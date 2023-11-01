Industrial 3D printing reimagined with Roboze’s ARGO 1000

3D printer manufacturer Roboze is introducing its Hypermelt Technology with ARGO 1000 at Formnext 2023.

According to the manufacturer, Hypermelt technology disrupts conventional additive manufacturing, employing pellets as the core raw material. This novel approach allows for the creation of expansive objects using a broad spectrum of advanced materials, super polymers like PEKK and ULTEM 9085, composites like carbon fiber-filled PEEK and PA, elastomers, recycled materials, and bio-based polymers. Roboze says its debut is a significant achievement in leveraging 3D printing for industrial production.

ROBOZE’s CEO, Alessio Lorusso, says, “Hypermelt technology offers our customers the possibility to produce large production batches competitively compared to traditional techniques and to obtain components up to 1 cubic meter at a cost far lower than current large-format filament technology, with up to 10 times the speed. This innovation marks a new era in 3D manufacturing with advanced materials.”

Improving large-format additive manufacturing

Equipped with Hypermelt technology, the ARGO 1000 is the world’s largest pellet-based 3D printer, featuring a heated chamber up to 180°C for rapid production of large-format parts in unfilled super polymers and robust composites. To produce objects measuring up to 1000x1000x1000 mm, a consistently heated, high-temperature build chamber and purpose-built extruders are essential for maintaining exceptional component quality.

The dual extrusion head enables the concurrent printing of both construction material and water-soluble support or can be configured in Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) mode, effectively doubling productivity. Incorporation of carbon fibers enhances overall performance, enabling the use of materials like Carbon PEEK at 30% and Carbon PA PRO at up to 40%, broadening the scope of structural applications. Boasting an extrusion rate of up to 2 kg/h, this solution significantly streamlines production timelines, ensuring swift access to crucial components.

ROBOZE says its Hypermelt technology journey started with the debut of the ARGO 1000 at Formnext 2021. Subsequently, this additive manufacturing machine has seen significant development, spurred by the company’s commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of the manufacturing sector.

Collaboration with industry leaders has yielded critical feedback, particularly concerning the challenges of producing components larger than 500mm using traditional Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF). Hypermelt technology addresses these issues by enabling faster production of larger parts, with cost reductions of up to 60% compared to filament-based methods. Despite the speed increase, Hypermelt maintains precise deposition accuracy, setting it apart from existing large-format pellet 3D printing (LFAM) technologies in the market.

“Hypermelt technology represents an extraordinary evolution in additive manufacturing, with the potential to completely change the way the world produces large format parts in high-performance materials. We are proud of this important result achieved thanks to the commitment and vision of the Roboze team and to be at the forefront of this transformation. We believe that the combination of Hypermelt technology and ARGO 1000 is a turning point in the history of the manufacturing industry,” said Simone Cuscito, Chief Research and Development Officer at Roboze.

Enhancing verticals with additive manufacturing

Recently, energy services provider RusselSmith received approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to deploy its industrial non-metallic additive manufacturing solution within the Nigerian oil and gas sector. In collaboration with Roboze, RusselSmith utilizes advanced 3D printing to create corrosion-resistant industrial components locally, reducing costs, saving time, and enhancing operational efficiency. This approach addresses supply chain challenges and fosters technological innovation in Nigerian manufacturing. RusselSmith’s solution leverages high-performance materials and technical expertise to advance industrial 3D printing in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, representing a significant milestone in African industrial manufacturing.

Additionally, Roboze struck two partnership deals in the AM sector last month. In the offshore industry, Biesterfeld Norge As, Skarv–Aker BP, and Roboze installed the Roboze Plus Pro 3D printer on the FPSO SKARV, an offshore oil and gas platform. This partnership enables on-demand production of critical components and spare parts, reducing downtime, environmental impact, and enhancing operational efficiency. Roboze also extended its collaboration with Ducati Corse to advance motorcycle racing technology in the 2023 season.

