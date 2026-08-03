iAM3D’s New LPW Z2500 L-DED System: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Large-format Metal AM company iAM3D has launched the LPW Z2500, a laser directed energy deposition system (L-DED) with a 2000 × 2000 × 2500 mm build envelope.

The machine is worth paying attention to for how many capabilities iAM3D is trying to consolidate into one enclosure.

The LPW Z2500, the flagship of the company’s XXL Series, runs a 6 kW fiber laser on an 8-axis platform with simultaneous 5-axis motion control. That axis count matters because it determines how much geometric complexity the system can handle in a single setup, particularly for non-planar deposition paths and internal features that would otherwise require repositioning or secondary operations.

Two Modes Under Controlled Atmosphere

All of that motion capability serves two deposition modes. The system supports both powder-fed and wire-fed laser deposition, with an integrated beam switch enabling changeover without manual intervention. iAM3D says the dual-mode configuration enables high-resolution builds and ultra-high deposition rates, though the company has not published specific figures in kilograms per hour for either mode.

Processing reactive metals with this system demands tight atmospheric control, and the LPW Z2500 addresses this with a fully enclosed argon chamber held to 10 ppm oxygen. iAM3D names titanium, Inconel, tantalum, and refractory materials as compatible, and alloy-specific qualification results will likely follow as early adopters put the system through production workflows.

The physical design of the machine is also shaped by the kinds of parts iAM3D expects customers to run. The front and rear doors open fully in a pass-through configuration, allowing workpieces longer than the machine enclosure itself to be loaded and processed.

iAM3D is targeting this at shaft, roller, and cylindrical component work specifically, with a dedicated internal diameter cladding head for bore surfaces and a separate deposition head for external cladding. That arrangement suggests the company is going after repair and surface engineering workflows alongside net-new fabrication, particularly in sectors like oil and gas and heavy engineering where component replacement costs can run into six or seven figures.

Tying together the hardware is a software stack that integrates HDR melt-pool imaging, pyrometer feedback, and live process diagnostics into a single control interface. iAM3D also references machine learning software and a process library for prototype development, though specifics on the ML model’s function, training data, and validation methodology have not been provided. The control system includes multi-level user access, event logging, and production traceability features.

What iAM3D is pitching with the LPW Z2500 is consolidation. The company is arguing that one 8-axis, dual-mode system can cover powder and wire deposition, internal and external cladding, and fabrication and repair in a single enclosure.

If the metallurgical quality and process repeatability hold up under independent scrutiny, that consolidation could meaningfully reduce capital expenditure and floor space requirements for shops running multiple large-format workflows. The target sectors iAM3D is after, from aerospace to oil and gas, will eventually require independent qualification data to validate those claims, and how quickly that evidence materializes will likely determine how fast adoption follows.

iAM3D’s LPW Z2500 L-DED System. Photo via iAM3D.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested readers can contact iAM3D to learn about pricing.

Model iAM3D XXL Series LPW Z2500 Build Volume XYZ: 2000 x 2000 x 2500 mm; Z build height with tilt/rotatepositioner: up to 1800 mm Chamber Dimensions 3750 x 3600 x 4450 mm Materials Titanium, Nickel, Cobalt, Stainless Steels, Tool Steels, Aluminum,Niobium, Tantalum, Tungsten, others Deposition Dual (Powder & Wire) Deposition Rates Powder: Up to 3 Kg/hr (cladding), 1 Kg/hr (free-form); Wire: Up to4 Kg/hr Atmosphere Control Argon, Oxygen levels: 10-50 ppm, gas purification and moisturecontrol Laser 6 KW Fiber, 200/400/600 µm optics, beam switching, backreflection protection Powder Delivery Head 4 KW ring nozzle, motorized Z, 0.5 – 5 mm melt pool, CCD camera Powder Feeder Dual 1.5 L canisters, Mass Flow Controller, synchronized start/stop Wire Delivery Head 1 – 2.4 mm diameter, breakage monitoring, optional 3.2 mm feeder Imaging System HDR camera, real-time melt pool monitoring ID Cladding Bore diameter: 85 mm min, length up to 1000 mm; options to5000 mm Motion Control Precision: 0.05 mm, CNC-controlled 5-axis, upgradable to 7-axis Monitoring Real-time thermal imaging, advanced image processing Tool Pathing Software 5-axis CAM, STL import, Mastercam & Siemens NX compatible Display & HMI Dual 600 mm screens, adjustable HMI pendant Safety 13 inert glove ports, Class 1 laser enclosure, collision monitoring(response <5 ms) Component Handling Tilt & Rotate positioner (500 kg), parts shuttle (5000 kg) Power Requirements 3-phase 400V, up to 80 kW Optional Features EHLA nozzle, WAAM head, extended warranties, custom depositionheads

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Featured image shows iAM3D’s LPW Z2500 L-DED System. Photo via iAM3D.