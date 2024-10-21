Improved satellite production with INTAMSYS AM technologies

French governmental space agency, the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) is utilizing INTAMSYS’ AM technologies to enhance its space technology capabilities.

The Realization and Integration (RI) department of the CNES specializes in the assembly and testing of satellites, as well as developing tools and means to facilitate the assembly and testing in CNES’ clean rooms before launch (e.g. integration frames, multi-purpose trolley, lifting device, etc.). These clean rooms maintain precise conditions to ensure a stable environment for the satellite components.

“The impressive ease of use and high print quality of INTAMSYS 3D Printers have greatly contributed to our workflow by meeting our challenges perfectly. Now, we can utilize the entire range of INTAMSYS materials with a click-and-print functionality. Additionally, CADvision, INTAMSYS Partner, is highly responsive and provides a great local support, allowing for joint development of improvements to both the machine and software, further enhancing the efficiency and workflow,” says Theodore Froissart, Mechanical Integration Manager at The National Centre for Space Studies.

Founded in 1961, the CNES conducts research, designs, and operates space missions, and promotes the development of space technologies within Europe and internationally.

CNES Additive Manufacturing Laboratory. Photo via CNES and INTAMSYS.

3D printing for faster satellite tooling

To produce these tools and means such as integration frames, multi-purpose trolley, the use of FFF 3D printing method with innovative polymer materials has been increasingly employed at the CNES. Initially starting with a single-material printer in 2014, the CNES’ additive manufacturing laboratory has rapidly evolved due to high demand and the number of parts to be produced.

According to the company, the INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 610HT is the first INTAMSYS 3D printer that has been integrated into CNES’ space studies. Later on, FUNMAT PRO 410 was also added recently to complement its current range of printers within the same laboratory.

The FUNMAT PRO 610HT 3D printer. Photo via INTAMSYS.

Before integrating additive manufacturing, CNES faced several challenges with traditional manufacturing methods, particularly in qualifying materials for use in clean rooms and satellite testing. Additionally, the long design and manufacturing cycles required to produce a tool was impacting the efficiency.

By leveraging 3D printing, CNES is able to streamline this process to a single day, enabling rapid prototyping and design iterations, which ease the process of testing and satellite assembly.

According to the company, the adoption of the INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 610HT has allowed CNES to use any material it wants, such as PolyCarbonate, PEEK and ULTEM, crucial for manufacturing complex tools required for satellite testing.

The capabilities of the FUNMAT PRO 610HT have significantly improved the efficiency. Even when using highly specific materials such as PEEK-ESD, developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), CNES can still use the INTAMSYS PEEK profile in INTAMSUITE NEO (INTAMSYS’s slicer) by adjusting a few parameters only. This small adjustment allows the first parts to be ready for printing.

CNES explores novel applications in satellite testing

The applications that CNES has developed are varied. These range from simple clean room tools to complex structural tooling for satellite testing, including thermal cycling, shock, and vibration tests before launch.

The stratospheric drone structure is one of these complex aerospace applications that requires ideal conditions for vacuum chambers and testing environments. The part was printed in one piece using ULTEMTM 9085 material on the FUNMAT PRO 610HT 3D printer. Thanks to the 3D printer’s 610 x 508 x 508 mm build volume and 300°C constant chamber temperature, facilitated by a high-temperature thermal system, the part was accurately 3D printed.

CNES says, the stratospheric drone structure has been designed to be placed under stratospheric balloons for validation tests. Consequently, CNES had to test the part in different environments, simulating conditions with thin to no atmosphere, to ensure suitability for extreme conditions.

The Stratospheric Drone Structure. Photo via CNES and INTAMSYS.

During the prototype testing process, the design was qualified by mechanical engineers at CNES. While in the same test, the material ULTEMTM 9085 was also qualified, confirming its compatibility inside vacuum chambers without outgassing, a crucial element for maintaining an ideal optic performance.

In addition to the low outgassing properties, ULTEMTM for aerospace is also crucial due to its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and high thermal resistance, making it ideal for manufacturing components subjected to extreme conditions in space.

Another notable project where 3D printing has been used is the MMX Rover, an alliance between CNES, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). MMX, short for Martian Moons eXploration, is a small rover designed to explore Mars’ largest moon, Phobos. For this project, the team is utilizing 3D printing for creating, assembling, and testing the rover’s parts.

The MMX Rover project. Photo via CNES.

Moving forward, CNES intends to enhance its additive manufacturing technology while striving to maximize the benefits of 3D printing for space exploration.

Featured image shows CNES Additive Manufacturing Laboratory. Photo via CNES and INTAMSYS.