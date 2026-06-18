Research

Hybrid 3D Bioprinting Achieves Capillary-Scale Vascular Networks

Hybrid bioprinting of hierarchical vascular networks at capillary-scale resolution. Image via Yanliang Zhang, et al., Nature Chemical Engineering.
Aura Moreno

Aura Moreno is a journalist with a BA in Communications whose work spans narrative and cultural storytelling to industry reporting. Aura has hands on experience with 3D printing as co-founder of a jewelry brand which uses the technology. Her interests include how 3D printing is reshaping the way we design and make things.

Previous Article
New Method Embeds Independent Magnetic Movement at the Microscale
No Newer Articles