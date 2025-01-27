Hungarian 3D Printing Company Streamlines Dental Procedures

VOXELTEK, a Hungary-based developer of 3D printing technologies for dentistry, has introduced a system allowing dentists to complete treatments within a single visit. Combining the VOXEL.IOS scanner, the MARK IV 3D printer, and the VOXELTEK.live platform, this system integrates scanning, design, and printing to create dental applications in under an hour.

VOXEL.IOS intraoral scanner captures detailed images of the patient’s teeth and soft tissues, providing a resolution of 30 microns. This high precision ensures that the digital impressions are accurate, reducing the likelihood of errors during the subsequent design and printing stages. Once the scan is complete, the data is uploaded to VOXELTEK.live, a platform where specialists prepare a 3D printable file in real time. This eliminates the need for dentists to spend hours mastering complex design software, allowing them to focus on patient care.

VOXELTEK’s MARK IV 3D printer on a dental workstation. Photo via VOXELTEK.

The MARK IV 3D printer, designed specifically for dental applications, offers a build area of 130 x 75 x 100 mm and achieves a print speed of 50 mm/h. Using medical-grade biocompatible resins, the printer produces applications such as crowns, bridges, and dentures with exceptional accuracy. The printed items undergo a brief post-processing phase before they are ready for fitting. By consolidating these steps into a single workflow, VOXELTEK’s system significantly reduces treatment times and increases efficiency.

Traditional methods for designing and manufacturing dental applications involve multiple stages and require substantial technical expertise. VOXELTEK’s approach addresses these challenges by outsourcing the most complex aspects of the process to their platform specialists. This real-time collaboration not only saves time but also ensures that the final product meets the necessary precision standards.

Dental restorations created using the MARK IV printer. Photo via VOXELTEK.

Advancements in Digital Dentistry

Stratasys, a provider of advanced 3D printing solutions, has introduced the TrueDent-D resin to the European market. This material enables the production of over 30 dentures in a single print job using the J5 DentaJet printer. Production costs are reduced by over 50% compared to conventional methods, addressing the growing demand in a market expected to reach $2.45 billion by 2028. The streamlined process eliminates more than 27 manual touchpoints, reducing errors and chair time for patients.

In the United States, 3D Systems has developed a multi-material jetted denture solution that combines NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and Base materials into a single product. Cleared by the FDA, this system enhances both durability and aesthetics. Glidewell Laboratories, an early adopter, has implemented the technology to optimize production workflows. The U.S. denture market, supported by innovations like these, is projected to exceed $2 billion by 2028.

A fully finished denture created using the Stratasys TrueDent system. Photo via Stratasys.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.