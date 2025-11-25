Husker Decathlete Designs Program’s First Fully 3D Printed Running Shoe

Till Steinforth, a Master of Architecture student at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a decathlete for the Husker track and field team, has created the program’s first fully 3D printed running shoe — a project that combines athletic insight, design training, and advanced manufacturing technology.

“I saw a company from Germany, Zellerfeld, create casual 3D printed shoes so that was the first time I realized it was possible to do a 3D printed shoe,” Steinforth said. This pushed him to explore flexible materials and apply them to performance footwear. To pursue the idea, he reconnected with his former instructor, Kylin Flothe, who agreed to mentor him.

Till Steinforth and Kylin Flothe talk about Till’s 3D Shoe Project. Photo via University of Nebraska.

Crafting the Ripple Runner

Kylin Flothe, an assistant professor of practice Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design, guided Steinforth through stylistic choices and helped him review research on athletic footwear and injury prevention. While some students had printed accessories before, none had attempted a full shoe. “Till is definitely the worker bee, he’s done all the work himself,” Flothe said. Their process also tested new materials and hardware, analyzing factors such as tensile strength.

Printing each Ripple Runner took about 24 hours and involved three separate components — sole, upper, and carbon plate — assembled afterward. The removable plate allows athletes to switch between more stability or more cushioning. A standout detail is the fully printed upper with an integrated insole, avoiding the need for separate inserts. “It’s almost like a sock,” Flothe said. “It took a lot of engineering on Till’s part and a lot of playing with the Rhino design language.”

Steinforth highlighted how this differs from conventional footwear. “Most uppers are manufactured flat and then get stitched onto the shoe… But this allows for it to be all one object,” he said. Several failed prints preceded their first functional prototype. “They felt better than I expected,” he added, though he sees room for refinement.

Looking Ahead

The initial success confirmed the shoe’s durability and opened ideas for future iterations, including athlete-specific customization and printers capable of producing all elements in a single process. “I think 3D printing could have a big part in the future of footwear… there’s really no waste in producing this shoe,” Steinforth said.

The Ripple Runner has been submitted for the Global Footwear Awards, while Steinforth approaches his final track season and considers a career blending architecture and product design. “Being a decathlete, I always thrive to be good at a lot of different things… Maybe in the future there’s going to be a combination of architecture and product design.”

3D Printed Shoes: An Emerging Trend in Footwear

3D printed shoes are steadily gaining traction in both the footwear and AM sectors. Their appeal lies in the technology’s ability to produce customized and innovative designs while minimizing material waste. Earlier this year, luxury Italian fashion house Gucci expanded its Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) lineup with several new versions of its 3D printed Cub3d sneakers. Originally released in a limited run of just 20 pairs, the sneakers are now offered in five colors: Purple, Grey, Black, Brown, and Grey-and-White.

Gucci Cub3d Limited Edition. Photo via Gucci.

In Florida, footwear company Syntilay recently launched 3D printed sliders created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Priced at $150, these shoes are custom-made to fit each buyer’s feet. Customers scan their feet with a smartphone to generate a precise 3D model. Human designers first draft the concepts, which AI platforms like MidJourney refine into detailed forms. The designs are then converted into 3D models using Vizcom software and produced in collaboration with Zellerfeld.

Feature image shows Till Steinforth and Kylin Flothe talk about Till’s 3D Shoe Project. Photo via University of Nebraska.