Hypsole bridges the gap between sports and streetwear with its new cleat guards

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

Sports footwear company Hypsole has introduced what it claims to be the “first-ever 3D printed athletic cleat guards,” named Tidal 3D Elite.

Developed with Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology, the Tidal 3D Elite cleat guards offer athletes of all levels of functionality, comfort, and protection, turning cleats into practical walking shoes. Additionally, the cleat guards are constructed using Carbon’s Elastomeric Polyurethane (EPU), a 40% bio-based material known for its superior performance compared to traditional thermoplastic polyurethanes, says the company.

Priced at $75, the Tidal 3D Elite cleat guards are and are available in two colors, Calcite Hex and Onyx Hex, with 10 unisex sizes. These guards can be purchased exclusively at Hypsole’s website, with custom unisex sizing ranges from US child’s size 1 to adult sizes for both men and women.

“Carbon’s technology was developed to bring about products that push the boundaries of what’s possible no matter the markets or industry — and Hypsole is no exception,” said Phil DeSimone, Co-Founder and Office of the CEO at Carbon.

Hypsole’s 3D printed cleat guards. Image via Hypsole.

The versatile cleat guards

According to Hypsole, the cleat guards function like detachable outsoles, allowing athletes to wear their cleats comfortably in various settings, for both on and off-the-field use. Compatible with cleats from major sports such as football, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and rugby, the Tidal 3D Elite fits a broad range of popular cleat models.

By merging style and functionality, the Tidal 3D. Elite was meticulously crafted to resemble a sneaker when paired with an athlete’s cleat. While ensuring a secure hold during movement, these guards are shaped to follow the natural contours of typical cleat designs. Its adjustable button-and-strap system lets athletes personalize the fit to suit various cleat heights and widths. Additionally, a heel notch provides easy removal, whether standing or seated, adding convenience for the user.

“Once the functional requirements of the product were established, the aesthetic – from fit to finish – became a top priority. I didn’t want this product to be just another piece of sports equipment – I wanted fashion and streetwear to be infused into the design visuals,” said Founder and CEO Jes Christian.

Founded by former Division I track and field athlete Christian, Hypsole was born out of Christian’s experience in both sports and fashion. The idea for cleat guards emerged from her personal understanding of the need for convenient, versatile footwear for athletes.

Athletic footwear runs with 3D printing

Footwear giants are leveraging 3D printing due to its ability to enhance customization, optimize performance, and reduce manufacturing time. For example, HP partnered with Brooks Running to develop the Exhilarate-BL running shoes using AM. Using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) and 3DNA, a 3D printed midsole technology, these midsoles are designed to improve cushioning and responsiveness, tailored to runner-specific data.

Brooks sought to release a limited number of shoes to select Wear Testers and Run Club members to gather feedback for refining future designs. The collaboration allowed Brooks to make precise adjustments to the midsole design, aiming to enhance the running experience through greater customization and data-driven optimization.

Elsewhere in 2020, Adidas introduced the Futurecraft ‘STRUNG,’ a 3D printed running shoe created using an industry-first textile printing process. Created with Carbon and Materialise, the shoe combines software, robotics, and athlete data to optimize thread placement for support and flexibility.

The lightweight design features a lattice upper tailored for breathability and performance, with specific threads providing grip or flexibility. Built using Adidas’ Futurecraft Loop technology, the shoe is nearly waste-free and designed for short-distance, high-speed road running.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Hypsole’s 3D printed cleat guards. Image via Hypsole