Impossible Objects Launches World’s Fastest 3D Printer in Europe

Impossible Objects, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in high-speed industrial 3D printers and composite materials, has announced the European commercial availability of its flagship CBAM 25 3D printer. Following its global debut in June, the CBAM 25 aims to transform additive manufacturing by enabling mass production with unprecedented speed and material capabilities.

The company’s approach differs fundamentally from traditional 3D printing methods. Robert Swartz, the company’s founder and chairman, explained, “We’ve developed a new way of 3D printing that leverages advanced composite materials to produce parts several times stronger than those made with conventional techniques. Our goal is to meet production needs by delivering better parts that rival CNC machining in cost and throughput.”

A composite part 3D printed using the CBAM 25 in just 10 seconds. Photo via Impossible Objects.

Capable of printing a sixty-micron thick part layer every four seconds, the CBAM 25 significantly outpaces existing 3D printing technologies. This performance translates to a speed 15 times faster than HP’s Multi Jet Fusion and substantially quicker than Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM). The printer uses Composite-Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) technology to produce composite parts from materials like carbon fiber, fiberglass, nylon, and PEEK.

Steve Hoover, CEO of Impossible Objects, highlighted the strong interest at Formnext in Frankfurt: “We engaged with manufacturers across key sectors who were impressed by the machine’s speed and its ability to produce strong, precise parts without warping or shrinkage. This marks a significant step toward making high-volume 3D printing a reality.”

The CBAM 25 by Impossible Objects. Photo via Impossible Objects.

Industry Trends Toward High-Speed Production

The launch of the CBAM 25 aligns with broader industry efforts to increase productivity and reliability in additive manufacturing. Metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions recently unveiled redesigned versions of its SLM 280, SLM 280 Production Series, and SLM 500 machines. These updated systems feature advanced recoater brushes, permanent filter modules, and powerful 700W lasers. With a guaranteed minimum uptime of 85% and reports of exceeding 90% uptime, these machines aim to streamline workflows and enhance performance in metal 3D printing.

In another development, Nano Dimension—a supplier of additively manufactured electronics and advanced multi-material 3D printing solutions—introduced the Exa 250vx Micro 3D Printer at Formnext. Targeting the production of high-resolution micro parts with enhanced throughput, the Exa 250vx utilizes Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology. It offers a build volume of 100mm x 100mm x 70mm and a resolution of 7.6 µm, surpassing previous limitations and addressing the need for larger, intricate micro components in industries such as electronics, healthcare, and jewelry.

Nano Dimension Exa 250vx Micro 3D Printer. Photo via Nano Dimension.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured Image shows the CBAM 25 by Impossible Objects. Photo via Impossible Objects.