 3D printing for productive and precision production purposes.

In today’s increasingly competitive market, characterized by saturation and ambiguous growth trajectories, we seek to understand the true value of large-scale SLA 3D printing, its applications focus, and its future prospects.

UnionTech, a company deeply committed to continuous innovation in SLA 3D printing, focuses on problem-oriented research and development, guided by practical insights from the frontline. We aim to deliver intelligent, high-quality, and cost-effective professional-grade SLA solutions across various industries, including manufacturing, molding, and direct production of end-user components.

In this webinar, we welcome Stanley Leung, Sr. Director of Sales, APAC, UnionTech. Stanley will explore the transformative advantages of UnionTech’s proven SLA technology, emphasizing product lines, applications, material options, and notable user cases from VIP customers.

What to expect during the webinar

– An overview of UnionTech’s materials and technology, highlighting their turnkey advantages.

– The benefits of large-scale SLA 3D printing and its value proposition for targeted application groups.

– An exclusive look at use cases across sectors such as tire molding, automotive, cultural construction, architecture, and more.

– Live Q&A session.

– 100 free expo passes for Formnext 2024 will be available for attendees!

Register now.