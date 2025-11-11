Incus Reveals Hammer Pro25, Expanding Metal Additive Manufacturing Capabilities for Production

Austrian metal AM company Incus GmbH will showcase its latest breakthrough, the Hammer Pro25 3D printer at Formnext 2025, taking place from November 18-21 in Frankfurt.

Designed for manufacturers who demand precision, reliability, and scale, the new system marks a major step forward in bringing metal additive manufacturing to true industrial production.

Hammer Pro25. Image via Incus.

The Hammer Pro25 is built around a clear goal: to make the leap from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing as smooth and efficient as possible. For many companies, that jump remains one of the toughest challenges in metal AM. Achieving consistent, high-precision results across large production runs has often meant trade-offs in speed, scalability, or part quality. Incus set out to eliminate those compromises.

“With the Hammer Pro25, we enable our customers to fully leverage the advantages of additive manufacturing – especially in industries with short development cycles,” said Gerald Mitteramskogler, CEO of Incus. “They can produce functional parts directly, realize complex designs without compromise, and drastically shorten development times. This not only gives them a competitive edge, but also allows them to bring their products to market faster and more efficiently.”

Engineering industrial precision without compromise

To achieve that, the Hammer Pro25 combines exceptional precision with a large, automated production platform, delivering what Incus describes as true industrial-grade performance. Many metal 3D printers can achieve accuracy; few can maintain it at scale. By integrating automation and process control throughout the system, Incus enables users to scale up production without losing the stability and repeatability that define high-end manufacturing.

Unlike conventional systems that focus on either fine detail or throughput, the Hammer Pro25 is designed to do both. It features a spacious build platform, automated material handling, and supports continuous, lights-out operation. Its plug-and-production setup allows for fast, seamless integration into existing workflows, ensuring manufacturers can boost productivity without overhauling their infrastructure.

Hammer Pro25. Image via Incus.

At its core is Incus’s proprietary Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) process, which captures even the smallest design intricacies while delivering smooth surface finishes that rival traditional manufacturing. The technology makes it possible to take a design from prototype to production using the same validated parameters, preserving quality and speeding up time to market.

The system also introduces a clever innovation: dual scrolling projectors that extend the build area without any loss of resolution. Larger parts and multiple components can now be printed simultaneously with uncompromising precision.

“The scrolling technology lets us scale up productivity intelligently,” said Gerald Mitteramskogler, CEO of Incus. “We can print bigger, faster, and more efficiently — all without compromising precision.”

The Hammer Pro25 delivers a material throughput of up to 980 cm³ per hour and a 25 µm lateral resolution, supporting two simultaneous print platforms. With a build volume of 200 × 204.55 × 140 mm and adjustable layer thicknesses between 10 and 100 µm, it’s adaptable enough for everything from research and small-batch production to large-scale manufacturing. After sintering, components achieve a surface roughness of Ra 2 µm, often eliminating post-processing altogether.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the system is engineered for uninterrupted performance. Features like automated material refilling and part removal ensure a smooth, continuous workflow, while integration with the Evo printers creates a complete, end-to-end production ecosystem. The result is a significant reduction in cost per part and a path toward MIM-like quality with the flexibility of additive design.

Even as the Hammer Pro25 prepares to make its public debut, Incus is already looking ahead. The company is exploring greyscale printing to offer finer control over material distribution and part density.

Hammer Pro25. Image via Incus.

Specifications and Technical Aspects

Interested customers can request a quote from Incus to learn more about pricing details.

Parameter Specification Lateral resolution 25 µm Building volume (x, y, z) 200 × 204.55 × 140 mm Layer thickness 10 – 100 µm Projector type Two scrolling projectors Material throughput Up to 980 cm³/h Feedstock reloading Automatic Printer dimensions (w, d, h) 1600 × 1060 × 2020 mm

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Hammer Pro25. Image via Incus.