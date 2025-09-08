Industrial Composite Strength Now Fits On Your Desk With FibreSeeker 3 for $2,699

Continuous fibre 3D printing has long been confined to industrial machines costing tens of thousands of dollars. Desktop 3D printer manufacturer FibreSeeker aims to change that with its FibreSeeker 3 3D printer bringing high-strength additive manufacturing (AM) to the desktop.

FibreSeeker 3: The first personal continuous fibre 3D printer. Image via FibreSeeker.

Priced at $2,699, the FibreSeeker 3 delivers industrial-level capability in a desktop format, combining its patented Continuous Fibre Co-Extrusion (CFC) process with a design focused on accessibility and durability. Rather than limiting users to delicate models, the system makes it possible to produce strong, functional parts for real-world use whether in classrooms, workshops, or growing businesses. Its CFC process works by embedding continuous fibre strands into the thermoplastic as each layer is built, adding strength exactly where it’s required.

“With FibreSeek, we are transforming years of industrial expertise into a new generation of accessible, high-performance tools — empowering creators everywhere to design and build with the strength of composites once reserved for aerospace,” stated the company.

FibreSeeker was founded by the original team behind Anisoprint, a company specializing in composite 3D printing. Since its founding in 2015, Anisoprint was among the first to commercialize CFC technology, supporting industries like aerospace and automotive in adopting advanced composites. Today, FibreSeeker has evolved into a global initiative, bringing together engineers, scientists, and innovators to make the strength of composites accessible beyond elite industries.

Advanced CFC Technology for Stronger, Lighter, Faster Parts

One of the features of FiberSeeker is its dual-extruder architecture: one nozzle dedicated to standard filament and the other to continuous fibre. This setup supports multi-material printing of up to three materials in a single job, enabling the production of strong, precisely reinforced composite components.

FibreSeeker 3 features a dual-extruder architecture. Image via FibreSeeker.

To suit different applications, the 3D printer provides three operating modes. High Speed Mode uses only the FFF nozzle for rapid prototyping. Meanwhile, High Strength Mode combines both the CFC and FFF nozzles to balance reinforcement with efficiency. For greater durability, the Hyper Strength Mode relies exclusively on the CFC nozzle to achieve the highest possible fibre volume ratio in composite builds.

During testing, lattice infill patterns reduce part weight by approximately 35% compared to standard Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) prints, while increasing structural strength by 359%. The printer offers a build volume of 300 × 300 × 245 mm and print speeds of up to 500 mm/s, achieving an optimal balance between efficiency and precision while delivering throughput up to ten times faster than industry benchmarks.

Smart Features for Accessible Production

According to the manufacturer, the FibreSeeker 3 combines advanced functionality with cost efficiency, making high-strength composite 3D printing more accessible.

For dependable performance and reliability, the system integrates AI-powered camera monitoring, active vibration compensation, and the Aura slicer suite. Aura automatically optimizes STL or STEP files, visualizes G-code toolpaths and material distribution, and provides built-in technical support, enabling a controlled and dependable printing process.

Delivering tensile strengths of up to 900 MPa—more than double that of 6061 aluminum and capable of withstanding over 9,000 kg of force per cm²—the FibreSeeker 3 supports a wide range of plastics including PA, PC, PA-CF, PPA-CF, ABS, ASA, PETGF, PLA, PLA-CF, and PETG. Its proprietary carbon-fibre filament is engineered for reinforcement efficiency, with a single spool strengthening three to five plastic spools.

Adding to that, its compact footprint and intuitive interface allow seamless integration into standard workspaces—no specialized infrastructure required, says the manufacturer. Consumables are also positioned as a cost advantage: X-CCF fibre costs $49 for 500 m, compared to conventional carbon fibre priced at over $500 for the same length. This cost efficiency makes the FibreSeeker 3 a practical solution for in-house prototyping and small-scale production, reducing reliance on external suppliers.

FibreSeeker 3 offers advantages in strength, materials, smart design, printing modes, and more. Image via FibreSeeker.

Technical Specifications and Pricing of FiberSeeker 3 3D Printer

Launching on Kickstarter, the FibreSeeker 3 desktop 3D printer is available for $2,699. Interested customers can visit FibreSeeker’s official website for more information.

Category Specification Plastic Type Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Printer Body Device Dimensions 615 × 595 × 540 mm³ Device Weight 32 kg Build Volume (W×D×H) 300 × 300 × 245 mm³ Outer Frame Plastic and Glass Printing Accuracy ±0.2 mm Minimum Layer Thickness 50 µm Hotend Type All Metal Nozzle Hardened Steel Max FFF Nozzle Temperature 320 °C Max CFC Nozzle Temperature 320 °C FFF Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm CFC Nozzle Diameter 0.7 mm Fibre Cutter Built-in FFF Filament Diameter 1.75 mm Heatbed Supported Build Plate Type Flexible High-Temperature Base Max Heatbed Temperature 110 °C Bed-Leveling Fully Automatic Leveling FFF Plastic Back Hangers CFC Fibre Embedded Chamber Speed Max FFF Speed 500 mm/s Max CFC Speed 20 cc/h Cooling Part Cooling Fan Closed Loop Control Cooling Fan for Hotend Closed Loop Control Main Control Board Fan Closed Loop Control Supported Filament Type FFF Plastic PLA, PETG, PC, PA, PA-CF, PETGF CFC Fibre X-CCF, X-CGF Composite Tensile Strength Up to 900 MPa Electronics Voltage 100–120 VAC / 200–240 VAC, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power 1350 W Control Screen 5-inch Touchscreen Storage Built-in 32 GB EMMC and USB Port Control Interface Touchscreen & PC App Sensors & Camera Live View Camera Built-in; 1280 × 720 Plastic Breakage Sensor Supported Fiber Breakage Sensor Supported Fiber Clogging Sensor Supported Software Slicer FibreSeek Aura (FFF+CFC) Operating System Windows, Mac Data Formats Compatible with STL, STP, 3MF

