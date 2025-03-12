Improved and faster wound healing by 3D printing fat tissue

Researchers at Pusan National University (PNU) have developed a way to 3D print fat tissue that could speed up wound healing, offering potential relief for patients with chronic injuries and burns.

Published in Advanced Functional Materials, this study looks at how engineered fat tissue can support skin regeneration by mimicking the natural properties of adipose cells. The first thing that comes to mind about fat is that it’s just something the body stores, but that’s not all.

Fat also releases signaling molecules that help repair tissue, making it an essential part of the body’s recovery process. But replicating fat tissue in a lab has been difficult because traditional methods often fail to keep fat cells functioning properly.

One of the reasons is that preadipocytes, the cells that eventually turn into fat, tend to spread rather than form the lipid droplets they need to work effectively. To solve this, the team led by Assistant Professor Byoung Soo Kim created a specialized bioink that provides fat cells with the right environment to develop and function.

The conditions for 3D bioprinting of adipose tissues involved the use of adipose-derived decellularized extracellular matrix and alginate as a hybrid ink. Image via PNU.

Structuring bioprinted fat for stability and function

This bioink is made from a mix of 1% adipose-derived extracellular matrix and 0.5% alginate, which helps prevent the cells from migrating too much while encouraging them to mature into fully formed fat cells.

The researchers also found that to keep these engineered fat cells working properly, they need to be small, under 600 μm in diameter, so they can get enough oxygen and nutrients. They also discovered that keeping the fat units within 1000 μm of each other encourages better fat formation through paracrine signaling, where cells communicate by releasing signaling molecules.

To test whether this worked outside the lab, the team combined their engineered fat tissue with dermal modules to create a functional skin substitute, which they then implanted into mice with skin wounds. The results were encouraging.

Wounds treated with the bioprinted tissue healed more quickly, with better skin regeneration, improved tissue remodeling, and increased blood vessel growth. Lab tests also showed that the tissue influenced key proteins involved in skin cell migration, such as MMP2, COL1A1, KRT5, and ITGB1, which helped speed up the healing process.

Lead author Jae-Seong Lee points out that traditional fat grafting procedures often struggle with low survival rates, meaning the transferred fat cells do not always last. “Our hybrid bioinks enhance endocrine function and cell viability,” potentially overcoming these limitations.” making it a potential alternative to existing treatments.

According to the team, chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sores, and burns are notoriously difficult to treat, often resisting conventional therapies. This research presents a possible alternative by addressing the challenges of fat grafting and improving cell viability.

Patients with diabetes, who are at high risk of foot ulcers and related complications, and burn victims requiring extensive skin grafts could particularly benefit from this approach.

The role of bioprinting in skin regeneration

The development of bioprinted skin has been gaining momentum, with researchers exploring its potential for medical applications. These engineered skin models can be used for studying diseases, evaluating new treatments, and novel animal testing alternatives in research.

T&R Biofab has deployed its 3D printing technology to create implants for a range of surgical procedures. Image via Biofab.

For example, the NOVOPLASM consortium previously created cold plasma technology as a way to treat infections in burns and skin grafts. Similarly, scientists at the University of Birmingham and the University of Huddersfield have been developing SLAM 3D bioprinting as a potential method for treating chronic wounds.

Beyond Earth, space researchers have also been investigating how 3D printed skin could be beneficial in microgravity. In 2022, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) successfully created bioprinted bandages using their own cells, which could offer a way to treat injuries during long space missions.

Back on the ground, a team at Cornell University designed a biomaterial that closely replicates the properties of natural human skin. This biohybrid composite, made by combining collagen with a ‘zwitterionic’ hydrogel, offers improved flexibility, biocompatibility, and softness, making it a promising material for future regenerative treatments.

