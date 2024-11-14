Incus to Unveil the New Hammer Evo35 LMM 3D Printer at Formnext 2024

Austrian engineering firm and OEM Incus GmbH has introduced the Hammer Evo35, a redesign of its Hammer Lab35 Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) 3D printer.

Set to be unveiled for the first time next week during Formnext 2024, the system has been updated to offer improved production capabilities and industrial performance for professional applications. Its compact footprint makes it ideal for manufacturing environments with limited space, allowing it to integrate into most industrial workflows.

The Evo35 features key upgrades that differentiate the system from its predecessor. This includes an overhaul of the 3D printer architecture and projector unit, an updated climate control system, and new software capabilities.

According to Incus, this redesign and name change reflects the company’s ‘commitment to innovation and adaptability in the rapidly evolving world of additive manufacturing.’

“We are proud to introduce the Hammer Evo35, a reflection of our ongoing dedication to advancing metal additive manufacturing,” commented Incus CEO, Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler.

He added that the redesign combines the advantages of the company’s LMM technology with new features that “increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety, while maintaining the superior quality our customers expect.”

Visitors to Formnext 2024 will be able to view the Hammer Evo35 3D printer at the Incus booth, located in Hall 11.1, E59.

The Hammer Evo35 3D printer. Image via Incus.

Introducing the Hammer Evo35 LMM 3D printer

Incus was founded in 2019 in the R&D lab of ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz, a spin-out of TU Wein. Its LMM technology is based on vat polymerization techniques such as stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP). However, it differs from these more conventional technologies by processing materials that contain metal particles. The 3D printed parts are debound and sintered to create solid metal parts, similar to metal binder jetting and FDM techniques that use metal-infused filament.

Incus’ technology can process materials containing metal particles as small as 20 µm in size and is compatible with “unweldable” metals. LMM reportedly improves production health and safety by avoiding airborne powders, heightens production accuracy, and offers faster 3D printing speeds.

The company’s newly updated Hammer Evo35 3D printer is designed for production applications beyond research and development. It features a new CNC-grade machine frame, mechanics and the latest generation of projector units. This overhaul of the 3D printer’s architecture reportedly guarantees industrial standards in usability and durability.

According to Incus, the new projector system further enhances the benefits offered by LMM technology. It optimizes metal 3D printing resolution and surface finish and unlocks a larger build area.

The upgraded Evo35 also boasts an improved climate control system for the build chamber, guaranteeing part quality and ensuring 3D print jobs are successful in all production environments. A new software architecture has also been integrated into the 3D printer. This industrial interface reportedly streamlines communication with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, further enhancing the additive manufacturing experience.

Incus LMM 3D printed part. Photo via Incus.

New resin 3D printers at Formnext 2024

With around 860 exhibitors and 55,000 square metres of exhibition space, Formnext 2024, running from 19-22 November in Frankfurt, is set to feature a plethora of new 3D printer launches. Among these, several new stereolithography-based systems will be unveiled on the show floor.

During the event, 3D Systems will introduce its new high-speed PSLA 270 SLA 3D printer, along with Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400 post-processing units. The new industrial resin 3D printer reportedly combines the speed and precision of projector-based SLA technology to fabricate mid-sized, high-quality parts with consistent mechanical properties. Compatible with this new 3D printer, 3D Systems’ new Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White materials are optimized for applications like wind tunnel testing, tools, and fixtures.

Also exhibiting at Formnext 2024 is the industrial 3D printing company Supernova. During the show, Supernova will be showcasing its new Pulse Production Platform for high-viscosity resin 3D printing. It will also debut its Viscogels portfolio – photopolymer materials that match the properties of injection molding.

Supernova claims its new products will reduce tooling costs, improve customization capabilities, and enhance 3D printing productivity for batch production of end-use parts. According to CEO Roger Antunez, the new offerings seek to stem the unrivalled market growth of low-cost, Chinese-made 3D printers from companies like Creality and Bambu Lab. He believes Supernova’s “materials first” approach will increase the adoption of Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) technology.

