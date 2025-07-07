Hugo and Zellerfeld Debut 3D Printed Loafer at Paris Fashion Week

Hugo, a sub-label of Hugo Boss, has partnered with 3D printing footwear company Zellerfeld to develop a loafer-style shoe produced entirely through additive manufacturing. The HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld model is created using Zellerfeld’s proprietary software and hardware and is manufactured as a single unit—eliminating the need for traditional sizing, assembly, and inventory. The result is a custom-fitted shoe produced within hours and designed with circularity in mind.

The HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld loafer made its debut on June 29 during Taiwanese brand NAMESAKE’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week. It will also be featured alongside NAMESAKE designs in the brand’s upcoming lookbook.

The HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld model. Photo via HUGO.

Production & Availability

Rather than being mass-produced, each pair of shoes is made to order based on a 3D scan of the customer’s foot, allowing for a personalized fit. Production is carried out in Hamburg, Germany, using recyclable materials. While the exact material composition has not been officially confirmed, it is likely to be zellerFOAM—a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) commonly used in Zellerfeld products, known for its durability and flexibility.

The shoe will be offered in five color options—black, beige, red, blue, and orange—and will be available exclusively through Zellerfeld.com. A limited number of promotional showcases are also planned at Hugo retail locations in Milan and Amsterdam.

The HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld model being printed. Photo via HUGO.

Expansion of Zellerfeld’s 3D Printed Footwear Portfolio

The HUGO FORWARD x Zellerfeld collaboration marks the latest addition to Zellerfeld’s expanding range of fully 3D printed footwear. Last month, Zellerfeld, in collaboration with designer Sean Wotherspoon—known for his use of unconventional materials and commitment to sustainability— introduced Sean Double U, a footwear collection that includes a sneaker and a mule. Both models are produced in a single piece using Zellerfeld’s additive manufacturing process, which eliminates the need for adhesives or stitching.

In March, Mallet London, a UK luxury footwear brand, partnered also with Zellerfeld, to launch the Nebula shoe, marking Mallet’s first venture into 3D printing. The Nebula is an updated version of Mallet’s popular Neptune silhouette, reimagined using Zellerfeld’s automated 3D printing technology. This collaboration offers greater design flexibility, faster production times, and improved material efficiency.

