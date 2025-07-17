IN-VISION launches evaluation kits for Texas Instruments’ 4K and 2K DLP chipsets

IN-VISION Technologies AG, an Austrian optics company and Design House Partner of Texas Instruments, has launched new high-performance electronic subsystems for the native 4K and 2K DLP chipsets, expanding access to advanced digital micromirror device (DMD) technology for developers and researchers across sectors such as 3D printing, lithography, and biotechnology.

The open hardware platforms are now available to all users working with the DLP991U (4K) and DLP9000X (2K) chipsets. These chipsets are designed for high-speed, high-resolution dynamic exposure systems, and IN-VISION’s modular boards offer features such as ultra-fast optical interfaces, flexible cabling, and user-programmable FPGAs.

“We are taking this step as part of our mission to provide open platforms for all users who want to utilize advanced photonics with DLP technology,” said Florian Zangerl, CEO of IN-VISION. He emphasized that the new kits remove the burden of developing custom electronics and are suitable for both R&D and production environments.

High-speed performance and user programmability

The subsystems feature a controller board module with 7/8 GB DDR4 RAM, supporting up to 7,710 (4K) or 14,680 (2K) preloaded 1-bit patterns. They offer dual communication interfaces, 1G Ethernet and PCIe 3.0 x4, capable of streaming at up to 2,891 fps (4K) or 6,290 fps (2K). Additionally, the system includes electrical and optical I/O options for flexible triggering, along with fast setup and seamless integration.

An open FPGA platform allows users to implement custom code to fine-tune performance and adapt the system to specific applications. This flexibility positions the kits as versatile tools for emerging and established DLP workflows.

DLP Development Kit. Photo via IN-VISION.

Integrated software ecosystem

IN-VISION is also providing a full software suite designed to simplify integration and commissioning. The offering includes PanOS (a Linux-based operating system), PanAPI (a control and parameterization interface), and PanGUI (a graphical demo tool). These enable users to quickly deploy and optimize exposure processes in fields ranging from patterned biomedical illumination to industrial maskless lithography.

About IN-VISION

IN-VISION Technologies AG, headquartered in Guntramsdorf, Austria, is a developer and manufacturer of precision optical systems for industrial applications. The company is a Design House Partner of Texas Instruments and specializes in DLP-based projection systems, particularly in the UV spectrum. IN-VISION maintains production in Austria and operates R&D centers in both Austria and Boston, USA.

The DLP development kits are available immediately. More details are available on the company’s website.

CEO Florian Zangerl and CTO Christof Hieger. Photo via Thomas Topf for In-Vision.

High-resolution photonic systems in 3D printing

IN-VISION’s new DLP development kits continue the company’s trajectory toward advancing high-resolution photonic systems, following its earlier release of the Avatar native 4K UV light engine designed to meet industrial 3D printing demands for speed and precision. More broadly, the additive manufacturing industry has seen increasing experimentation with programmable light projection methods, including with recent innovations like a MEMS-driven holographic printing system showcasing how real-time, high-speed light modulation is shaping the next generation of volumetric and lithographic additive manufacturing technologies.

