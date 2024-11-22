Industrial 3D printing growth with Leading Minds Consortium

A consortium named Leading Minds was announced at Formnext this week uniting key players in the 3D printing industry.

Companies such as Ansys, EOS, HP, Materialise, Nikon SLM Solutions, Renishaw, Stratasys, and TRUMPF have come together with a shared focus on tackling challenges that hinder the adoption and scalability of 3D printing in industrial settings. As a first step, the group plans to establish a standardized framework for terminology to streamline communication within the sector.

According to the consortium, “Leading Minds represent a collective commitment to reshaping the future of manufacturing through the transformative power of 3D printing. The consortium aims to address pressing challenges faced by manufacturers today. This includes enhancing production efficiency, reducing waste, and enabling faster, more responsive supply chains. Through these efforts, the consortium will help create a more adaptable, sustainable, and versatile manufacturing ecosystem.”

Materialise booth at Formnext 2024 featuring the Leading Minds Consortium. Photo via Materialise.

A team effort to advancing industrial AM

Despite its growing recognition as a transformative tool for manufacturing, 3D printing still faces significant hurdles in broader adoption. A survey revealed that 98% of manufacturers face challenges such as high costs, integration complexities, and gaps in expertise, according to the consortium.

With the industry moving beyond questions of why to adopt 3D printing, attention has shifted to finding practical methods for seamless integration. Leading Minds was formed to address these challenges collectively, offering solutions that could benefit manufacturers across diverse fields.

Each member of the consortium brings extensive experience to the table. From advancing equipment capabilities to optimizing software for additive manufacturing, these companies have independently driven progress in the sector.

By combining their expertise, the consortium aims to make industrial 3D printing more accessible and scalable. The consortium has also expressed a willingness to welcome additional participants, further strengthening its collaborative efforts.

A key focus for the group involves addressing the inconsistencies in terminology that currently exist within the industry. Divergent language and definitions among manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers often create communication barriers, hindering collaboration and limiting the technology’s potential.

To resolve this issue, the consortium plans to develop a unified language framework that promotes clear communication and supports more effective partnerships.

By uniting industry leaders and fostering cooperation, Leading Minds hopes to address the obstacles limiting the broader adoption of 3D printing. The consortium’s efforts are designed to pave the way for smoother integration and position the technology as a vital component of modern industrial manufacturing.

The Leading Minds Consortium. Photo via HP 3D Printing.

Overcoming barriers in industrial 3D printing

Away from Leading Minds, collective efforts were also made by other entities to tackle barriers in industrial 3D printing. Last year, ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) expanded its Consortium for Materials Data and Standardization (CMDS) program, adding members such as ASTRO Mechanical Testing Laboratory, Dyndrite, Sandvik, and others.

Focused on accelerating the industrialization and full adoption of AM technologies, the CMDS develops robust material datasets and standards to streamline integration into industrial workflows. By collaborating on workstreams for Laser Powder Bed Fusion, Binder Jetting, and data management, members gain exclusive access to datasets that drive innovation and consistency across industries like aerospace, energy, and medical.

On another note, Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced the National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing, aiming to capture 5% of the global 3D printing market by 2025. By contributing $1 billion to the GDP, the strategy aligns with the country’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, emphasizing technological self-reliance and innovation in manufacturing.

A key focus is fostering domestic production capabilities across the additive manufacturing value chain. Efforts are directed at reducing import dependency, strengthening intellectual property rights, and promoting research and development to position India as a global hub for advanced manufacturing. Having established the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) in Hyderabad, the entity is central to these objectives, acting as a bridge between academia, industries, and policymakers.

Challenges such as high capital costs, global competition, and limited awareness of 3D printing are being addressed through targeted measures. Skill development programs and early integration of 3D printing concepts into education aim to build a robust talent pipeline. In addition, industry-academia collaborations are set to drive innovation, while incentives for start-ups encourage the adoption of indigenous 3D printing technologies.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the Leading Minds Consortium. Photo via HP 3D Printing.