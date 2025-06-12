ICF Nuclear Fusion and 3D printing at Italian Energy agency

Italian energy research agency ENEA (Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development) has published new results showing how finely-architected precisely engineered additively manufactured foams behave when struck by high-power nanosecond laser pulses. Described in a 4 June 2025 arXiv pre-print by Mattia Cipriani et al., the work pairs experiments on ENEA’s 40 J “ABC” Nd:glass laser at the Frascati Research Centre, Italy, with full 3D FLASH radiation-hydrodynamics simulations to quantify ablation speeds and laser-scattering mechanisms critical to future inertial-confinement-fusion (ICF) target design.

ICF is a method of achieving nuclear fusion by using intense energy bursts (usually lasers or particle beams) to rapidly compress and heat a small fuel pellet, typically made of deuterium and tritium, two isotopes of hydrogen.

This study underscores a pivotal shift: additive manufacturing isn’t just a prototyping tool: it’s now being validated as a precision-engineered material route for high-energy physics. The agreement between full-physics simulations and physical diagnostics marks a step toward predictive fusion design using micro-AM.

Join AM leaders at AMAA 2025 to discuss the future of Aerospace, Space, and Defence.

High-intensity irradiation

The research team collaborated with the Laser Nanophotonics Group at Vilnius University (Lithuania) to fabricate 500 µm-wide log-pile lattices via two-photon-polymerization (2PP) laser direct writing. Printed in SZ2080 hybrid photopolymer and held in stereolithography-printed fixtures, the structures featured 39 µm filament spacing, 14 µm strut diameters, and a bulk density of 0.35 g cm⁻³.

Single 5 ns, 1054 nm pulses were focused to 50 µm or 100 µm spots, delivering intensities from 1.3 × 10¹⁴ W cm⁻² to 7 × 10¹⁴ W cm⁻² through target thicknesses of 100–400 µm. Time-resolved diagnostics included streak-camera imaging, fast photodiodes for reflected/transmitted light, and visible spectroscopy to monitor laser-plasma instabilities.

Simulations validate “erosion-wave” model

Four FLASH runs reproduced the exact lattice geometry and laser cone, revealing two limiting cases: beams centered on filament crossings (“C”) and on through-holes (“H”). Channeling in the H geometry caused rapid volumetric heating and earlier breakthrough, whereas C shots ablated more slowly. Predicted erosion-wave breakout times of 6.4–9.4 ns translated to velocities between 24 µm ns⁻¹ and 31 µm ns⁻¹, respectivel.

Streak images confirmed average erosion speeds of 25 µm ns⁻¹ at lower intensity and 29 µm ns⁻¹ at peak intensity, squarely within simulation bounds. Near-zero transmission and highly variable reflectivity pointed to strong in-lattice scattering, while time-integrated spectra captured two-plasmon-decay emission, underlining the complex density gradients inside the expanding foam.

Experimental layout of ENEA’s ABC Nd:glass laser campaign, showing fast-photodiode, streak-camera and spectrometer positions. Image via ENEA / Cipriani et al

Why it matters

Designer foams promise to tame laser imprinting, boost absorption, and host advanced “wetted-foam” fuel layers in direct-drive ICF capsules. By showing quantitative agreement between experiment and first-principles 3D simulation, the ENEA–Vilnius study validates both the manufacturing route and the modelling tools needed to engineer next-generation fusion targets.

Standardization and high-speed upgrades push two-photon polymerization toward production

2PP has rapidly matured since ENEA first conceived its architected-foam target campaign. In 2024, a TU Wien–Caltech–UpNano team established the first bulk-specimen mechanical benchmarks for 2PP parts, proving the process can be qualified for demanding applications. Earlier, in 2020 Vienna-based UpNano harnessed a one-watt laser and adaptive-resolution optics to slash build times while preserving sub-micron fidelity. Together these advances frame ENEA’s latest work as part of a broader trend: micro-AM platforms are becoming fast, repeatable, and well-characterized enough to supply next-generation fusion targets and other high-performance applications.

Register for our upcoming event Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space and Defense.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the experimental layout of ENEA’s ABC Nd:glass laser campaign, showing fast-photodiode, streak-camera and spectrometer positions