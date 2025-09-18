Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies debuts AMBIT XTRUDE polymer 3D printing at Trident Warrior 2025

Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global (HMT), a developer of hybrid additive manufacturing solutions, has showcased its AMBIT XTRUDE polymer composite 3D printing system during Trident Warrior 2025, the largest advanced manufacturing military exercise in US history. The event took place at the Naval Postgraduate School’s Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) facility in Monterey, California, where the technology was integrated into a Navy-owned CNC machine on August 4, 2025.

Large-format polymer production on CNC platforms

The AMBIT XTRUDE is a pellet-fed extrusion system that delivers volumetric deposition rates up to 2,000 times faster than desktop polymer 3D printers. Once installed on a CNC spindle, the toolhead enables the production of meter-scale near-net-shape parts, such as drone boat hull segments, before switching to milling for precision finishing. HMT reports that changeover between 3D printing and machining can be completed within minutes.

Following day-one integration, the system produced functional parts including a hull segment and a custom protective insert. Service members received several hours of training and were immediately able to operate the equipment at rates exceeding one hull per hour.

Dr. Jason Jones, co-founder of HMT, oversaw the exercise. “The dual purposing of CNC equipment for additive manufacturing and milling gives ease of use with unrivalled cost and space effectiveness – key ingredients for success in this naval exercise,” he commented.

Lt. Col Michael Radigan of the Marine Innovation Unit added: “Being able to deliver an additional polymer capability to an existing machine and control panel that our service members and students know well decreases the time required to deliver urgent readiness solutions.”

Hybrid manufacturing in defense and industry

Founded in 2012, HMT has focused on extending the capabilities of CNC machines and robots by developing compact, interchangeable deposition and inspection heads. Its hybrid approach combines additive freedom with subtractive precision, targeting industries that require high throughput and simplified adoption of digital manufacturing.

Hybrid additive manufacturing has been a growing area of investment across both defense and industrial sectors. Earlier this year, the AD-PROC-ADD II project was launched to combine simulation and automation in hybrid 3D printing workflows, aiming to reduce process complexity and enhance reliability. Meanwhile, Rapid Fusion recently debuted its Medusa hybrid 3D printing system, a multi-tool platform designed for large-scale industrial adoption.

Defense collaboration has also been a driver, with America Makes initiating a $1.1 million Allied AM Interoperability project to strengthen U.S.–UK defense manufacturing capabilities. By demonstrating AMBIT XTRUDE in an operational setting, HMT is positioning hybrid polymer extrusion as a deployable solution for urgent readiness and supply chain resilience.

Featured image shows printed drone boat hull.