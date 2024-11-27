Improved Windform Composites with CRP’s latest vapor smoothing process

Italy-based 3D printing company CRP Technology has introduced vapor smoothing into its production processes, delivering enhanced surface quality and mechanical properties of 3D printed parts created using Windform composites.

This post-processing solution seals micro-porosities in Windform composites, enhancing both surface resilience and quality to meet the stringent standards of industries such as aerospace, automotive, and motorsport.

As per CRP Technology, Vapor smoothing offers a surface finish comparable to plastic injection molding, delivering flexibility in its application. It can be applied directly to Windform parts or paired with manual finishing techniques to achieve a ‘flawless’ surface.

Combining the two often eliminates the need for painting, reducing both costs and weight while preserving exceptional aesthetic and functional quality. As a stand-alone service, vapor smoothing is also available for existing Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) parts, with notable enhancements for black-colored components.

“We integrated this service to elevate the parts we produce in Windform while preserving the mechanical excellence for which these materials are known,” says Franco Cevolini, CEO and CTO of CRP Technology. “For applications requiring aesthetics, durability, and weight efficiency, vapor smoothing provides a distinct advantage on parts that are already world-class, thanks to Windform. In contrast, some 3D printing service providers use vapor smoothing simply to make lower-grade parts more acceptable.”

Enhanced parts with CRP’s vapor smoothing. Image via CRP Technology.

Elevating Windform applications with vapor smoothing

Vapor smoothing is particularly useful for industries that demand high-performance components with both functional and aesthetic excellence, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical applications.

CRP Technology’s expanded post-processing services now offer clients an end-to-end manufacturing solution. The process begins with additive manufacturing and progresses through optional CNC machining for high-precision detailing before rigorous quality checks ensure consistent reliability. This comprehensive approach reinforces CRP Technology’s ability to deliver parts that meet stringent form and function requirements.

Applications in motorsport benefit from reduced surface roughness, which improves aerodynamics by optimizing airflow and boosting performance. For aerospace, the process ensures precision and durability in components exposed to extreme operating conditions, aligning with the mission-critical demands of the sector.

These developments demonstrate the versatility of vapor smoothing in addressing the unique requirements of industries that rely on high-performing, lightweight materials.

Post-processed 3D printed part. Image via CRP Technology.

Innovative post-processing solutions

CRP Technology isn’t the only one possessing post-processing solutions in its portfolio. In a recent news, DyeMansion reported its Powerfuse S vapor smoothing technology is gaining traction across the 3D printing industry as service bureaus like Forecast 3D, FKM, Hasenauer & Hesser, and RapidCenter adopt its eco-friendly capabilities.

By replacing PFAS-based solvents with sustainable alternatives, Powerfuse S reduces emissions, safety infrastructure needs, and regulatory burdens, while ensuring consistent quality for intricate geometries.

Its closed-loop system curbs environmental impact and meets FDA and EU food safety standards, enabling access to regulated markets. As more companies join DyeMansion’s Production Partner network, the shift toward greener solutions highlights the industry’s growing commitment to sustainable and responsible manufacturing practices.

Last year, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) launched the PostPro SFX, a compact desktop chemical vapor smoothing machine designed for a wide range of 3D printing users, from desktop to industrial-grade systems. With an 11-liter chamber, it supports materials like Nylons, with plans to expand to TPUs and TPEs.

Utilizing patent-pending PostPro Pure solvent in disposable cartridges, it emphasizes sustainability and user convenience. Unveiled at Formnext 2023, the PostPro SFX integrates automation through Saint-Gobain’s recipe software, offering a streamlined, eco-friendly post-processing solution.

