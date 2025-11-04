Industrial power at just $14K? Check out Vision Miner’s new 22 IDEX v4 3D printer

Industrial 3D printing is shifting fast. Once locked behind aerospace budgets and enterprise systems, high-temperature additive manufacturing is moving into smaller workshops and independent production lines.

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer Vision Miner’s new 22 IDEX v4 is part of that shift, bringing true industrial-grade performance into a more compact format and price point that finally make sense for small and mid-sized operations.

For nearly a decade, the manufacturer has been known for one thing: building rugged, reliable 3D printers designed to last. Its 22 IDEX platform has already logged nearly five years of continuous production use in sectors ranging from oil and gas to medical and automotive, earning a reputation as a dependable workhorse, running long hours and tough materials without compromise.

The new V4 builds on that foundation with a series of mechanical, thermal, and automation upgrades shaped directly by user feedback. Priced at $14,900, it aims to make high-temperature printing accessible to teams that never thought “industrial-grade” was within reach.

“If you want real engineering materials, real throughput, and a machine built to be maintained, not babied, the 22 IDEX v4 is it,” says Robert Lent, VP and COO of Vision Miner.

Today’s market is dominated by desktop 3D printers like Bambu Lab and Prusa Research on one end, and industrial systems from Stratasys or Markforged on the other.

The 22 IDEX v4 lands squarely in between, delivering the kind of thermal capability and reliability expected from a $100,000 platform while staying accessible to a much broader range of users. Rather than being a hobby machine trying to punch up, it’s industrial technology brought down in price.

Vision Miner’s new 22 IDEX v4 3D printer. Photo via Vision Miner.

And that shift matters. It means small shops can finally produce parts in PEEK or carbon-fiber nylon, while larger firms can scale production or move more prototyping in-house without committing to enterprise-level budgets.

“Design that serves production”

The 22 IDEX v4 keeps the same 350 × 350 × 450 mm build volume that defined the V3, but that’s about where the similarities end. Everything else feels more solid, more considered. The welded steel exoskeleton adds stiffness that’s immediately noticeable during long, high-temp prints, cutting vibration and helping each layer land exactly where it should. This is the kind of stability usually reserved for machines built for aerospace tooling or continuous production.

Inside, the triple-wall construction of steel shell, insulation core, and stainless-steel interior doesn’t just look impressive. It performs. The chamber heats faster, holds temperature better, and creates a more even environment for advanced polymers. The reflective interior surface helps distribute heat like a mirror, creating uniform conditions across the entire build.

All of this translates to stronger interlayer bonding, fewer failed prints, and cleaner parts in polymers like PEI, PEEK, PEKK, ULTEM, and PPSU. The practical touches round out the experience with a dual-pane front door that holds heat in, a sealed chamber that stays stable from start to finish, and lockable mounting points that make the system equally at home in a fixed production line or a mobile container lab.

Build plate and touchscreen interface of the 22 IDEX v4. Photo via Vision Miner.

Smarter automation, less fuss

Anyone who’s spent an afternoon leveling a dual-extrusion 3D printer knows the frustration of chasing that perfect first layer. The 22 IDEX v4 all but eliminates that bottleneck. One button launches a complete calibration routine that sets XY tool offsets, Z alignment, and mechanical bed leveling. The bed physically aligns itself to the nozzle plane, so there’s no more manual tweaking or guesswork.

Automatic belt tensioning and all-axis auto-squaring ensure the motion system stays calibrated, so accuracy doesn’t drift over time. It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes engineering that separates a tool built for production from one built for tinkering.

Connectivity and control have been designed with day-to-day use in mind. Whether users prefer the simplicity of an onboard touchscreen or the flexibility of the web-based interface, setup is fast. Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, and SD card access make it easy to integrate the printer into any workspace, from a single-machine lab to a full-scale production floor.

Dual independent extruders on the Vision Miner 22 IDEX v4. Photo via Vision Miner.

Even so, Vision Miner hasn’t locked users into a walled garden. Like its predecessors, the 22 IDEX v4 is open-material and slicer-agnostic. Users can work with the software, experiment with different polymers, and fine-tune settings for performance instead of convenience.

This mix of automation and openness gives the V4 a distinct feel: simple when you want it to be, and fully controllable when you need it.

Advanced thermal control for performance

Thermal management is where the 22 IDEX v4 earns its industrial credentials. With a 100 °C heated chamber, a 200 °C bed, and 500 °C nozzles, it maintains a perfectly stable 3D print environment for demanding materials. That consistency maintains target temperatures steadily through a 20-hour build.

In this environment, polymers fuse properly, producing parts with near-isotropic strength and reliable dimensional accuracy. The stainless-steel chamber interior reflects heat evenly across the print area, keeping conditions uniform from corner to corner. This is a key factor when 3D printing aerospace-grade components.

Safety and air quality were central to the V4’s design. HEPA and carbon filtration manage fumes and particulates, with optional external ventilation for stricter environments.

Each independent toolhead is rated for 500 °C with hardened steel nozzles for abrasive composites. The dual-extrusion system enables soluble supports, multi-material builds, or mirrored parts for higher throughput, while input shaping, filament drying, and runout detection maintain surface quality and reliability during extended prints.

Stainless steel chassis and HEPA+Carbon Filtration detail of the 22 IDEX v4. Photo via Vision Miner.

Taken together, these upgrades make the V4 feel mature and refined. It’s engineered for consistent performance rather than constant adjustment.

Adding to that, Vision Miner provides detailed documentation, training, and direct access to its U.S.-based engineering team. Standardized components and an open internal layout make it easy for operators to perform most maintenance themselves, minimizing downtime and simplifying ownership.

The 22 IDEX v4 embodies Vision Miner’s push to make industrial AM attainable without trade-offs, combining proven performance and ROI to help small teams enter high-temp production and larger firms expand efficiently.

“If you’re ready to scale, or you just want honest guidance on the right fit—reach out. One machine, a print farm, or a bigger system—we’ll get you set up. Let’s build the future of manufacturing together,” concluded Lent.

Featured image shows Vision Miner’s new 22 IDEX v4 3D printer. Photo via Vision Miner.