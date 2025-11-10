Industrial-Grade SLS from Start to Finish, Now Within Reach with SLS4All

European open-source SLS 3D printing company SLS4All has expanded its offering with a full ecosystem built around its Inova MK1 3D printer, post-processing equipment, and a new optional Assembly Service.

Founded by engineers Tomas Starek and Pavel Dyntera, the Czech-based company aims to make industrial-quality selective laser sintering (SLS) more accessible while maintaining the precision and reliability expected from high-end systems. Established at the turn of 2020/2021 as an open-source project, the company set out to combine the performance of industrial SLS machines with the openness and flexibility of a DIY platform.

Complete SLS4All ecosystem featuring the Inova MK1 printer and Easy Post Process Set. Image via SLS4All.

What began as a collaborative effort within the maker community has since evolved into anyteq development s.r.o., a professional company built to deliver reliable, affordable, and high-performing SLS solutions for engineers, researchers, educators, and innovators.

“We started SLS4All as an open source because we wanted to push the innovations forward in the SLS field which was and still is bounded by tons of patents and internal knowledge of the manufacturers. Currently, we do not plan any changes in our philosophy; we think it is still valid regardless of our growth,” said Starek.

Industrial performance in a compact form

At the center of the lineup is the Inova MK1, a compact SLS 3D printer designed for users who need strong, functional parts with fine surface detail and geometric freedom. It delivers performance on par with industrial systems in a smaller, affordable format.

From optics to software, every component is engineered for seamless integration. Users can prepare and manage print jobs directly on its seven-inch touchscreen or through a web interface.

Touchscreen control panel of the Inova MK1 SLS 3D printer. Photo via SLS4All.

Responding to customer feedback, SLS4All has developed – in addition to the tools offered directly on the printer – a new desktop application that can operate entirely offline. The software allows job preparation, profile management, and printer monitoring from a local computer, offering full control even when disconnected from the machine. For service providers or research teams running multiple 3D printers, it serves as a central control hub.

“We are continuously adding new features to our software based on the user inputs and our internal development. The same is [true] on the hardware side. So, user feedback is very important to us. [A] good example is our EPP Set or the SLS4All Desktop App software which is something our users wanted the most,” explained Dyntera.

The SLS4All Desktop App for preparing and managing print jobs offline and remote printer control. Image via SLS4All.

To simplify the adoption process, SLS4All now offers an optional Assembly Service for the Inova MK1 kits. Customers who prefer not to set up the 3D printer themselves can have their kit assembled by SLS4All’s technicians following the official manual.

Dyntera also highlighted that both customer-assembled and professionally built units deliver identical precision and performance thanks to robust calibration protocols. The company invested heavily in making the calibration process repeatable and consistent, ensuring every 3D printer, regardless of who assembles it, achieves the same high-quality results.

Streamlined workflow from print to finish

SLS4All also extends its ecosystem beyond 3D printing with the Easy Post Process Set, a compact workstation that streamlines one of the most labor-intensive parts of SLS printing. It handles part cleaning, powder recovery, and sifting in one integrated workflow.

With its two-stage cyclone separator and sealed container, the system minimizes mess, improves safety, and saves time. Designed for the Inova MK1 but compatible with other 3D printers, it fits neatly on a desktop and reduces the space and effort usually required for post-processing.

Compact workstation for cleaning and powder recovery after printing. Photo via SLS4All.

To help potential buyers evaluate print quality, SLS4All offers two sampling options. The SLS4All Sample Kit includes genuine parts 3D printed on the Inova MK1, giving users a chance to examine texture, strength, and resolution firsthand.

For those who want to test their own models, the Custom 3D Sample option allows them to submit files for 3D printing and receive their parts along with a discount voucher toward a future purchase. While not a 3D printing service, this option provides a practical way for serious buyers to assess performance before investing.

Various components produced with the Inova MK1 system. Photo via SLS4All.

Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Users across Europe, the United States, and Latin America report that the Inova MK1 performs far beyond expectations, often matching the output of more expensive systems.

Many highlight the printer’s build quality, consistent results, and the responsiveness of SLS4All’s support team. Early skepticism about the low price quickly disappeared once users experienced the reliability and precision of the machine.

“We ordered the Full Kit, i.e., the complete set of components for building the machine – and there really are a lot of parts! Nevertheless, the perfect organization of the components, clear labeling, and integration with the interactive manual leave virtually no room for error,” said Matousek M. from National Center of Competence – Materials, Advanced Technologies, Coatings and their Applications.

By combining open-source design, professional performance, and transparent pricing, SLS4All has created an ecosystem that covers the entire SLS workflow from printing to post-processing. Its steady focus on usability and customer feedback drives every new development.

Looking ahead, Starek sees significant opportunities for innovation across the entire SLS workflow, from materials to post-processing, though he prefers to keep specifics under wraps for now.

“If some of our potential customers are still unsure if we are a good choice for them we ourselves are sure that our oncoming announcements will give them strong arguments,” remarked Starek, optimistically.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a complete SLS4All ecosystem featuring the Inova MK1 printer and Easy Post Process Set. Image via SLS4All.