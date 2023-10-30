IN3DTEC to showcase metal 3D printing capabilities and digital manufacturing solutions at Formnext 2023

China-based additive manufacturing service provider IN3DTEC has announced its participation in Formnext 2023, from November 7 – 10.

At Formnext, IN3DTEC will showcase its metal 3D printing capabilities, including aluminum, stainless steel, maraging steel, titanium, and Inconel alloy, among others. Additionally, the company will demonstrate its digital manufacturing technologies for large-volume products using materials such as ABS, PLA, PETG, ASA, Nylon, PC, PEEK, and ULTEM through various methods. Secure a free ticket and schedule an onsite meeting with IN3DTEC (Only 15 free tickets are available.)

“We are delighted to participate in Formnext 2023,” said Lukas Wang, COO of IN3DTEC. “This event presents an exceptional platform for us to engage with the 3D printing community, foster idea exchange, and highlight our recent accomplishments in additive manufacturing. We are eager to demonstrate how our digital manufacturing solutions can accelerate and enhance the prototyping process for product engineers, making it more efficient and cost-effective.”

IN3DTEC provides prototyping and on-demand production. Photo via IN3DTEC.

A one-stop solution for prototyping and on-demand production with industrial 3D printing

Founded in 2014, the Shanghai-based firm has expanded with branches in Hong Kong, Suzhou, and Shenzhen. Its comprehensive technology offerings include 3D Scanning, Industrial 3D Printing, Reverse Engineering, CNC Machining, Vacuum Casting, Injection Molding, Die Casting, and various manufacturing services.

This broad spectrum of capabilities allows the company to serve as a one-stop solution for prototyping and on-demand production needs. Progressing over the years, the company introduced its online 3D printing service just last year. This service includes DMLS, SLM, SLS, SLA, FDM, and MJF technologies, which made headlines for its affordability and industrial-quality 3D printing.

IN3DTEC has introduced novel solutions that have transformed manufacturing processes and expanded design possibilities. Its industrial 3D printing services have been applied in various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, robotics, energy, healthcare, and consumer goods. IN3DTEC’s participation will showcase its technologies and a forward-thinking vision that will contribute to shaping the industry’s future, says the company.

Tailored to diverse applications, meeting ISO standards

Boasting over 300 pieces of equipment, IN3DTEC’s online digital management system swiftly generates 3D printing quotes within seconds for its customers. Notably, the company can deliver 3D prints in as little as one day, underscoring its commitment to rapid and efficient production. IN3DTEC offers a range of solutions tailored to diverse applications, spanning implants and dental components for the medical field, housing and automotive gears, oil & gas pipes, impellers, and lattice structures for transportation and aerospace sectors. All metal prints meet ISO standard quality assurance criteria.

IN3DTEC’s technology portfolio includes industrial 3D printing, Vacuum Casting, CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Sheet Metal Fabrication, and a variety of other manufacturing services. Wang, discussing IN3DTEC’s 3D printing business, highlighted its significance as a vital component of the company’s comprehensive manufacturing services.

Additionally, IN3DTEC’s digital production system offers instant quotes to customers for 3D printing and CNC services.

