INDO-MIM Qualifies Continuum Powders’ OptiPowder Ni718 on HP Metal Jet S100

U.S.-based metal powder producer Continuum Powders announced that INDO-MIM, a U.S.-based additive manufacturing service provider, has qualified its OptiPowder Ni718 material for use on the HP Metal Jet S100 binder jet system.

During testing, INDO-MIM produced sintered components with densities above 98% of theoretical values, consistent hardness measurements (74–79 HR15N), and tightly controlled carbon levels (0.013–0.014%) across multiple runs. These results demonstrate that OptiPowder Ni718 meets the performance requirements needed for demanding applications.

“Qualifying Ni718 on the HP Metal Jet S100 is a major step forward for binder jet adoption in high-performance industries,” said Jag Holla, Sr. VP Marketing, INDO-MIM Additive Technologies. “This milestone demonstrates INDO-MIM’s commitment to advancing binder jetting into production and enabling our customers to benefit from scalable, cost-effective solutions for superalloy components.”

OptiPowder 718 test blocks printed by INDO-MIM. Photo via Continuum Powders.

Material Performance and Analysis

Metallographic evaluation confirmed that OptiPowder Ni718 possesses the powder characteristics necessary to produce dense, high-quality binder jet parts. The analysis revealed the expected gamma phase microstructure, essential for maintaining Ni718’s strength and oxidation resistance at high temperatures.

“This qualification is an important milestone not just for INDO-MIM, but for the wider adoption of binder jetting,” said Dr. Mukund Nagaraj, Senior Manager – Additive Manufacturing Operations, INDO-MIM Inc. “By combining our production expertise with Continuum’s U.S.-based, environmentally friendly powders, we’re showing that binder jet can deliver complex, high-value components with the consistency and performance our customers expect.”

Continuum Powders OptiPowder M247. Image via Continuum Powders.

Implications for Industry

Ni718 is widely used in aerospace, defense, and energy applications for its ability to perform under extreme conditions. The successful qualification of OptiPowder Ni718 on binder jet systems enables scalable production of high-performance components while taking advantage of the technology’s speed and cost efficiencies.

“Achieving this milestone with INDO-MIM on a HP Metal Jet S100 system represents a breakthrough for binder jet adoption in aerospace, defense, and energy,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “Our OptiPowder line is designed for high repeatability and performance, and this qualification demonstrates its readiness for the most demanding applications while achieving significant positive environmental impact and securing US sourcing for powder and parts.”

Material Qualification

Across the additive manufacturing sector, companies are increasingly prioritizing material qualification to ensure reliability, traceability, and scalability.

In July, Velo3D, a U.S.-based metal 3D printer manufacturer, announced it is advancing its material qualification process for C103 Niobium and Ti-6Al-4V Titanium powders manufactured by Amaero Ltd, a manufacturer of high-value specialty alloy powders. This decision follows the successful completion of a key testing milestone conducted by Auburn University’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME).

In March, PyroGenesis, a Canadian metal powder producer, officially confirmed Boeing as the aerospace OEM in its Ti64 metal powder qualification process, ending months of speculation. The company’s Ti64 “coarse” metal powder successfully met Boeing’s technical standards, positioning PyroGenesis in the final stages of the approval process.

