Impact Innovations Installs 100+ Cold Spray Systems Across 30+ Countries

Impact Innovations, German cold spray AM specialist, has reached a key milestone by installing over 100 Cold Spray systems across more than 30 countries. In Q2 2025 alone, the company delivered eight new EvoCSII units, marking a record-breaking quarter and expanding its global footprint. These systems were deployed in countries including Germany, the United States, China, India, Australia, and South Korea.

The new installations serve a wide spectrum of industries—ranging from aerospace and additive manufacturing to electrical engineering, induction cookware, and industrial research. Notably, one system was adapted for mobile use to support on-site ship component repairs, underscoring the versatility of Cold Spray in both production and maintenance settings.

Impact Innovations Installs 100+ Cold Spray Systems. Image via Impact Innovations.

Advancing Cold Spray Technology

Impact Innovations’ Cold Spray systems are designed to support from laboratory research to full-scale industrial output. With deposition efficiency reaching up to 99.8%, and over 150 adjustable process parameters, the systems offer users a high level of control and reproducibility.

At the core of this offering is the latest-generation EvoCSII, which features enhanced sensor integration for improved monitoring and process stability. Its updated architecture enables the consistent production of cold-sprayed coatings with improved reliability and precision.

EvoCSII. Image via Impact Innovations.

Impact also offers optional components to improve cold spray system performance and productivity. For the Cold Spray Gun, accessories enable internal coating, central injection of fine or heat-sensitive powders, spray jet adjustment, and help prevent nozzle clogging. For the Powder Feeder, add-ons allow fast powder container changes and synchronized operation of two feeders with the same or different materials. Additional components also ensure stable gas supply and allow measurement of powder flowability and bulk density.

Large-Format Metal 3D Printing Sees Global Expansion

Beyond Impact Innovations, other key players in the AM sector are also reaching sales milestones.

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies announced it has surpassed 150 global sales of its meter-scale metal 3D printing systems. These high-capacity machines—designed to produce components over one meter in size—are now operational across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Industrial users from a range of sectors have adopted the systems, reporting gains in productivity, performance, and cost-efficiency.

Similarly, Eplus3D recently announced it has delivered over 100 “super-meter” metal LPBF 3D printers globally. Nearly 40 of these systems—including the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250—feature build volumes exceeding one meter in all three axes (X, Y, and Z). Eplus3D states that these figures affirm its leadership in the large-format, multi-laser metal 3D printing segment and highlight a broader industry shift toward multi-laser configurations in metal additive manufacturing.

