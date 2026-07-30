3D Printers

HP’s New Industrial Filament 3D Printer 600 HT Takes on Advanced Polymers

An operator monitoring Industrial Filament 3D Printer 600 HT through its built-in color touchscreen interface. Image via HP.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

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