Hyperion Systems secures federal grant to scale industrial 3D printing platform

Hyperion Systems, a Western Australian start-up founded by 27-year-old robotics engineer Josh Wigley, has secured a $385,000 matched-funding grant through the Australian Government’s Innovation Growth Program. The award is intended to help commercialise what the company calls Australia’s first turnkey industrial 3D printing platform, a modular system capable of manufacturing large-scale parts for marine, construction, and industrial sectors from recycled plastic.

Nicknamed the “Factory-in-a-Box,” the transportable, self-contained unit can be operated directly on-site or managed remotely. Developed entirely in Western Australia, it combines custom-built hardware, proprietary software, and pellet-based polymer feedstock to create a complete manufacturing setup. The system can produce parts up to ten metres long, ranging from boat hulls and concrete formwork to industrial gaskets and architectural sculptures. With integrated machining, components can be printed and finished in one process, reducing waste and shortening production cycles.

“This technology will transform how large industrial components are made. For example, moulds used in boat building that typically take up to six months can now be produced in as little as three days,” Wigley said. “Companies can go from idea to full-scale production without waiting on tooling or overseas parts. We’re offering a smarter alternative, allowing companies to design, test and print within days, then scale when they’re ready.”

Josh Wigley, founder of Hyperion Systems. Photo via Hyperion Systems.

Turning plastic waste into high-value products

The idea behind Hyperion originated with Wigley’s question of whether plastic waste could be transformed into something as substantial as a boat. The platform uses Large Format Additive Manufacturing (LFAM) with Fused Granular Fabrication (FGF), a method that prints parts layer by layer from thermoplastic pellets. These can be produced from recycled waste streams including PET bottles, containers, and even decommissioned subsea infrastructure.

In its three years of operation, Hyperion has recorded several milestones. It 3D printed Australia’s first boat hull, a three-metre vessel completed in 36 hours, and produced the nation’s largest 3D printed structure, a large-scale public artwork installed at Kalgoorlie TAFE. The company has also supplied a robotic 3D printing system for design students at Griffith University and delivered projects across oil and gas, education, defence, and construction. Expansion into a larger Henderson facility has positioned the start-up within the Australian Marine Complex to support marine, defence, and subsea industries.

Backing from industry has added momentum. Perth businessman David Budge, co-founder of metal additive manufacturing firm Aurora Labs, was an early investor and now serves as Chief Technology Officer. Wigley said Budge’s move from metals to polymers highlights the potential in large-format recycled plastics manufacturing, which Hyperion describes as faster, cost effective, and circular by design. The federal grant will accelerate the company’s Manufacturing-as-a-Service model, enabling businesses to lease and operate the mobile system with options for training or remote oversight. “We’ve built a full-stack solution—hardware, software and materials—all developed here in WA. Our goal is to make high-quality, large-scale production accessible for any company, anywhere, without the overheads of traditional manufacturing,” Wigley said.

The Hyperion Systems team. Photo via Hyperion Systems.

